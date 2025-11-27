Addressing skill gap in India's manufacturing sector

India's manufacturing sector stands at a crossroads, poised to become a global powerhouse amid the 'Make in India' initiative and the advent of Industry 4.0. Contributing 14.2% to GDP and employing 11.3% of the workforce, the sector has seen GVA growth of 3.5% and employment expansion of 4.7% between 2017–18 and 2022–23. Yet, a persistent skill gap threatens this momentum. With the sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030, reaching new heights in output and innovation, addressing workforce deficiencies is imperative. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in manufacturing is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2025, while 88% of manufacturers plan expansions driven by infrastructure growth. However, 80% of employers report difficulties in finding skilled professionals, exceeding the global average of 74%. Skill generation

The skill gap is starkly evident in key sub-sectors.

In motor vehicles and parts, current direct employment stands at 17.6 lakh jobs, projected to rise to 24.9–35.8 lakh by 2026–27 under varying scenarios, demanding expertise in AI, machine learning, and electric vehicles (EVs)

Textiles, with 29.9 lakh direct jobs, face a 43.7 lakh weaver shortage, as handloom and power loom requirements outpace supply.

Renewable energy highlights qualitative shortages in roles like solar installers and battery energy storage system (BESS) technicians, exacerbated by rapid tech shifts.

Overall employability has improved, with over 50% of graduates now job-ready—a 17% rise from a decade ago—but ITI graduates lag at 41%. By 2025, more than 50% of secondary and tertiary students are expected to receive vocational training, yet mismatches persist, particularly in high-demand occupations like machine tool operators (5.9 lakh projected by 2026–27) and welders.

Industry 4.0—encompassing IoT, robotics, AI, and big data—amplifies these challenges by redefining skill requirements. Traditional roles evolve into hybrid positions needing digital literacy alongside technical prowess, such as cybersecurity specialists and embedded software engineers. Study reveals that fewer than 35% of Indian manufacturing firms have reached advanced digital adoption stages, hindered by high costs, resource shortages, and in-house data analytics deficiencies. The World Economic Forum has redefined essential skills for this era, emphasising complex problem-solving and adaptability. In India, EV adoption targets necessitate doubling EV-ready workers to 30,000 annually by 2030, focusing on reskilling from internal combustion engines to electrification. Government schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI), allocating ₹1.97 lakh crore, aim to generate 60 lakh jobs, but success hinges on bridging these gaps.

The contemporary staffing industry is rapidly transitioning from a traditional hiring facilitator to a strategic human capital consultant in the context of Industry 4.0, playing a vital role in accelerating the workforce's digital transition. Staffing firms are actively positioned to provide real-time market intelligence on emerging skill demands, effectively acting as the eyes and ears of the industry and generating maximum jobs year on year. (As per a recent report, the manufacturing industry is one of the sectors which represents almost 38% of the total flexi-workforce in India, along with BFSI and logistics.) By analysing job market trends and leveraging technologies like AI for candidate assessments (adopted by 50% of manufacturing recruiters), they enhance matching efficiency and help manufacturers redefine job roles—for example, advising a shift from a mechanical fitter to a mechatronics technician. This strategic insight plays a vital role for companies struggling to identify and articulate their niche skill requirements.

Agile deployment of specialised talent: One of the primary functions of modern staffing is the agile deployment of specialised talent, which addresses the rapid pace of technological adoption inherent in Industry 4.0. Building in-house teams with niche competencies, such as deep learning engineers or robotics specialists, can be slow. Staffing firms circumvent this by offering immediate access to pre-vetted, highly skilled professionals on contractual or project-based terms. This plug-and-play talent model is essential for maintaining operational continuity, allowing manufacturers to quickly scale pilot projects, manage seasonal demands in industrial clusters like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and promote inclusive training programs for the candidates.

Follow the dual strategy and implement HTD models: Effective staffing employs a dual strategy of external acquisition and internal upskilling enablement. In the last couple of years, the industry has witnessed that staffing firms are increasingly implementing 'Hire-Train-Deploy' (HTD) models, where they source candidates with foundational aptitude, provide intensive, customised training in Industry 4.0 technologies (like PLC programming), and then deploy them directly onto the client's shop floor. This collaborative approach significantly reduces the time-to-productivity for manufacturers. Furthermore, staffing firms also serve as a critical bridge for existing employees by bringing in specialist trainers to mentor and cross-train experienced personnel in new digital tools, securing invaluable institutional knowledge while simultaneously future-proofing long-term careers.

Boost industry- academia partnership: To fully harness India's potential in the era of Industry 4.0, a concerted national effort is required to intensify industry-academia partnerships and empower staffing firms through greater investment in vocational training. Government’s initiatives like Skill India which played a vital role in this, having already trained 1.4 crore youth and upskilled 54 lakh workers, and providing them a robust foundation that staffing firms amplify through tailored programmes. With the extension of their role beyond simple placement to advising on competitive compensation, continuous learning, and clear career pathways, staffing firms ensure the retention of high-demand professionals in the industry. With these focused efforts, strategic staffing is poised to not only close the national skill gap but also propel economic growth and create millions of high-value jobs by 2030, actively future-proofing India's manufacturing sector.

This article is authored by Suchita Dutta, Executive Director, Indian Staffing Federation (ISF).