The geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence

For much of the internet age, the digital world was imagined as a borderless space. Information moved across continents in seconds, global platforms connected billions of users and technological innovation was largely driven by the belief that connectivity would create a more integrated world. Yet in 2026, this vision is increasingly giving way to a different reality. Governments are drawing digital borders, investing heavily in domestic technological infrastructure and asserting control over the data, algorithms and computing power that underpin artificial intelligence. What is emerging is not a single global internet but a fragmented digital landscape often described as the “splinternet”. AI (Shutterstock)

The growing emphasis on digital sovereignty reflects a shift in how nations view technology. Once treated primarily as an economic sector, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now regarded as a strategic asset comparable to energy resources, military capabilities or critical infrastructure. The European Union’s Tech Sovereignty Package and India’s commitment towards indigenous semiconductor manufacturing and AI computing infrastructure are only the latest examples of a broader global trend. Across regions, States are seeking greater autonomy over the technologies that shape communication, knowledge production and public opinion.

At one level, the rationale is understandable. Dependence on foreign technology firms creates vulnerabilities. Nations worry about data security, economic dependence and the possibility that critical digital infrastructure could be influenced by geopolitical rivals. Building domestic AI capabilities promises greater control over sensitive information while fostering innovation tailored to local needs and cultural contexts. For countries outside the traditional centres of technological power, digital sovereignty also represents an opportunity to reduce historical dependencies and establish a stronger presence in the global knowledge economy.

However, the implications extend far beyond economics or national security. AI systems are increasingly becoming intermediaries through which people access information, interpret events and understand the world around them. Search engines, recommendation algorithms, generative AI models and automated content moderation systems shape what users see and what remains invisible. As these systems become localised and governed according to national priorities, they may also produce distinct informational realities.

This raises important sociological questions about the future of collective consciousness. The classical sociological tradition emphasised the role of shared symbols, institutions and communication networks in creating social cohesion. In an interconnected world, global media platforms contributed to a certain degree of common awareness regarding major events, cultural trends and political developments. While differences in interpretation always existed, there was often a shared informational framework through which global audiences engaged with significant issues.

The rise of nationally controlled AI ecosystems threatens to weaken this common framework. Different countries may train AI models on distinct datasets, impose unique regulatory requirements and establish varying standards regarding acceptable content. Consequently, users in different regions may receive substantially different representations of the same event. An AI assistant operating within one jurisdiction may emphasise particular historical narratives, political sensitivities or cultural values, while another model elsewhere presents an entirely different perspective.

This phenomenon represents a new phase in the sociology of knowledge. Peter Berger and Thomas Luckmann famously argued that reality is socially constructed through processes of communication and institutionalisation. In the age of AI, these processes are increasingly mediated by algorithms. When algorithms themselves become geographically fragmented, the construction of reality may also become fragmented. Rather than participating in a shared global conversation, societies could inhabit parallel informational universes shaped by their respective technological infrastructures.

The consequences for global media are particularly significant. Historically, media power has often been concentrated in a handful of countries whose cultural products, news organisations and technological platforms exerted disproportionate influence worldwide. Scholars have long described this phenomenon as cultural hegemony, whereby dominant actors shape global narratives and define what is considered legitimate knowledge. Localised AI infrastructure has the potential to challenge this dominance by enabling countries to generate and distribute content that reflects indigenous perspectives and experiences.

Yet fragmentation carries risks alongside opportunities. The democratisation of narrative power does not automatically produce greater understanding between societies. In some cases, it may deepen informational isolation. If AI systems increasingly prioritise nationally approved datasets and region-specific content, exposure to alternative viewpoints may decline. Users could become more deeply embedded within digital environments that reinforce existing cultural assumptions and political narratives.

Such developments have broader geopolitical implications. The competition over AI is not merely a contest over technological leadership; it is also a struggle over epistemological authority. Nations are competing to determine whose knowledge systems, values and interpretations will shape the digital future. Control over AI infrastructure increasingly means control over the mechanisms through which information is organised, filtered and disseminated.

The result may be a world where geopolitical rivalries are reflected not only in trade policies or military alliances but also in fundamentally different versions of reality. International cooperation becomes more challenging when societies are informed by divergent algorithmic ecosystems. Diplomatic disagreements, cultural misunderstandings and ideological conflicts may be amplified by technological architectures that encourage informational separation rather than exchange.

The internet was once celebrated as a force that would transcend borders and foster a truly global public sphere. The age of AI is forcing a reassessment of that assumption. Digital sovereignty promises empowerment, autonomy and resilience, particularly for nations seeking to reduce dependence on foreign technological powers. At the same time, it accelerates the emergence of a splinternet in which information flows are increasingly shaped by national boundaries.

The central question facing the world is not whether AI will become localised because it already is. The more pressing challenge is whether humanity can preserve meaningful channels of global dialogue within a technologically fragmented landscape. As AI becomes the primary mediator of knowledge, the future of international understanding may depend less on the technologies we build and more on the bridges we are willing to maintain between the digital worlds they create.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aparajitha Nair, research scholar, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi.