CDMOs as innovation partners in R&D

Pharma research and development (R&D) is moving faster and getting harder at the same time. Science is pushing into complex territory: biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), cell and gene therapies, and increasingly personalized approaches that don’t fit neatly into old development playbooks. Regulators are raising the bar on evidence, control strategies, and data integrity. And commercial reality isn’t getting any kinder: R&D costs keep climbing while effective patent life feels shorter than ever. Pharma (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

In that environment, the traditional “handoff” model discovery here, development there, manufacturing somewhere else starts to look like a luxury. It creates gaps, delays, and rework. That’s why the role of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMOs) is changing in a very visible way. The best CDMOs are no longer brought in at the end to simply run a process at scale. They are being pulled upstream as partners who help shape the process, anticipate regulatory expectations, and solve problems before they become expensive surprises.

A decade ago, outsourcing was often treated as a tactical move, something you did when internal capacity was tight, or a specific piece of equipment wasn’t available in-house. Today, it’s much closer to a strategic operating model. Sponsors are using CDMOs to expand capability, manage technical risk, and keep programs moving without building everything themselves.

Industry estimates suggest that more than half the developers now outsource some portion of development and/or manufacturing work to CDMOs, particularly where specialist expertise is required beyond the internal core. That shift is also visible in market projections. Depending on which analysis you look at, the CDMO market is commonly estimated in the range of $148–255 billion (2024–2025) and is projected to grow significantly some forecasts placing it above $465 billion by 2032. Regardless of the exact number, the direction is clear: outsourcing is no longer just about capacity. It’s a way to compete in complex development.

The highest-leverage decisions in a program are often made early sometimes with incomplete information and tight timelines. Choices around process design, raw material strategy, analytical methods, scalability, and control approaches can either set a program up for a smooth run, or lock in future pain.

When a CDMO is engaged early, manufacturability and compliance aren’t after thoughts they become part of the development plan from day one. That can avoid late-stage rework, when a team discovers that what worked at bench scale cannot be translated reliably, or that an analytical approach won’t satisfy regulatory expectations without major redevelopment.

Strong CDMOs bring pattern recognition from multiple programmes: they’ve seen where yields tend to collapse, where impurities can become stubborn, where supply chains can fail, and where certain platform assumptions don’t hold up. That experience applied early often saves months later.

This is especially relevant in biologics, where accelerated timelines to IND readiness can be decisive. CDMOs with integrated development capabilities (process + analytics + formulation support, under a robust quality framework) can help compress the path from concept to clinic by reducing unnecessary iterations and building a clearer line of sight to scalable manufacturing.

Another major shift is the move away from fragmented outsourcing. Historically, sponsors might use one vendor for early development, another for scale-up, and yet another for clinical/commercial manufacturing. Every transfer creates friction: knowledge gets diluted, assumptions get lost, and teams end up re-learning the same lessons.

Leading CDMOs are increasingly expected to provide continuity from early development through clinical supplies and into commercial production. That lifecycle ownership reduces handover risk, supports better process control, and improves accountability. When one partner holds the thread from early decisions through to late-stage execution, transitions tend to be smoother, and investigations tend to be faster because the context is still there.

It also explains why longer-term, multi-year partnerships are becoming more common. Sponsors are willing to commit when a CDMO demonstrates not only strong technical execution, but also mature quality systems, reliable governance, and the ability to flag downstream issues before they show up on a critical path

Anyone who has worked on development programmes knows the reality: decisions often need to be made before all the data is in. Do you lock a process pathway now or wait for another study cycle? Which raw material grades are “good enough” today but still defensible later? How much process understanding is required for a given stage gate?

This is where an experienced CDMO can materially improve outcomes. Their cross-programme exposure helps sponsor teams make more resilient decisions grounded in what regulators typically expect, what has created setbacks in similar programmes, and what risks are likely to surface during scale-up or validation.

With more than 55% of pharmaceutical firms increasingly relying on CDMOs for early development support, CDMO input is not peripheral anymore. It’s becoming part of how pivotal program decisions are made.

Digitalisation is no longer just a buzzword in this space. Advanced analytics, process modelling, and integrated data platforms are helping teams get to answers faster: Understanding variability, optimising parameters, and improving reproducibility without relying solely on trial-and-error cycles.

When done well, these capabilities also support “quality by design” thinking clearer rationale for control strategies and better traceability of development decisions. That combination can strengthen both technical robustness and regulatory transparency.

CDMO growth is happening worldwide. North America remains a major hub for advanced services and innovation-heavy programmes. At the same time, CDMOs across Asia particularly in China and India are scaling capabilities rapidly, expanding into more sophisticated development and manufacturing portfolios.

For sponsors, this is creating a more distributed innovation ecosystem: specialised expertise, competitive cost structures, and regional strengths that can complement global R&D strategies when managed with the right quality oversight and partnership model.

As the lines between research, development, and manufacturing continue to blur, sponsors are redefining what they value in a CDMO. Cost and capacity matter but they’re table stakes. Increasingly, companies are prioritising partners reflected in the graph below.

In other words, the industry is shifting from transaction-based outsourcing to true value-based outsourcing.

The evolution of CDMOs mirrors the broader reality of modern pharma: science is more complex, timelines are tighter, and uncertainty is everywhere. In that world, success increasingly depends on integrated, collaborative partnerships that bring development and manufacturing thinking together early.

CDMOs are no longer only “manufacturing partners.” The most capable ones function as innovation enablers across the development lifecycle strengthening decision-making, accelerating progress, and helping translate scientific ideas into reliable therapies. For many programs, that kind of partnership is quickly becoming less of an option and more of a requirement.

This article is authored by Prateek Gupta, SVP & head, Technical Development, OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited.