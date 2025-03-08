How women are leading India's agri-transformation

Women have always been the backbone of Indian agriculture, yet their contributions often remain unrecognised. They are the silent architects of rural economies, working tirelessly in fields, managing livestock, and ensuring food security for millions. However, this narrative is changing. With a series of progressive government interventions and an increasing recognition of their role, women in agriculture are stepping into leadership positions, driving innovation, and shaping the future of Indian farming. Workers plant paddy in the fields (Courtesy Rajesh Krishnan)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised that empowering women farmers is integral to India’s agricultural and economic transformation. The government has backed this commitment with robust policies, ensuring that women farmers gain access to financial assistance, technological innovations, and institutional support. The impact of these efforts shines through stories like Kranti Devi’s—once a homemaker, now a leader in sustainable farming. Through the Gormi Mahila Aajivika Crop Producer Company in Madhya Pradesh, she has mobilised over 400 women, backed by Corteva Agriscience’s 2 Million Women in Agriculture by 2030 initiative. Her journey is a testament to the limitless potential of rural women when given the right opportunities.

One of the most powerful catalysts for this change has been the PM-KISAN scheme, which extends direct financial support to farmers. More than 2.41 crore women farmers were among the 9.8 crore beneficiaries of the 19th installment alone, underscoring the program’s transformative reach. By transferring funds directly into their accounts, PM-KISAN has given women greater autonomy over agricultural investments, enabling them to purchase high-quality seeds, improve irrigation, and adopt modern farming techniques. This financial independence is not only revolutionising farms but also empowering women to make strategic decisions that enhance productivity and sustainability.

Beyond financial assistance, India’s push for gender-inclusive agricultural research is yielding remarkable results. The Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (CIWA), under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has been at the forefront of gender-focused innovations, ensuring that farming practices and tools are tailored to meet the needs of women farmers. The institute’s research centres spread across the country are identifying challenges unique to women in agriculture and developing solutions that enhance their efficiency and economic viability.

Entrepreneurial opportunities are also expanding. The Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development Programme, part of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), provides financial support of up to ₹25 lakh to agri-startups, many of which are led by women. Complementing this is the AgriSURE Initiative, launched in 2024 with a corpus of ₹750 crore, aimed at fostering high-impact agricultural enterprises. By promoting women-led agribusinesses and ensuring access to venture capital, these initiatives are dismantling traditional barriers and positioning women as key players in India's agricultural economy.

Access to knowledge and training is another crucial area of focus. Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) are playing a pivotal role in equipping women farmers with the latest scientific and sustainable farming techniques. By offering training in areas such as climate-resilient farming, water conservation, and organic agriculture, KVKs are enabling women to maximise yields while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The digital revolution in agriculture is further bridging the gap between women farmers and critical resources. Initiatives such as AgriStack, Farmer Registry, and the Krishi Mapper Application are leveraging technology to improve decision-making, optimise crop planning, and expand market access. Women farmers, who have historically faced obstacles in accessing financial and technological resources, are now benefiting from these digital interventions, gaining real-time insights and opportunities to enhance their farming practices.

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are proving to be game changers in empowering women farmers. These collective structures provide women with stronger bargaining power, improved access to credit, and greater market linkages. The government’s ambitious plan to establish 10,000 FPOs by 2027-28 is ensuring that women-led agricultural enterprises receive institutional support, and the tools needed to thrive. Women like Kranti Devi, who have taken on leadership roles within FPOs, are demonstrating how collective strength can break down barriers and create a more equitable agricultural sector.

Technology is also playing a crucial role in driving financial inclusion. The PM-KISAN mobile app, launched in 2020, allows farmers to self-register, track payments, and complete e-KYC with face authentication. The introduction of the AI chatbot Kisan-eMitra has further enhanced accessibility, providing real-time assistance in regional languages. With over five lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) onboarded, the digital infrastructure is ensuring that women farmers can access government benefits seamlessly, without middlemen or bureaucratic hurdles.

The impact of these combined efforts is profound. Women farmers are no longer confined to the margins; they are now key stakeholders in India’s agricultural and economic growth. By recognising their contributions, dismantling systemic barriers, and equipping them with the right resources, India is building a future where women in agriculture are not just participants but pioneers of change.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is imperative to acknowledge the resilience, innovation, and leadership of women in agriculture. Their role in ensuring food security, fostering rural development, and driving climate-smart farming cannot be overstated. The government’s unwavering commitment to gender-inclusive policies is not just a step towards equity—it is a blueprint for a stronger, more self-reliant India. The future of Indian agriculture is female, and the nation stands to gain immensely from their empowerment.

This article is authored by Tuhin A Sinha, national spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party, New Delhi.