India’s AI strategy needs a classroom blueprint

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an integral part of the knowledge infrastructure. Like calculators, spreadsheets, computers, and the internet before them, it will not remain outside the classroom. Students are already using it unevenly, often informally and without guidance. The real risk now is unequal use. AI

India’s AI journey is fundamentally about people, at its core, not just about silicon or digital infrastructure. It is being written by students navigating a shifting vocational landscape, teachers reimagining the sanctuary of the classroom, and professionals learning the uneasy dance of collaborating with machines. If the vision of Viksit Bharat is to be more than a rhetorical flourish, AI cannot be relegated to a mere technical milestone. It must be viewed through the prism of human agency, ensuring that the tools of this new era are not the privilege of a few but the inheritance of every citizen.

This shift is not unique to India, though nowhere does it carry quite the same scale. Around the world, governments and education systems are beginning to recognise that AI literacy cannot be treated as a niche of competence reserved for specialists. UNESCO has developed AI competency frameworks for teachers and learners. Countries like Finland are treating it like a civic skill training over a million citizens in a country of just 5.5 million people with its Elements of AI programme. Singapore has a system-wide approach spanning from school-age children to the professional workforce.

For India, the stakes are higher because the scale is unmatched. Nearly 40 million students are enrolled in higher education, and over 250 million are enrolled across school and higher education combined. We also have more than 1,300 universities and over 8,000 engineering colleges, producing roughly 1.5 million engineering graduates annually.

Recognising that AI could add $1.5-$2 trillion to India’s economy by 2035, the IndiaAI Mission has committed ₹10,300 crore to strengthen AI infrastructure, including subsidised access to thousands of GPUs and curated datasets. These are important enablers. But infrastructure, as important as it is, cannot by itself produce readiness. India’s own digital transformation offers a lesson. Computers entered offices long before productivity truly changed. Transformation came only when millions were trained to use digital tools as part of everyday work.

We are at a similar inflection point with AI. The question is whether we will build literacy at scale or assume that access equals readiness.

To build national capacity, AI must be integrated at the primary and middle school levels through creative, project-based learning. Using video and audio generation models lets students experiment with creation while confronting system limitations, such as hallucinations. However, this exposure requires strict oversight. Models must operate within ethical and policy guardrails designed for this age group. As LLMs lower barriers to application development, students can build 0 to 1 apps, such as calculators or note-taking tools, without worrying about syntax. This shifts the focus from the mechanics of code to architectural thinking, while AI tutor agents provide personalised support to dismantle India’s high-pressure tuition culture and develop essential prompt engineering skills.

By grades 11 and 12, fragmented concepts in statistics, probability, and linear algebra must be reorganised into a coherent foundation for AI. Although these topics appear in the current syllabus, they lack the formalisation needed to foster true probabilistic thinking. For those studying Computer Science, the emphasis should shift toward algorithmic logic rather than programming syntax alone. Persistent AI tutor agents can support this by tracking a student’s longitudinal journey and generating granular data on educational outcomes that far exceed what traditional examinations provide.

The most serious disconnect appears at the undergraduate level, where STEM programmes often stop at conceptual exposure. Every engineering student needs training in practical data engineering, from messy extraction and feature engineering to managing live feature stores. While they should learn to use a broad toolkit, including neighbour-based logic (k-NN), decision trees (XGBoost), and time-series forecasting (ARIMA), they must also understand the architectural backbone of transformers and their inherent constraints, such as context windows. The goal is for students to apply industry-standard models to domain-specific cases while maintaining enough mathematical intuition to tune hyperparameters and analyse results scientifically.

Part of the confusion stems from how the labour market describes AI talent. Job titles often suggest one thing, while employers are asking for something more specific. In practice, companies require two distinct skill sets: Applied ML engineers and ML infrastructure engineers. Applied engineers must design production-grade systems that handle messy, real-world data issues such as class imbalance and data leakage. They must go beyond black box modelling to tailor architectures and loss functions that align with business goals. Conversely, Infrastructure engineers focus on the plumbing of distributed systems, memory-compute trade-offs, and even custom GPU kernels to serve models to millions of users.

AI is inherently practice-driven, requiring rapid experimentation and a deep understanding of failure modes such as model drift. Learning AI means learning to build, deploy, monitor, and iterate as data distributions shift over time. The most effective preparation involves reproducing research papers and competing in open-source challenges that mirror real-world noise. While top-tier research roles at firms like Google or Meta remain the holy grail, the immediate need is for universities to produce engineers who can move a model from a clean notebook into a functioning, scalable system.

The most critical constraint across these stages is faculty capacity.

India’s scale demands not hundreds but thousands of educators who can teach AI rigorously and practically. Yet in many institutions, AI courses are being assigned without substantial retraining or exposure to research. This creates uneven quality and erodes student confidence.

A national mission-mode faculty development programme in data science and AI is, therefore, unavoidable. Over the next 10 years, India could identify and train several thousand AI educators through immersive programmes anchored in leading institutions such as the IITs, IISc, IIITs, CMS, and ISI. Selection must be rigorous, training hands-on, and mentoring sustained. Structured networks between elite and non-elite institutions must ensure that tier-2 and tier-3 colleges are not left behind. Without this backbone, infrastructure investments will yield pockets of excellence rather than systemic transformation.

Technological shifts of this magnitude reward societies that invest in human capability. The calculator did not threaten mathematics; it changed what mathematics education needed to teach. AI will do the same, but at a far greater scale and speed.

Like every transformative tool before it, AI will become infrastructure. India stands at a crossroads. It can treat AI as another technology rollout or as a national literacy movement. If we recognise AI as a generational education mission, we can move from reacting to shaping and ensure that India participates in the AI century as a skilled contributor.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Naveen Jha, global director, Mehta Family Foundation.