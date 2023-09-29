Meeting the moment by investing in India’s digital health

India's pioneering approach to health innovation stands out as an inspiring and instructive model. When India embarked on its Covid-19 vaccination campaign in January 2021, the magnitude of the endeavour was formidable. The challenge of inoculating its approximately 900 million adult citizens with two vaccine doses within an unprecedented 12-to-18-month timeline demanded meticulous planning and swift action. Fast forward to July 2022, and India had successfully administered over two billion vaccine doses. This remarkable achievement owed itself to the government's visionary leadership and resolute commitment to developing a robust digital healthcare infrastructure. Digital healthcare(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This commitment was exemplified by the National Digital Health Blueprint 2019, which laid out a comprehensive strategy for the integration of digital health solutions throughout India. This blueprint paved the way for the introduction of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The emergence of digital health has proven instrumental in facilitating accessible, affordable, high-quality, and timely healthcare services, thereby advancing the cause of universal health coverage. The lessons gleaned from the crucible of the Covid-19 pandemic have underscored the imperative of transitioning from a fragmented approach to a more integrated adoption of digital health solutions. Collaborative engagement among global stakeholders is paramount to driving the widespread adoption of proven solutions, leveraging available resources, and surmounting the challenges associated with sustained implementation of digital solutions—particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

India's ascent in the global digital health arena goes beyond its success in vaccine distribution, showcasing its adeptness at leveraging technology as a catalyst for healthcare transformation. Amid the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced pioneering telemedicine guidelines, establishing a robust framework for telemedical practices and ensuring uninterrupted access to quality healthcare for all, regardless of global disruptions. These guidelines have facilitated care for up to 150 million patients to date. Similarly, the ABDM is committed to furnishing solutions spanning patient engagement, data analysis, claim management, and disease oversight. Additionally, it streamlines outpatient registrations, alleviating extended wait times for thousands of patients. With over 445 million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) and 298.9 million linked health records, ABDM's primary goal centres on fortifying healthcare services and ensuring the citizen's ownership of their healthcare data. These initiatives stand as a testament to the power of digital health technologies in dismantling conventional healthcare barriers. India's strides in digital health also reflect its holistic investment in public digital infrastructure and universal internet access, integral to nurturing a comprehensive health ecosystem that elevates health outcomes.

This wealth of experience has directed India's G20 presidency to emphasise digital health as a pivotal priority, catalysing a global discourse on the transformative potential of scaling digital health innovations. Noteworthy national initiatives such as digital health passports, coupled with innovations like predictive analytics and personalized medicine, underscore the recognition by nations, technology giants, and healthcare entities of digital health's potential to complement traditional systems. However, as the world progresses towards this aspiration, inherent challenges persist. The global digital health landscape is marred by the uneven distribution of transformative solutions, while proprietary systems and copyright barriers impede integration. In the absence of global standards, digital solutions often remain siloed. Despite these formidable challenges, they present opportunities for the global community to unite, converge, and formulate a comprehensive digital health blueprint.

During the 76th World Health Assembly, India's Union health minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, outlined India's global health vision. His focus on health emergency preparedness, access to medical countermeasures, and the significance of digital health outlined a roadmap to universal health coverage. His endorsement of the Global Initiative for Digital Health underscores the imperative of addressing the digital divide and democratising digital tools to augment Universal Health Coverage and enhance healthcare quality and access on a global scale. The World Health Organization's digital health strategies further underscore the significance of integrating digital tools into health responses to fortify health systems.

As India's G20 presidency draws to a close, sustained endeavours are imperative to uphold this momentum. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the World Health Organization's "Health for All" mission, embracing the spirit of "Antyodya" – reaching every individual. Given the intricacies and expansiveness of the digital health landscape, it is a resource-intensive solution that no single entity can navigate alone. Inevitable setbacks and criticisms will arise, necessitating recalibration and learning from past missteps. Philanthropic organisations, governmental and non-governmental bodies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies must collaborate in this pursuit. Their collaboration is vital not only to making health care affordable and accessible but also to designing health systems that prioritise intangibles such as privacy and dignity. Pledges of support from various international organisations exemplify the potential of such partnerships, underpinned by a shared vision.

To fully harness the potential of digital health technologies, nations and organisations must embrace digital health as a public good that transcends borders, realising the promise of universal health care.

This article is authored by Naveen Rao, senior vice president, Health Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation.

