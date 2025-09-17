India’s construction industry needs a digital reboot

If you walk onto a large infrastructure site in India today, you’ll likely find state-of-the-art machinery and behind it, operations still run on Excel. Despite ambitious public infrastructure goals and private capital inflows, much of the sector still relies on siloed tools, manual coordination, and paper-heavy workflows. In an industry that operates on scale, time, and trust, this lag in digital maturity is no longer sustainable. India’s construction sector doesn’t just need more technology—it needs a digital operating core. And that’s where enterprise resource planning (ERP) comes in. AI (iStock)

Construction and infrastructure projects are complex by nature: multi-phased, multi-vendor, and often spread across geographies. Without a unified digital backbone, teams work in silos leading to cost overruns, approval delays, and reporting gaps. As we’ve observed across geographies, the absence of real-time data and interdepartmental integration creates a disconnect between site execution, financial governance, and corporate planning.

Traditionally seen as a back-office tool, ERP has now evolved into a core enabler of performance and accountability. Purpose-built construction ERPs like Xpedeon are designed to centralise functions such as procurement, budgeting, subcontractor management, cost value reconciliation (CVR), inventory, and financial oversight all on one platform. The result? Faster decisions, fewer errors, and a single source of truth across the project lifecycle.

Government mandates such as Gati Shakti and Smart Cities are raising the bar on transparency and delivery. Infra companies are now expected to operate with the same real-time precision as fintech or health-tech firms. With rising cost pressures, ESG mandates, and investor scrutiny, the demand for audit-ready workflows and predictive planning has never been higher. ERP systems can help firms track resource utilisation, flag contract variations, and automate critical workflows that previously relied on emails or spreadsheets.

In five years, India’s most competitive infrastructure firms won’t just be those who build the fastest, they’ll be the ones who build the smartest. They will operate on platforms that integrate cost, time, compliance, and data into one seamless flow. ERP will no longer be an IT investment it will be a strategic differentiator.

The transition towards ERP adoption also highlights a broader cultural shift within the infrastructure sector. Historically, construction firms have been conservative in adopting new technologies, partly due to fragmented industry structures and the sheer complexity of coordinating multiple contractors and stakeholders. Yet, as global infrastructure markets demonstrate, early digital adoption correlates strongly with efficiency gains and risk reduction. For instance, in parts of Europe and West Asia, ERP-linked platforms have already enabled predictive maintenance, carbon tracking, and AI-driven scheduling. These practices do not merely reduce delays but also align projects with global sustainability standards, a factor increasingly tied to financing and international collaboration.

For India, where infrastructure is central to economic growth and employment, this digital leap could have multiplier effects. Real-time visibility into procurement and subcontractor performance could reduce leakages, cut down on project delays, and improve accountability in public-private partnerships. Transparent, data-rich workflows also support ESG compliance, which is becoming a prerequisite for international investors and development finance institutions. In a sector that consumes vast natural resources, the ability to track and optimise material usage is not just an efficiency tool but a critical element of environmental stewardship.

Moreover, ERP-enabled construction aligns with India’s push towards Industry 4.0. As AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain become integrated into supply chains, ERP serves as the digital backbone that connects these technologies to decision-making processes. Imagine sensors on heavy machinery feeding utilisation data directly into ERP dashboards, or blockchain-secured procurement chains reducing fraud and improving trust. Such integrations transform infrastructure companies from traditional contractors into data-driven enterprises.

Adoption, however, will require more than investment—it will require a change in mindset. Successful ERP implementation depends on breaking down entrenched silos, retraining staff, and fostering a culture of digital accountability. Resistance to change remains one of the greatest barriers, but as younger, tech-savvy leadership enters the industry, the pace of digital transformation is likely to accelerate.

The Indian construction sector sits at a critical juncture: its ambitions are vast, its challenges are structural, and its solutions increasingly digital. By embedding ERP at the heart of infrastructure delivery, India has the opportunity to leapfrog older models of project management and create a blueprint for sustainable, transparent, and globally competitive growth.

This article is authored by Janak Vakharia, CEO, Xpedeon.