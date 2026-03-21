Living inside the algorithmic everyday

There was a time when reality felt like something encountered through streets, conversations, newspapers and the quiet unpredictability of daily life. Today, it arrives pre-arranged. Before we step out into the world, we have already scrolled through it: Curated headlines, filtered images, suggested opinions and trending anxieties. What we increasingly recognise as “reality” is not merely experienced but mediated through algorithmic systems that decide, with remarkable precision, what is worth seeing, feeling and remembering. Algorithmic Reality (Getty Images)

This is not just a technological shift; it is a sociological transformation. The platforms we inhabit, like social media, news aggregators, and streaming services, do not passively reflect the world. They actively participate in constructing it. Algorithms prioritise certain events over others, amplify particular voices and subtly align content with what they infer to be our preferences. In doing so, they shape not only our knowledge of the world but also our sense of what matters within it. The result is a reality that feels immediate and personal, yet is deeply structured by invisible systems of selection.

The implications of this are both intimate and collective. On an individual level, our everyday experiences are increasingly synchronised with what platforms anticipate we will engage with. A protest in one part of the world may dominate one person’s feed while remaining entirely absent from another’s. A social issue may feel urgent and omnipresent to some, yet distant and negligible to others. This divergence is not accidental. It is the outcome of algorithmic curation that fragments shared experience into personalised streams of relevance. We are, in a sense, living in parallel realities, each one coherent and convincing within its own boundaries.

From a sociological perspective, this raises a fundamental question: what happens to society when reality itself is no longer collectively anchored? The idea that reality is socially constructed is not new. Scholars have long argued that what we take to be “real” is shaped by shared meanings, institutions and interactions. However, what distinguishes the present moment is the scale and automation of this construction. Platforms have assumed a central role in organising social knowledge, yet they operate according to logics that are not transparent or democratically accountable. Their primary imperative is not truth or coherence, but engagement.

Engagement, as a metric, privileges intensity over nuance. Content that provokes strong emotional responses such as outrage, fear or excitement, is more likely to be amplified. Over time, this skews the texture of reality itself. The world appears more polarised, more urgent and often more alarming than it might otherwise seem. This is not to suggest that these emotions are unwarranted, but rather that their distribution is unevenly shaped by algorithmic priorities. Certain narratives are elevated, while others recede into obscurity, not because of their intrinsic significance but because of their capacity to capture attention.

At the same time, the platformisation of reality introduces a subtle but profound shift in how we relate to knowledge. Information is no longer encountered as part of a stable, shared framework but as a continuous stream of updates, each competing for visibility. The authority of traditional gatekeepers like editors, institutions and experts has been partially displaced by systems that rank content based on behavioural data. This does not eliminate expertise, but it places it within a crowded and often confusing informational landscape, where credibility must contend with virality.

Yet it would be too simple to frame this entirely in terms of loss. The same systems that fragment reality also enable new forms of visibility and participation. Marginalised voices can find audiences, local issues can gain global attention and individuals can engage with perspectives that might otherwise remain inaccessible. The problem is not that reality is mediated, but that its mediation is governed by logics that are difficult to see and harder to contest.

What emerges, then, is a condition in which reality feels both intensely personal and structurally distant. We recognise ourselves in our feeds through our interests, our concerns and our language, yet we have little insight into how these representations are assembled. The familiarity of the content masks the complexity of the processes behind it. In this sense, the platformisation of reality is not only about what we see, but about what remains unseen: the criteria of selection, the hierarchies of visibility and the economic imperatives that underpin them.

To live in this environment is to navigate a world that is at once curated and contingent. It demands a form of awareness that goes beyond questioning individual pieces of information to considering the systems through which they appear. This does not require rejecting platforms altogether, but it does call for a more reflexive engagement with them. To ask not only “Is this true?” but also “Why am I seeing this and not something else?”

Reality, in this sense, has not disappeared. It has been reorganised. The challenge is not to recover a mythical unmediated world, but to understand the conditions under which our mediated realities are produced. Only then can we begin to reclaim a measure of agency within them and perhaps, in small but meaningful ways, reintroduce a sense of the shared into what has become increasingly personalised.

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair, research scholar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.