Endless shifts for women: Unpaid care work in India

India’s care economy, often also called as Purple Economy, represents one of the largest yet least acknowledged sectors within its socio-economic landscape. The International Labour Organization (ILO) defines care economy as a “set of activities related to the provision of care and support to individuals, households, and communities, including both paid and unpaid work.” Women are overrepresented in care roles like nurses, domestic workers, personal care workers, teachers, and childcare assistants as well as in unpaid care work which includes domestic services, care-giving (children, elderly, sick), and community/voluntary services. Female caregiver (ANI File)

While unpaid care work forms the bedrock of household and community wellbeing i.e. in sustaining families, enabling labour market participation of others, and supporting public services, it remains systematically excluded from formal economic calculations and policy priorities. Women across the globe work longer hours than men once unpaid domestic and care work enters the picture. The recent World Inequality Report 2026 highlights the persistent gender disparities in work hours and labour income globally. Women contribute the majority of total working hours when unpaid domestic labor is included but earn only 28.2% of global labor income in 2025.​

In India, this disparity cuts even deeper. Women shoulder 84% of unpaid care time, work valued at 15 to 17% of GDP, while public spending on care infrastructure scrapes below 1%. India’s 2024 Time Use Survey tells a similar story. Women aged 15 to 59 devote 305 minutes daily to unpaid domestic chores, in comparison to men’s 88 minutes. And the effect is quite visible as female labor force participation is merely 33.7% against men’s 77%.​​

The scale of this invisibility is immense. India is going through demographic changes, including an aging population and increased urbanisation, which are driving a growing demand for care services. In rural areas, the drudgery of fetching water and fuel further marginalises women, stripping them of the time needed for education or paid work. And furthermore, during times of crisis, the burden increases for instance, during the Covid-19, the demand for care increased, especially for the older generation and even the schools were shut down, which pushed women out from their jobs, fulfilling these responsibilities in endless shifts.

It is important to understand that the division of labour is not a biological imperative but a socially engineered construct. For the policy analysts, understanding public economy is not a separate entity but is fueled by this hidden engine of division of labour and is critical for removing the barriers to women’s economic participation. Historically, classical sociologists tied gendered roles to biological traits. However, feminist critiques revealed that this division is socially constructed and is a mechanism of power.

According to recent estimates, women contribute 84% of the total time spent on unpaid care activities in India, undertaking responsibilities ranging from childcare and eldercare to cooking, cleaning, and managing household needs. Despite its indispensable nature, this labour is not accounted for in GDP figures, nor is it compensated, supported, or socially recognised. In fact, the ministry of women and child development reported in March 2024 that the imputed economic value of women’s unpaid domestic and care work stands between 15% and 17% of the GDP, figures comparable to, and even exceeding, key sectors like manufacturing or trade.

As early as the 2000s, the household satellite accounts were released in an attempt to bring unpaid household activities into the margin of national accounts. The state policies also dealt with unpaid care work through entitlements such as maternity and child care services, through schemes like the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), and Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahayog Yojana (IGMSY). The first time-use survey was a pilot study conducted in 1998-1999 by the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) and the first all-India Time-Use Survey was conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) in 2019 and then in 2024. The empirical data in these surveys presents a stark picture of the highly gendered division of labour within Indian households. Women still carry a disproportionate burden of unpaid domestic and care work, as illustrated in the charts below.