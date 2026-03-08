Moral collapse of white-collar accountability

Environmental violations, data breaches, financial misconduct, and governance failures now follow a familiar script: A regulator action is announced, a settlement reached, a compliance agenda revised, and the issue closes without disruption. The law responds, yet the moment passes without moral residue. White-collar job (Pixabay)

This article argues that the present collapse of corporate accountability lies not in weak enforcement, but in the loss of moral condemnation. Thus, while white-collar accountability is regulated with increasing sophistication, yet it no longer registers as crime in public eyes. The result is a troubling paradox: Punishment has survived; condemnation has not.

Fyodor Dostoevsky offers an unsettling insight for contemporary law: punishment only matters when it speaks to principles. For him, crime was not absolute at the minute of violation; it concluded in inner reckoning. Guiltiness was not incidental--it was the process through which righteousness restored moral order.

Modern legal systems presume that formal sanction is enough. Once the penalty is inflicted, the moral account is deemed settled. Dostoevsky’s discomfort lies accurately here: A crime that produces no inner disturbance remains unsettled, despite of legal closure.

This distinction becomes disruptive when applied to corporate power.

In the modern corporate landscape, misconduct is framed as only technical malfunction and not a moral breach. Environmental violation becomes a sustainability challenge. Data breaches have nowadays become cyber security events. Financial irregularities become governance failures. The emphasis is on resolution, not reproach.

This language matters. It translates wrongdoing into a managerial problem rather than a moral one. Enforcement processes prioritises continuity--of markets, investor, and institutional confidence--over condemnation. The aim is correction without moral condemnation.

Such reactions are often defended as pragmatic. Yet pragmatism has a cost. When misconduct is managed rather than reviewed, it ceases to emerge exceptional. It becomes an operational risk, anticipated, alleviated, and absorbed.

Deterrence assumes that punishment creates fear or shame. This metamorphoses penalty into a transaction. Once wrong is internalised as a cost of doing business, compliance replaces conscience. The legal system no longer marks a boundary; it sets a price.

Dostoevsky cautioned against precisely this rationalisation of wrongdoing. When crime is explained rather than condemned, society stops resisting it. The law continues to work, but its moral nature erodes.

The menace is not that corporations break laws. It is that law-breaking no longer registers as wrong at all.

This shift has outcomes beyond corporate governance. When powerful misconduct is decided quietly while perceptible, individual crimes attract harsh sanction, law appears selective. The public notices this asymmetry.

With time, trust erodes. Law starts to look managerial capable but morally evasive. Justice seems procedural rather than principled.

The matter, then, is not merely white-collar crime. It is the weakening of law’s significant function--the capacity to publicly affirm that a number of conducts is unacceptable, regardless of who commits it.

Penalty that shuns condemnation may maintain order, yet it cannot uphold legitimacy. A law that handles transgression without naming it risks teaching public that harm is negotiable.

White-collar crime at present reveals a deeper catastrophe--not of regulation but of moral bravery. As long as corporate wrongdoing is decided without stigma, legality will coexist comfortably with lack of fairness or justice.

When offence no longer feels like crime, punishment loses meaning. And when punishment loses meaning, the law loses its voice.

This article is authored by Ayesha Khan, law student, Aligarh Muslim University and joint editor, AMU Law Society.