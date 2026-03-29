Building intelligent, self-optimising networks

Every conversation about the future of e-commerce eventually arrives at the customer experience. Everyone is concerned with faster delivery, better tracking, and fewer failed attempts. What receives less attention is the infrastructure question beneath all of it: How do you build a fulfillment network that does not simply respond to growth but actively organises itself around it? AI (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

That is the problem worth solving. And the technologies beginning to address it go well beyond what most operators currently have on their radar.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already changed demand forecasting, route optimisation, and warehouse inventory management in meaningful ways. Businesses that have adopted AI-driven planning tools are making fewer reactive decisions and absorbing disruptions with less operational damage. That is a real improvement.

But AI, as it is currently deployed in most logistics operations, is fundamentally a pattern-recognition tool working on historical and real-time data. It is very good at telling you what is likely to happen and flagging when something has gone wrong. It is less equipped to physically act on that information without human intervention somewhere in the chain.

The next generation of fulfillment infrastructure closes that gap.

Warehouse robotics is not new. Fixed automation — conveyor systems, sorting machines, barcode scanners — has been part of large fulfillment centres for decades. What is changing is the nature of the robots themselves.

Newer robotic systems are designed around adaptability rather than repetition. They use computer vision and reinforcement learning to handle irregular items, reconfigure pick paths when inventory layouts change, and improve their own performance over time without being explicitly reprogrammed. A robot that can learn from its environment rather than simply execute fixed instructions is categorically different from the automation of the last generation — and for e-commerce operators handling enormous SKU variety, that distinction matters considerably.

One of the more consequential technologies entering logistics planning is the digital twin — a dynamic, real-time simulation of a physical fulfillment network. A digital twin does not just model what a warehouse or distribution network looks like today. It ingests live operational data and runs continuously alongside the actual system, allowing operators to test decisions, stress-test scenarios, and identify failure points before they occur in the real world.

The practical applications are significant. Before expanding into a new fulfillment zone, an operator can simulate the impact on the existing network under different demand assumptions. Before peak season, they can run the network at projected load and identify where it breaks. Before committing to a new carrier partnership, they can model the downstream effects on delivery performance. Decisions that currently rely on experience and approximation become testable. That changes the quality of the decisions themselves.

Trust is an underappreciated operational problem in e-commerce fulfillment. Multi-party supply chains — manufacturers, freight forwarders, customs agents, last-mile carriers — involve handoffs where visibility drops and accountability becomes contested. When something goes wrong, establishing what happened, where, and who is responsible is often more difficult than fixing the problem itself.

Blockchain-based supply chain systems address this by creating an immutable, shared record of every transaction and handoff across the network. No single party controls the ledger. Every participant sees the same data. For businesses managing cross-border fulfillment or high-value goods, this is not a theoretical benefit — it is the difference between having evidence and having a dispute.

Last-mile delivery is the most expensive and operationally complex segment of the fulfillment chain, typically accounting for more than half of total delivery costs. It is also the segment most resistant to optimisation because it involves the most human variables such as traffic, access, recipient availability, address accuracy.

Autonomous delivery — whether through ground vehicles in controlled environments or, eventually, drones in low-density areas — is still maturing. Regulatory frameworks in most markets remain unresolved. But the trajectory is clear, and businesses building fulfillment infrastructure today should be designing with autonomous last-mile capability in mind, even if deployment is still several years away. Infrastructure decisions made now will either accommodate that shift or require expensive retrofitting later.

None of these technologies operate in isolation, and none of them deliver value simply by being adopted. The fulfillment networks that will perform best over the next decade will be those built around interoperability — systems that share data cleanly, respond to each other in real time, and allow a decision made in one part of the network to propagate intelligently across the rest of it.

That is an architectural question before it is a technology question. And it is the question that leadership needs to be asking now, while the infrastructure is still being designed rather than after it has been locked in. The window for building fulfillment networks that are genuinely self-optimising is open. It will not stay open indefinitely.

This article is authored by Chandan Singh Ghugtyal, founder and CEO, DAAKit Technologies.