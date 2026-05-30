What the next generation of tech talent deserves

The technology industry has already won the scale game. The question now is whether it can win the ownership game, and AI may be the most powerful tool it has ever had to do exactly that, enabling scale with greater purpose and long-term impact. AI

The numbers tell a compelling story. The global technology workforce is vast and growing, with AI and tech-centre ecosystems employing millions of people across geographies. For over two decades, the industry's strength has been its ability to deliver at scale — strong engineering fundamentals, large teams, and the discipline to execute with consistency. AI builds powerfully on that foundation and takes it further than ever before.

Across sectors today, technology is no longer just a support function, it sits at the centre of how businesses operate in real time. AI models are increasingly influencing financial decisions, data platforms are helping determine risk, and intelligent systems are shaping customer experiences at every touchpoint. In this environment, the role of the engineer is not diminishing; if anything, it is evolving into something more impactful, with greater ownership and responsibility.

When we look at where AI stands today, from generative to more agentic capabilities, it is clear that it excels at accelerating execution. It can generate code, automate testing cycles, draft documentation, and uncover patterns in data at scale. What this creates for engineers is the opportunity to focus on what truly requires human judgment: designing the systems within which AI operates, making architectural decisions that hold across complex enterprise environments, and integrating new capabilities into organisations that come with decades of infrastructure, regulatory context, and business logic. System design, architecture, and cross-environment integration remain deeply human responsibilities, and in an AI-enabled world, their importance only increases.

This perspective is reflected in BCG's analysis of AI's impact on the workforce, which places software engineering in the 'amplified' category, roles where AI enhances human capability and where employment is expected to remain stable or even grow. As a result, higher-order systems thinking and familiarity with AI tools are becoming increasingly important. This is less a story of displacement and more one of evolution, and elevation toward engineering excellence.

If we take a sector like insurance, a multi-trillion-dollar global industry, the role of technology becomes even more apparent. Beneath that growth lies a complex layer of data engineering, risk modelling, and decision systems. Technology directly influences how quickly claims are processed, how fairly policies are priced, and how customers experience a company during some of their most critical moments. Engineers who understand this broader context, and who can design AI-enabled systems with both business intent and technical depth, are exactly what the industry increasingly needs, particularly in environments where enterprise AI, data engineering platforms, and platform engineering come together to drive real outcomes at scale.

In fact, a joint Deloitte-NASSCOM report highlights the need for a shift from AI services delivery toward AI product development, supported by targeted upskilling and stronger collaboration between industry and academia, to fully realise the industry's potential in this space.

The opportunity is real, and so is the readiness. Organisations that invest in building this capability will not merely retain strong talent, they will build a competitive advantage that compounds over time, supported by a steady and thoughtful approach to innovation.

For engineers looking to grow in this landscape, a few things will matter more than most:

Building fluency in how AI integrates into business workflows, not just how it functions technically, will separate good engineers from exceptional ones.

Developing the ability to design responsible guardrails around AI systems, ensuring explain-ability, governance, and accountability, is fast becoming a core engineering competency.

Investing in the business context of the systems you build, understanding the problem deeply before designing the solution, is what will define the next generation of technology leaders. The talent exists, the scale is there, and now so are the tools. The engineers who embrace AI as a collaborator, and grow their own capacity for systems thinking alongside it, will not just have stronger careers. They will help build technology that supports progress, navigates complexity, and shapes how industries operate for decades to come.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Surya Thammiraju, managing director and India Head, The Hartford.