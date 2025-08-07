Designing future-ready opportunities for women in the workforce

More than six decades have passed since Betty Friedan’s groundbreaking book, The Feminine Mystique, put in motion the second wave of feminism that demanded equal opportunity. Yet, even today, Friedan’s voice powerfully echoes in the experiences and aspirations of young women around the world. In conversations, classrooms, and social media posts, I often hear the same despair of unfulfilled potential Friedan had described. Women Empowerment

This isn’t just an anecdotal reflection. This is etched into hard facts. Without undermining the progress made over the decades, it must be iterated we are far from achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to ensure full equality and empowerment of all women and girls. At the current pace, it will take 134 years to close the global gender gap.

Gender inequities continue to be deep-rooted in a multitude of contexts. From occupational segregation, gender wage gap, low political representation, compromised safety, and limited mobility, to barriers in accessing education, health care, and technology, this inequality comes at a steep economic cost, with the global loss in human capital due to gender inequality estimated at $160 trillion--about twice the value of the global GDP.

Education is the single most powerful enabler of gender equality. Considering the strong positive correlation between education, gender equality, per capita GDP, and key human development indicators, the potential of education must be mined in earnest. Yet, social norms, economic constraints, and traditional practices continue to deny millions of girls their right to quality education.

While access to education for girls has improved significantly with a 39% drop in out-of-school girls over the last 25 years, the gender gap remains persistent. Globally, 19% of adolescent girls aged 15-19 are still not in education, employment or training (NEET), compared to 11% boys of the same age. In India, the disparity is more acute, with adolescent girls three times as likely as boys to be NEETs.

The dropout rates of female school students in India which alarmingly climbs up from 1.7 at the primary to 5.3 at the upper primary and 12.6 at the secondary level is equally worrisome. Even among those who graduate, a paradox persists. Consider this: India produces the highest number of female STEM graduates in the world, yet ranks 19th in their employment.

Clearly, education alone isn’t enough. Social barriers, unpaid care work, limited mobility, cultural expectations, and gender biases continue to stall women’s progress into the workforce.

Women are not only expected to balance jobs with family responsibilities but also need to prioritise home over work. For instance, Indian women spend eight times more time on a daily basis in domestic and caregiving services than men. Childcare, cleaning, and cooking are often regarded as women’s duties and unfortunately come without recognition, remuneration, or rest.

Expectations from girls to marry early and face risks of early pregnancy are other constraining factors. Then there are cultural stereotypes and biases at play as well. For instance, in conservative Indian setups, to partake of a son’s earnings is acceptable but that of a daughter isn’t. Compared to men, it is also more challenging for the women to raise capital or avail financial resources. Disproportionate pay and sexual exploitation pose further hindrances.

To bridge this gap, we need multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder action that does not just offer opportunities but actively breaks down barriers. At the British Council, we are working at the intersection of education, empowerment, and employability to create real pathways for women to step into spaces where they have been historically underrepresented.

Real change demands more than good intentions; it requires sustained, collaborative action. Through initiatives like Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI), we have supported 30 Indian institutions to develop a comprehensive gender equality framework for research and higher education, creating an environment where women scientists and researchers can lead without bias. The UKIERI Women in Space Leadership Programme (WiSLP) is helping 196 emerging women leaders in space science break new ground--not just through training but by connecting them with mentors and networks that sustain their growth.

In addition, scholarships like Women in STEM, Chevening, and the GREAT Scholarships have opened doors for many young women to study cutting-edge fields abroad and bring that expertise back home, multiplying local impact. Each of these is not just a programme, it's an investment in a generation of girls and women who will drive economic growth, lead institutions, inspire future innovators, and strengthen the global reputation of the UK as a partner in inclusive, high-quality education.

With broadening digital access expected to be the most transformative trend in the employment space, equipping girls with technology skills and English language fluency is not just prudent, it’s essential. Doing so will enhance their ability to not only enter the employment domain, but also thrive while pushing against barriers.

Tackling gender inequality necessitates a collaborative effort on the part of all key stakeholders including the government, the private sector, international organisations, and civil society alike. We not only need gender responsive labour policies and gender-neutral workspaces, but also gender sensitive social spaces.

The echoes of Friedan’s words remain not because they are historical, but because they are unfortunately still relevant. It’s time we turned those echoes into action. Providing mentors, creating networking avenues, championing women role models in the workspaces, and zero tolerance for workplace harassment, will go a long way in helping women take a step closer to equality.

Estimates suggest that an additional SDG stimulus of $360 billion per year is needed to achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment. It is a big number, with exponential returns. Achieving gender parity would not only uplift millions of women but also supercharge economies, foster innovation, and create more resilient, just societies.

This article is authored by Rittika Chanda Parruck, MBE, education director, India, British Council .