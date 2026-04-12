Global reassessment of social media for youth

For nearly two decades, social media has been seen as one of the defining technologies of the digital age. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat transformed how people communicate, enabling ideas, business, culture and conversations to move across borders at unprecedented speed. What began as simple networking tools evolved into powerful digital ecosystems shaping entertainment, commerce, public discourse and everyday interaction. For many, social media became central to identity formation, community building and information discovery. As these platforms expanded in scale and influence, policymakers around the world began to examine their broader societal role more closely. What was once seen primarily as a tool for connectivity is now being viewed as a digital environment that shapes behaviour, attention and social relationships especially for younger users. This shift has prompted governments across regions to explore how existing regulatory frameworks can adapt to the evolving digital landscape. Social media

The shift now visible from regulation toward outright restrictions or bans is far more significant. However, the true impact of these measures will only become clear over time, as they are implemented and begin shaping how societies, particularly younger users, engage with the digital ecosystem.

The rapid growth of social media in the late 2000s and early 2010s coincided with the widespread adoption of smartphones and affordable mobile data, significantly lowering barriers to digital participation and bringing millions particularly young users onto online platforms.

As platforms evolved, algorithm-driven feeds began curating content based on engagement patterns, shaping what users see and interact with online. This model transformed social media into dynamic ecosystems designed to capture and sustain attention.

During the early years of this expansion, governments largely adopted a light regulatory approach to encourage innovation and the growth of digital economies. Platforms were generally treated as intermediaries hosting user-generated content rather than publishers responsible for it.

Over time, however, discussions around youth digital well-being and online safety gained prominence. Concerns around cyberbullying, harmful content and screen time patterns drew greater policy attention and renewed focus on legal frameworks governing digital platforms, particularly the principle of “safe harbour.” These provisions protect platforms from liability for user-generated content provided they act as neutral intermediaries and remove unlawful material when notified, an approach that policymakers in many jurisdictions are now revisiting as social media continues to expand in scale and influence.

Platforms themselves have introduced features such as parental controls, screen-time reminders and youth safety settings in response to growing concerns around youth well-being, though critics argue that these measures remain limited in addressing deeper questions around platform design and the attention-driven nature of social media.

As concerns around youth digital well-being intensified, several governments began moving beyond traditional platform regulation toward direct restrictions on youth access.

Governments across the world are increasingly exploring stronger restrictions on youth access to social media, reflecting growing concerns about online harms and the influence of digital platforms on adolescent behaviour.

Australia has taken a direct step by passing the Online Safety Amendment (social media Minimum Age) Act in 2024, restricting social media accounts for individuals under 16 and requiring platforms to implement age-verification measures. This move has triggered wider global debate and encouraged similar policy discussions in other jurisdictions. Indonesia has announced plans to restrict social media access for children under 16, citing concerns around cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content and digital addiction. In India, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have also proposed a comparable ban for users under 16 as part of a broader effort to address excessive social media use among minors. Similar discussions are also underway in countries such as Malaysia, Spain and Slovenia, where policymakers are examining age-based restrictions as a tool to safeguard younger users online.

Taken together, these measures prove how governments are experimenting with regulatory approaches that increasingly move from oversight toward direct restrictions over digital platforms. But the effectiveness of these bans remains debated. Recent reports also suggest that even after Australia’s ban took effect, over one-fifth of teenagers aged 13–15 were still using platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat, indicating that enforcement challenges persist.

It is also imperative to note that age-gating and bans invariably trigger a mass migration to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). They also push young users from regulated platforms to unmoderated corners of the web where conversations are unfiltered and remain unchecked.

n India, where one of the world’s largest and youngest populations is online, discussions around restricting social media access for minors are still at a preliminary stage. Digital platforms currently operate under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which primarily focus on platform accountability, due diligence, and content moderation rather than limiting who can access these platforms.

However, the recent proposal by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to restrict social media use for individuals under 16 has begun to spark a wider policy conversation around youth digital well-being. As these discussions unfold, it will be important to carefully study the long-term implications and practical enforceability of such bans. While the debate has been initiated, any nationwide decision on regulating youth access to social media will ultimately fall within the mandate of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The future of youth access to social media seems in murky waters as global debates accelerate around age-based restrictions. Going forward, policymakers might need to carefully consider their long-term effectiveness and practical enforceability.

This article is authored by Lipika Jain and Samyak Sharma, public affairs professionals, MSL India.