Great Nicobar: Crossroads of ambition and obligation

The Great Nicobar Island Development Project, now estimated at approximately ₹81,000 crore, has emerged as one of the most consequential and contested infrastructure initiatives in contemporary India. Recently, a six-member bench of the National Green Tribunal upheld the environmental and coastal clearances granted to the project, dismissing fresh challenges and observing that the material placed on record by government agencies contained sufficient safeguards to permit its continuation. While emphasising the project’s strategic significance, the Tribunal directed strict adherence to the environmental conditions attached to the approvals. This ruling has effectively cleared the path for implementation after prolonged litigation and sustained opposition from environmentalists, tribal representatives and independent scientists. Yet the legal endorsement of a project does not, by itself, resolve the deeper questions it raises. Great Nicobar (FILE/Representative Image)

Great Nicobar is among India’s most remote and ecologically significant territories. Situated at the southernmost edge of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, the island forms part of the Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve, a protected landscape of global ecological value. Its tropical evergreen forests, mangroves, coastal wetlands and coral ecosystems sustain an extraordinary range of life. Endemic and endangered species, including the Nicobar megapode and the giant leatherback turtle, depend on these habitats for breeding and survival. The island’s ecosystems also function as carbon sinks and as natural buffers against storms and sea level rise. Development on such terrain is not merely a matter of engineering; it is an intervention into a finely balanced ecological system.

The government presents the project as a strategic and economic necessity. At its core lies the proposal for a trans-shipment port positioned close to the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors. Complementing the port are plans for a greenfield international airport, a 450 MVA gas and solar-based power plant, an industrial township and associated defence infrastructure. The stated objective is to reduce India’s dependence on foreign trans-shipment hubs such as Singapore and Colombo, which currently handle a substantial share of Indian cargo. By capturing a greater portion of this trade domestically, policymakers argue, India can strengthen its maritime competitiveness, enhance supply chain resilience and reinforce its strategic presence in the Indian Ocean region.

These ambitions are neither trivial nor misplaced. The geography of Great Nicobar confers undeniable strategic advantages, and the aspiration to integrate India more deeply into global shipping networks is consistent with broader economic goals. However, the scale of the proposed transformation raises fundamental concerns about whether the environmental and social costs have been adequately assessed and whether procedural safeguards have been meaningfully applied.

The ecological implications are profound. Reports indicate that more than 130 square kilometres of forest land are slated for diversion, with the felling of close to one million trees. Portions of wildlife sanctuaries, including areas around Galathea Bay, have been denotified or reconfigured to accommodate infrastructure. While project proponents have offered compensatory measures, including the designation of alternative protected zones, conservationists question whether ecological functions can be transplanted by administrative decree. Complex relationships among species, hydrology and microclimate evolve over centuries and cannot be recreated through cartographic substitution.

Galathea Bay, in particular, has long been recognised as a globally significant nesting site for the leatherback turtle. Port construction and dredging activities may alter coastal currents, sediment flows and shoreline stability, with uncertain consequences for marine life. The island’s position within a seismically active zone adds another layer of risk. The region experienced catastrophic devastation during the 2004 earthquake and tsunami. Large-scale infrastructure in such a landscape demands rigorous, transparent and multi-season assessments of seismic and climate vulnerabilities. Critics contend that the initial appraisal processes did not sufficiently foreground these cumulative and long-term risks.

Equally serious are the implications for indigenous communities. The Nicobarese and the Shompen tribes are the principal inhabitants of the island, with the Shompen classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group. Their subsistence patterns, social structures and cultural identities are intricately linked to the forests and coastal ecosystems. Legal protections for such communities are robust in principle. The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, mandates the recognition and settlement of individual and community forest rights before any diversion of forest land, and requires the informed consent of the Gram Sabha. There remain legitimate concerns as to whether these obligations were fulfilled in both letter and spirit.

Constitutional principles reinforce these statutory safeguards. Article 21, as expansively interpreted by the courts, encompasses the right to life with dignity and a healthy environment. Article 48 A directs the State to protect and improve the environment, while Article 51A(g) enjoins citizens to preserve the nation’s natural heritage. In the context of indigenous peoples, these provisions intersect with international norms requiring free, prior and informed consent for projects that affect vulnerable communities. Compliance cannot be reduced to procedural formality; it must reflect genuine engagement and respect for autonomy.

Beyond legal doctrine lies the lived reality of social transformation. The project envisions a dramatic population increase over time, potentially reaching several hundred thousand residents. An influx of workers, administrators and ancillary service providers would reshape the demographic profile of the island. For relatively isolated communities such as the Shompen, heightened exposure to external populations carries significant public health risks, particularly given limited immunity to common diseases. Rapid urbanisation would also alter patterns of land use, resource extraction and cultural practice. The cumulative effect could be the erosion of traditional livelihoods and identities that have endured for generations.

The dilemma confronting policymakers is, therefore, not a simple binary between development and conservation. It is a question of how to reconcile strategic imperatives with ecological prudence and social justice. India’s aspirations to strengthen its maritime infrastructure and secure its economic interests are legitimate, but their moral and democratic validity ultimately rests on the integrity of the processes and the fairness with which costs and benefits are shared.

A credible path forward requires more than mere compliance with minimum statutory conditions; it calls for independent and multidisciplinary environmental and social impact assessments that examine cumulative effects over decades, transparent disclosure of seismic and climate risk analyses, sustained dialogue with tribal institutions, and enforceable guarantees to protect their land, health and cultural autonomy, with all mitigation measures firmly grounded in scientific evidence and subject to continuous monitoring.

Great Nicobar today stands at a crossroads where national ambition meets constitutional obligation. The island’s future will test India’s capacity to pursue growth without diminishing the ecological and human foundations upon which that growth ultimately depends. Development that disregards environmental integrity and indigenous rights risks eroding the very legitimacy it seeks to secure. In a constitutional democracy, power attains durability not through the velocity of execution but through the depth of consent and the resilience of the institutions that discipline it. Development informed by science, guided by law and tempered by ethical responsibility can instead demonstrate that strategic advancement and stewardship of heritage are not mutually exclusive. The choice between these trajectories will define not only the destiny of Great Nicobar, but also the character of India’s development model in the decades to come.

This article is authored by Amal Chandra, author, policy analyst and columnist.