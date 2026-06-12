The gap between Bangalore and Silicon Valley isn't money, it's imagination

Every conversation about why India hasn't produced an OpenAI eventually arrives at capital, and the numbers oblige. In 2025, Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups raised about $643 million across 100 deals. American AI companies raised past $121 billion across 765 rounds in the same year. That is not a gap; it is a different planet's weather. A single late-stage American round routinely exceeds India's entire annual AI intake. AI

But capital is the symptom people can measure, not the cause. The deeper difference between a founder in San Francisco and a founder in Bangalore building AI companies is not how much money sits in front of them. It is what each of them believes is normal.

In San Francisco, the future is not a forecast. It is the commute. A founder watches rockets land themselves and fly again, rides in a car with no driver, and works beside people who shipped products used by a billion humans. When that is your daily backdrop, your sense of what a small team can plausibly attempt resets upward without you noticing. You don't decide to be ambitious. Ambition is simply the local baseline, absorbed the way you absorb an accent.

In Bangalore, the same technologies arrive as news from elsewhere. We read that a car drove itself across a city; we do not step into one. We watch a rocket land on a screen, framed as something they did. The cognitive distance is small but it is decisive, because it quietly tells a founder what category of problem belongs to him and what category belongs to someone richer, further ahead, somewhere else. By the time an Indian founder is choosing what to build, the most audacious options have already been filed under ‘not for us; — not by anyone's decision, but by the simple fact that they were never close enough to feel real.

This is why the Accel partner Prayank Swaroop could observe, accurately, that India still lacks an AI-first company doing $40–50 million in revenue inside a year, the way such companies are now appearing globally. The capital and research depth are part of it. But ambition that has never been calibrated against a landing rocket aims, by default, at a smaller target.

This is not a story about Indian founders lacking talent or appetite. The same engineers who would be unremarkable in a Mountain View hallway are building world-class systems in Bengaluru on a fraction of the resources. The constraint is not capability. It is the radius of what feels achievable — and that radius is set by what you are exposed to, not what you are capable of.

It is also not an argument that India should chase foundational models for prestige. Application-led AI built on others' models is a legitimate and lucrative game. The problem is when the entire national imagination quietly settles there, not because founders weighed the frontier and declined it, but because the frontier never entered the room.

If exposure is the binding constraint, then closing the gap is less about funds-of-funds and more about deliberately manufacturing proximity to the frontier. A few things would move the needle:

Bring the frontier home, physically. The single highest-leverage act is getting Indian founders into the rooms where the future is mundane — not as a one-week pilgrimage, but as sustained presence. Every founder who spends real time in San Francisco returns with a recalibrated sense of normal, and that recalibration is contagious to everyone they then build with.

Bring returnees back, and give them reasons to stay. Indians who have built at the frontier — at the labs, at the scaled companies — are the cheapest available exposure for everyone around them. Each one who returns and builds in Bangalore raises the local ceiling for hundreds of others simply by demonstrating what is possible from here.

Fund the implausible bet on purpose. Indian capital is rationally pragmatic, which is precisely the problem at the frontier, where the best ideas look unreasonable before they look inevitable. A small, deliberate pool of capital willing to back the absurd — and to celebrate the attempt even in failure — would do more for ambition than ten cautious ones.

Make failure résumé-neutral. Silicon Valley's real subsidy to ambition is not money; it is the social permission to swing hard and miss. As long as a failed hard bet carries more stigma in India than a safe success, founders will keep aiming where the downside is socially survivable — which is to say, low.

Build in public, at the frontier. Every Indian team that openly attempts something at the edge — and is seen doing it — shrinks the cognitive distance for the next one. Exposure compounds. The first visible attempt is worth more than its own outcome, because it relocates the frontier from somewhere else to people like us.

The capital gap will close on its own as Indian AI companies start to win; money is a lagging indicator, and it follows conviction. What will not close on its own is the gap in imagination — the quiet, inherited sense of which problems are ours to solve. That one we have to close deliberately, by dragging the frontier close enough to feel ordinary.

When a self-landing rocket stops being something they did and starts being something we can imagine doing, the rest follows. Ambition, it turns out, is mostly a function of what you've been allowed to stand next to.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Suyash Karn, co-founder CEO, Interact AI.