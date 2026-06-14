India’s gas market needs modern pipeline rules

India’s ambition to expand the role of natural gas in its energy mix has long rested on two pillars: physical infrastructure and market reform. Considerable progress has been made on the first. Pipeline networks have expanded, LNG import capacity has increased, and city gas distribution has spread across hundreds of districts. Yet infrastructure alone does not create a functioning market. For a network-based commodity like natural gas, the rules governing access to pipelines determine whether infrastructure operates as a closed system or as a competitive marketplace. Natural gas Plant (AP)

This is precisely why the proposed Access Code for Common Carrier and Contract Carrier Natural Gas Pipelines, 2025, marks an important regulatory milestone. By replacing the 2008 framework and its subsequent amendments, the updated code seeks to align India’s pipeline access rules with the operational needs of an interconnected national gas grid.

The reform addresses several structural issues that have limited transparency, efficiency, and competition in the pipeline transportation system.

One of the most consequential features of the new framework is the establishment of National Gas Grid Management Services (NGGMS) to oversee system-level operations. The role envisaged for NGGMS is that of an Independent System Operator (ISO), responsible for coordinating and managing access across the natural gas pipeline network. Its responsibilities include maintaining and publishing pipeline capacity data, facilitating capacity booking, managing nominations and scheduling gas flows, monitoring data reporting by entities, estimating imbalances and overruns, and supporting billing and settlement processes. Over time, NGGMS is expected to evolve from a committee-based structure into an independent entity, enabling non-discriminatory access, improved operational coordination, and efficient functioning of an integrated national gas grid.

In effect, this introduces a central operational layer within India’s gas transmission architecture. Such coordination is essential for a network that involves multiple pipelines, entry points, and delivery nodes operating simultaneously.

Most mature gas markets rely on a comparable system-level coordination structure. In Europe, while pipeline operators called Transmission System Operators (TSOs) own and operate individual pipeline networks, system-wide coordination is achieved through centralized grid rules and regulatory frameworks. These frameworks ensure grid stability and non-discriminatory access. As India’s gas network becomes increasingly interconnected, the development of a similar centralised system operator, as envisaged under NGGMS, becomes essential for coordinated grid management and efficient market functioning.

A second major shift introduced by the Access Code lies in the move toward structured operational transparency. Transporters will be required to publish entry- and exit-point level information, including maximum achievable capacity, available capacity, and daily gas flow data, through the NHIMS/GABB digital platform.

The reporting architecture outlined in the regulations is detailed. Pipeline operators must disclose network design capacity, operational capacity at individual locations, gas supply volumes, and capacity availability on a routine basis. Such data reporting ensures that information on pipeline utilisation becomes accessible to all market participants, rather than remaining with individual operators.

Gas demand patterns have evolved significantly over the past decade. Industrial consumption, city gas demand, and power generation requirements can all vary sharply within short timeframes. Recognising this reality, the Access Code introduces greater flexibility in capacity allocation. For instance, intraday capacity booking is now permitted in four six-hour windows, allowing shippers to request pipeline capacity close to the time of gas delivery. These bookings are priced at a modest premium of 5% over the unified transportation tariff, reflecting their short-term nature.

The regulations also allow interruptible capacity booking for pipelines operating below 67% of average monthly utilisation. This mechanism ensures that spare capacity does not remain idle simply because long-term contracts dominate the allocation structure. Equally important is the provision enabling capacity release by existing shippers. Where contracted capacity remains unused, it can be reassigned to other market participants through transparent arrangements. This approach improves infrastructure utilisation and reduces the risk of congestion arising from locked capacity.

The code also requires that any capacity used for marketing by pipeline operators must be booked on the same terms as third-party shippers, addressing concerns of preferential access by vertically integrated entities

These measures collectively move India’s gas transportation system closer to international best practices in capacity management.

Operational discipline is critical for the safe functioning of a pipeline network. Deviations between scheduled and actual gas flows can affect pressure stability, disrupt deliveries, and create operational risks. The updated Access Code introduces a more structured framework for imbalance management. Under the proposed rules, cumulative positive imbalances up to 10% of booked capacity and negative imbalances up to 5% are allowed without penalty. Deviations beyond these thresholds attract imbalance charges, while unauthorised overruns, where withdrawals exceed scheduled quantities, also trigger financial penalties.

India’s gas market is gradually moving towards market-based price discovery. In this context, there is an increasing need to link the procurement of system use gas and line pack requirements to transparent and competitive platforms such as exchange. As these costs are ultimately passed on to consumers, it is important that such procurement is carried out in a fair, transparent and competitive manner. Stakeholder submissions to the regulator have also highlighted the need and have also asked for settlement of imbalance gas through exchange-based prices.

Such integration would not only improve transparency in pricing but also support the development of liquidity in India’s nascent gas exchange market, enabling more robust price discovery and the evolution of reliable market-based indices.

India’s gas transmission system is steadily moving toward an interconnected national grid linking supply sources, LNG terminals, industrial clusters, and city gas networks. The complexity of managing flows across pipelines will increase significantly as this network expands. Without a robust regulatory framework, inefficiencies in capacity allocation and operational coordination could undermine the benefits of infrastructure expansion.

The Access Code 2025 recognises this challenge and seeks to address it through institutional coordination, transparent information flows, flexible capacity allocation mechanisms, and stronger system discipline. In that sense, the reform should not be seen merely as an update to regulatory procedures. It represents an essential step toward building a modern gas transportation framework capable of supporting a competitive national gas market. For India’s energy transition, where natural gas is expected to play an important bridging role, the effectiveness of such market institutions will matter as much as the pipelines themselves.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dinesh K Sarraf, former Chairperson, PNGRB, and former CMD, ONGC.