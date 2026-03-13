Why doctorate-level business credentials matter for India’s next-gen leaders

In today’s rapidly transforming corporate landscape, senior leaders must navigate a world increasingly shaped by complexity, uncertainty, and change. As organisations face the pressures of technological disruption, shifting regulatory landscapes, and global competition, leadership requires more than just experience--it demands advanced intellectual capacity, the ability to engage with complex systems, and a deep understanding of how to make evidence-based decisions. Leadership (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In this context, advanced forms of business education, including the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) is receiving renewed attention among experienced professionals seeking to deepen how they think, not just what they know. As India scales across sectors and institutions, the quality of leadership decisions, how they are made, tested, and defended has implications that increasingly extend beyond organisations to the national level.

Large organisations, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and financial services, are now seeking leaders who combine practical experience with strong analytical and strategic capabilities. Senior executives are expected to engage with policy frameworks, manage large-scale transformation, and respond to uncertainty with structured judgement.

Research supports this shift. McKinsey’s Global Leadership Survey shows that organisations led by individuals trained in systematic problem-solving and research-based approaches are more likely to perform well during periods of disruption. In India’s rapidly evolving economic environment, the ability to generate insight and convert it into effective action has become a defining leadership skill.

The distinctions between these credentials are well established, though often blurred in practice. PhD, by contrast, is oriented toward academic scholarship. It is theory-intensive, methodologically rigorous, and structured primarily to advance disciplinary knowledge often making it misaligned with the constraints and objectives of senior executives in industry.

What differentiates applied doctoral study like a DBA in this context is not its academic label, but its emphasis on disciplined inquiry, how leaders frame problems, test reasoning, and remain accountable to evidence. Such inquiry demands patience, intellectual humility, and comfort with uncertainty, qualities that operational roles rarely cultivate but that complex leadership increasingly requires.

Applied doctorates occupy an intermediate space. They are structured for senior professionals, focus on real organisational problems, and culminate in research that can be implemented not just published.

The value of the DBA is reflected in its impact on career progression. As per the AACSB data 2025, 65% of DBA graduates transition into C-suite or equivalent leadership roles, underscoring the degree’s effectiveness in preparing leaders for the highest levels of management. Furthermore, 20–30% of DBA graduates report a salary increase post-completion, highlighting the tangible benefits of acquiring advanced research skills and applying them in senior leadership roles. These statistics demonstrate that the DBA not only contributes to personal career advancement but also equips leaders to create significant value within their organisations.

Advanced business education will not replace experience, nor does any single credential define leadership effectiveness. However, in environments characterised by uncertainty, scale, and systemic complexity, the ability to generate insight and translate it into informed action increasingly differentiates senior leaders.

As India’s institutions grow in scale and consequence, leadership credibility will be defined by the intellectual rigor and depth of thought that precedes action. Applied doctoral pathways, with its focus on systems thinking and evidence-based decision-making, is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of leaders in India.

This article is authored by Ashwani Kumar, director, French Consortium, IPAG Business School.