Harnessing technology for supply chain resilience

Leveraging digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI) and data governance to create a more robust manufacturing and adaptable supply chain is the need of the hour. Global disruptions, from natural disasters to geopolitical conflicts, underscore the importance of resilient supply chains. The ability to anticipate, adapt, and recover quickly is of paramount importance. Volatility and unpredictability are the norms. Manufacturers and distributors are actively seeking ways to mitigate risks and disruptions. This involves diversifying suppliers, establishing regional sourcing strategies, and implementing robust risk-management frameworks. Supply chain leaders must embrace agility and be prepared to navigate through unforeseen challenges. Artificial intelligence(Thinkstock)

Digital twins are virtual representations of physical assets that provide real-time insight into their performance and conditions. By simulating various scenarios and analysing data, manufacturers can optimise production processes, predict potential issues, and improve efficiency. This technology enables predictive maintenance and empowers data-driven decision-making.

Data is the lifeblood of modern manufacturing and effective data governance is essential. This involves establishing clear policies and procedures for data collection, storage, access, and use. Organisations must ensure data integrity, security, compliance with relevant regulations, safeguarding sensitive information, and fostering trust.

AI transforms manufacturing processes by automating tasks, optimising workflows, and providing predictive analytics. AI-powered systems can analyse vast datasets, identify patterns, and make informed decisions, thereby enabling manufacturers to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve product quality. AI-powered systems can automate quality inspection, predict equipment failures, optimise inventory levels, and personalise customer experience. AI is poised to play a transformative role in enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and improving product quality during manufacturing.

Innovation in manufacturing is driven by collaboration among manufacturers, technology providers, research institutions, and government agencies. Manufacturers are implementing sustainable practises to reduce their environmental footprint, conserve resources, and minimise waste. Cultivating a culture of continuous improvement by embracing experimentation, foster collaboration, and embrace agility, by investing in technologies and adopting data-driven practises, businesses can position themselves for success in the evolving manufacturing landscape, ensuring ongoing improvement and evolution of the supply chain.

This article is authored by Madhusudan Sharma Vadigicherla, director, Supply Chain Systems.