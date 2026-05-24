Looking at nutrition beyond the plate

Walk into any modern Indian kitchen today and the contradiction is hard to miss. The fridge is full. The pantry is stocked. Food delivery apps promise global cuisines in under 30 minutes. GDP (Shutterstock)

Yet, the body remains inadequately nourished, quietly deprived despite visible abundance. Increasingly, seemingly fit individuals face sudden health shocks, and younger populations are being diagnosed with chronic illnesses once associated with age.

The question is no longer just what we eat, but what we actually receive and what the body, down to its very cells, is able to absorb and use.

India’s nutritional crisis has quietly evolved. It is no longer about the absence of food, but its nutritional deficits and the inefficiency of nourishment. Micronutrient deficiencies are estimated to cost the economy 2 -3% of GDP annually, which is nearly $70 -100 billion in lost productivity and health burdens. We have largely solved for calories. We have not solved for the body’s actual nutritional needs.

This is the transition India must now make from the Green Revolution, which ensured food security to a Rainbow Revolution that delivers true nutritional security through diversity, quality, availability and absorption.

This paradox has deep historical roots. When humans transitioned to agriculture nearly 10,000 years ago, diets became narrower. Skeletal evidence from early farming societies shows 10 -15% reductions in average height, weaker bones, and higher signs of anemia compared to hunter-gatherers.

Agriculture ensured food supply.

But it reduced nutritional diversity.

Modern farming has extended that trade-off:

Nutrient levels in some fruits and vegetables have declined by 10 - 40%

Atmospheric CO₂ has risen from ~370 ppm in 2000 to over 420 ppm today, reducing protein and mineral content in staples like wheat and rice by 5-15%

Nearly one-third of Indian soils are deficient in key micronutrients Even before food reaches the plate, part of its nutritional value is already diminished. Abundance, in that sense, has quietly given way to dilution. The fading of aroma and taste is merely a visible symptom of this deeper nutritional erosion.

If dilution is one part of the story, disruption is the other. Environmental factors are now reshaping nutrition in ways that are largely invisible but deeply consequential.

Air pollution has emerged as a nutritional variable. In many Indian cities, PM2.5 levels regularly exceed 100 µg/m³, far beyond safe limits. This reduces UVB exposure and impairs Vitamin D synthesis-cutting effective exposure by 50 - 70% in heavily polluted areas. It also affects plant metabolism, lowering nutrient formation at the source.

Pesticides, while improving yields, are increasingly associated with metabolic disruption. Long-term exposure is linked to altered gut microbiota, the very system responsible for breaking down and absorbing nutrients.

Then come microplastics. Humans may ingest 50,000 -100,000 particles annually, now detected in blood, lungs, and even brain tissue. Early research suggests links to inflammation, hormonal disruption, and impaired nutrient uptake.

In effect, the modern food chain delivers more than food.

It delivers a chemical environment that competes with nutrition. And this is where the crisis deepens.

Together, these shifts point to two reinforcing drivers of India’s nutritional gap.

First, pollutant-driven disruption. Air pollution, pesticides, and microplastics reduce nutrient density in crops and interfere with absorption in the body.

Second, metabolic interference. Reduced sunlight exposure affects Vitamin D synthesis, which in turn influences calcium absorption, immunity, and broader metabolic function.

The outcome is a compounding loop: Less nutrition in food - and less ability to utilize what is consumed.

The absorption gap: What we eat is not what we get. This helps explain a striking paradox:

70 - 90% of Indians are Vitamin D deficient - in a sunny, subtropical country

Over 50% of women and children are anemic as per National Family Health survey

Nearly 80% of diets fall short on adequate protein intake These are not merely intake gaps--they are bioavailability gaps.

Even when diets improve, outcomes often lag because the body’s ability to absorb and convert nutrients is compromised. India has built an efficient food supply chain. But the biological supply chain remains underdeveloped.

The consequence is subtle but profound. Even if households consume the same foods as two decades ago, they may receive less nutrition per bite.

Combined with environmental interference, this creates a quiet inversion: We are eating more - but absorbing less.

Addressing this challenge requires moving beyond producing more food or simply adding fortification. It calls for a deeper scientific intervention--one that ensures nutrients are protected, delivered, and absorbed efficiently.

Advances from Nobel-recognised domains, particularly chemistry, materials science, and Artificial Intelligence, offer new pathways.

Advanced materials such as Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs) are being explored for their ability to:

Capture air pollutants and reduce exposure

Bind pesticide residues and micro-contaminants

Deliver micronutrients through controlled, slow-release systems, improving absorption efficiency At the same time, AI can analyses large-scale data on diet, environment, and health to:

Identify region-specific deficiencies

Design targeted, population-specific nutrition strategies Instead of uniform interventions, nutrition can become precision-driven

India already supplies nearly 20% of the world’s generic medicines, demonstrating its ability to scale complex health solutions. The same capability can now be applied to nutrition.

Key priorities include:

Integrating advanced nutrient delivery systems into programmes like ICDS and mid-day meals

Linking air quality improvement with nutrition outcomes

Shifting fortification policy from quantity to absorption effectiveness as primary metric

Building AI-driven nutrition intelligence systems at scale The metric of success must evolve - from “food distributed” to “nutrition absorbed.”

The Indian thali of the future may look unchanged. But beneath its familiarity, a new layer of science could be at work--nutrients protected, guided, and delivered with precision. The imperative now is clear: move advances in AI, advanced materials, and bio-nanotechnology from laboratories into policy and everyday life.

Food can be medicine - for people and the planet but only if it retains its integrity from soil to system and reaches the body in usable form. That will require not just better technology, but wiser choices--restoring diversity, balance, and respect for what we eat.

India’s next nutrition revolution will not come from growing more food, but from ensuring that food delivers what it should. Because the real crisis is no longer hunger, it is hidden, inadequate nourishment.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Vijay Kanuru, Gates Cambridge Scholar and Helmholtz Research Fellow.