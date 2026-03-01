How India can power decarbonisation, resilience and climate finance at scale

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is more than a technology gathering. As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it signals a shift in where the future of digital governance and climate strategy will be shaped. Anchored in the pillars of people, planet, and progress, it places Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the centre of inclusive and sustainable development. AI (iStock)

For India, this is not an abstract debate. Climate volatility is already reshaping agriculture, water systems, coastal settlements, infrastructure resilience, and urban health. The question is no longer whether AI can contribute to climate action. It is whether India can integrate AI into the core architecture of mitigation, adaptation, and climate finance at scale.

India has built a credible foundation. AI-assisted cyclone modelling, high performance computing capacity of 22 PetaFLOPS under the ministry of earth sciences, transformer-based monsoon forecasting models, and comparative validation of advanced global prediction systems have materially improved early warning lead times. Gram panchayat level forecasting and the Bharat Forecasting System now deliver high resolution village level predictions. Indigenous landslide and flood monitoring systems are strengthening preparedness in climate-sensitive regions. These systems are not experimental. They are becoming part of a national climate intelligence grid. Yet the next phase must go beyond forecasting.

On climate adaptation, AI must move from predicting risk to optimising resilience investments. District-level heat stress modelling should inform urban design codes. Floodplain analytics should shape infrastructure approvals. Crop advisories must integrate with insurance triggers and credit access. Climate data should directly influence public expenditure priorities.

On mitigation and decarbonisation, AI can become a strategic lever. Intelligent grid management can optimise renewable energy dispatch and reduce curtailment losses. Industrial AI systems can enhance energy efficiency across cement, steel, and heavy manufacturing. Methane detection algorithms using satellite and sensor data can strengthen compliance in oil, gas, and waste sectors. AI-enabled mobility planning can reduce congestion and urban emissions.

For a nation committed to net zero by 2070, decarbonisation cannot rely solely on capacity expansion. It requires efficiency optimisation across every energy intensive sector. AI is uniquely positioned to deliver that optimisation.

Climate finance is the next frontier. As India deepens its green bond market and voluntary carbon mechanisms, AI-driven measurement, reporting, and verification systems will become indispensable. Accurate emissions accounting, land use monitoring, biodiversity metrics, and ESG disclosures require large-scale data integration. Investors and regulators will demand auditable, transparent, and standardised climate intelligence. AI can enable this, but only if built on interoperable data frameworks aligned with global standards.

This is where governance becomes decisive. Fragmented climate datasets across ministries, states, research bodies, and private platforms dilute effectiveness. India must build standards-based climate data exchanges as part of its public digital infrastructure. Without interoperability, AI will remain siloed. With it, India can create a unified environmental intelligence backbone.

There is also a global positioning dimension. As supply chains realign around carbon intensity and sustainability metrics, ESG performance will influence trade competitiveness. AI driven lifecycle assessment, supply chain traceability, and emissions transparency can strengthen India’s export resilience. In a carbon constrained global economy, environmental data credibility becomes a strategic asset.

However, technology alone will not deliver transformation. Institutional capacity must deepen. Climate informatics needs to emerge as a formal interdisciplinary domain combining atmospheric science, AI engineering, financial modelling, and regulatory design. Policymakers must be trained to interpret algorithmic outputs. Regulators must be equipped to audit them.

India has demonstrated intent. It has invested in compute, strengthened forecasting institutions, expanded renewable energy, increased green cover, and scaled early warning systems. The trajectory is positive and progressive. What remains is disciplined integration.

AI must be embedded not only in research labs and dashboards but in budget allocation frameworks, regulatory approvals, climate risk disclosures, municipal planning systems, and carbon market governance. Mitigation, adaptation, finance, and ESG compliance must operate on a shared digital backbone.

If India succeeds, it will offer a template for the Global South: climate intelligence that is affordable, sovereign, interoperable, and development-oriented. In the coming decade, the real measure of technological leadership will not be model size or compute capacity. It will be whether artificial intelligence measurably reduces emissions, strengthens resilience, mobilises credible climate finance, and aligns growth with planetary boundaries.

That is the transition from innovation to sustainability. And that is where India’s next chapter must be written.

This story is authored by Anil Agrawal, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Kaviraj Singh, CEO, Earthood.