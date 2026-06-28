Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Navigating tariff turbulence: Role of banks in export resilience

    This paper is authored by Ashutosh Kashyap and Bimlesh Sah, ORF, New Delhi.

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 12:01 AM IST
    By Ashutosh Kashyap, Bimlesh Sah
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    International trade contributes to economic development, employment generation, industrial growth, and infrastructure expansion. This is especially true for emerging economies such as India, whose bilateral trade with the US, its largest trading partner, is valued at $ 41.2 billion. Recent US tariff hikes have adversely affected key Indian industries, including electronics and electricals, gems and jewellery, mineral fuels, and chemicals. This brief analyses the challenges arising from these tariffs, the associated vulnerabilities in the financial sector, and emerging strategic opportunities. It argues that Indian banks can strengthen trade resilience through risk-based lending, innovative risk management and hedging instruments, ECGC-backed credit, and diversification finance. Such strategic moves can also advance the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ through financial innovation, market diversification, and policy synergy.

    GDP (Shutterstock)
    GDP (Shutterstock)

    Economic development can be achieved through exports, which create jobs, improve foreign exchange reserves, and boost industrial and infrastructural development. In the fiscal year 2024-25, India achieved total merchandise and service exports of $ 820.93 billion, of which merchandise exports accounted for $ 437.42 billion. One of India’s largest trade relationships is with the US.

    This paper can be accessed here.

    This paper is authored by Ashutosh Kashyap and Bimlesh Sah, ORF, New Delhi.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Ht Insight/Economy/Navigating Tariff Turbulence: Role Of Banks In Export Resilience
    Home/Ht Insight/Economy/Navigating Tariff Turbulence: Role Of Banks In Export Resilience
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes