Skilling for a future-ready workforce leveraging emerging technology

With 65% of India's 1.4 billion people under 35, the nation's demographic dividend presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This youthful energy is not just a statistic but a potential powerhouse waiting to be harnessed. Realising this potential requires creating jobs that these youth will demand and empowering them with future-ready skills. Technology will make information about high-quality localised jobs, education, and skilling accessible, bridging socio-economic divides and equipping India's workforce to compete globally.

The World Economic Forum projects that 69 million new jobs will be created by 2027, while 83 million jobs will be displaced, resulting in a net loss of 14 million jobs over the next five years – underscoring the urgent need for skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the workforce to remain competitive in a rapidly transforming job market. This along with a growing skills gap between market demands and workforce capabilities—aggravated by inequality, poor infrastructure, and lack of awareness poses a significant threat to this potential. Addressing these challenges through technology is no longer optional but essential.

The first generation of national digital platforms, such as Swayam, Skill India Digital, and Bharat Skills, demonstrate how technology can democratise access to knowledge and skilling content.

However, immersive tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) provide personalised learning experiences, enabling youth from remote areas to gain the same skills and job preparation as their urban peers despite the lack of high-quality teachers and trainers. AI-powered platforms offer career guidance, interview prep, and 24/7 tutoring support in multiple languages, ensuring no learner is left behind.

Just as open-source WordPress powers 43% of global websites—including NASA, the White House, and Harvard—and ubiquitous access to Aadhaar and UPI revolutionised identity management and digital finance, it's time to harness emerging technologies to build open-source national jobs and skilling platform that interconnects government, foundations, and private employment and skilling programs thus democratising access to high-quality counseling, skilling, education, and job placement.

The national jobs platform would provide dashboards, insights, and databases on jobs, skilling, and placement by region, skills, salaries, etc. It will enable peer and community-based learning with immersive video and AR/VR content. Offer AI copilots and collaborative assistants for personalised career advice, tutoring, mentoring, and placement preparation. It would offer seamless access to a network of human experts such as mentors, technical experts, and career advisors —all integrated into a mobile-first design, available anytime, anywhere.

Addressing access issues is vital for inclusion, particularly for women and rural populations. A NITI Aayog report reveals that rural women are 28% less likely to own smartphones, limiting their access

to digital learning platforms. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) tackle this by offering digital access and literacy to six crore rural households, focusing on marginalised communities and women.

The private sector and educational institutions play a crucial role by embracing the latest technology, offering internships, and co-creating programs to align academic learning with industry needs. The 2024 Union Budget’s new internship scheme aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by providing real-world experience and fostering job readiness.

India’s demographic dividend offers a rare chance to align skills with the demands of a rapidly changing job market. Expanding access to affordable devices and internet services, ensuring inclusive AI and immersive technology-powered skilling programmes, and providing access to localised jobs and placement information, all in an open-source model can create an equitable society where everyone can thrive.

It will take a concerted effort from government, industry, and civil society to unlock this potential and drive sustainable growth. With collaboration and bold action, India can transform millions of lives and secure its place as a leader in the digital economy. The time to act is now.

This article is authored by Ajay Kela, president & CEO, Wadhwani Foundation.