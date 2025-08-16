India@79: Economic sovereignty meets technological ambition

As India marked its 79th Independence Day, we are witnessing not just the celebration of freedom—but the rise of a bold new economic identity. From bustling metropolises to emerging Tier-II and III hubs, India’s startup ecosystem is fast becoming the backbone of a new developmental agenda—one that places innovation, technology, and talent at the centre of nation-building. Independence Day(PTI)

Back in 2016, when the Government launched the Startup India initiative, it sowed the seeds of a vision that has since taken root across the country: empowering entrepreneurs to solve real-world problems, create jobs, attract global capital, and drive inclusive economic growth. Today, India is home to over 1.25 lakh registered startups and is ranked among the top 3 startup ecosystems globally. But the bigger story is not in the numbers—it's in the networks of impact being created across domains like healthtech, edtech, agritech, fintech, and now, increasingly, AI-powered deeptech.

As the world enters the Artificial Intelligence (AI) age, India is not playing catch-up—it’s leading from the front. Startups across the country are leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionise health care, education, manufacturing, and agriculture. From AI-powered early diagnosis tools and precision farming to personalised learning platforms and smart logistics, we are witnessing the emergence of frugal innovation on a global scale.

What sets Indian innovation apart is its grassroots grounding. While the West may focus on cutting-edge hardware, India is solving for access, affordability, and scale—and in doing so, writing a new rulebook for emerging economies. But this transformation requires more than tech talent. It requires a deep investment in human capital, capacity building, and ecosystem strengthening.

India’s demographic dividend is only as powerful as its skilling architecture. Recognising this, the government, under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), has been implementing transformative schemes like Project Swavalambini, which targets entrepreneurial mindset development among young women students. Already launched as a pilot in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Assam, the project has trained hundreds of students and faculty members in entrepreneurship fundamentals.

In parallel, the government’s support through the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) is not just unlocking capital—it’s de-risking early-stage innovation, particularly in underserved regions and among underrepresented communities. With ₹9,994 crore committed under the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) as of June 2025, a strong foundation is being laid to scale Indian ideas into global success stories.

Let us see firsthand the transformational potential of startups in public health. With the government investing in medical device parks, digital health infrastructure, and telemedicine services, the time is ripe for public-private-philanthropic partnerships to drive systemic change.

AI and immersive tech like VR help doctors and nurses train faster and better. Skilling and simulation are no longer a luxury—they are the lifelines of health care innovation, especially in remote and rural areas. The synergy of India’s startup energy and policy intent is creating a medtech ecosystem that is not only solving for India but also setting global benchmarks in innovation, cost-efficiency, and impact.

As the India Philanthropy Report 2025 rightly highlights, family philanthropy now accounts for nearly 40% of all private giving and is increasingly aligned with national development priorities. This growing pool of catalytic capital—when combined with startup agility and government policy—can power a new era of collaborative development.

By supporting incubation, mentoring, and capacity-building of mission-driven enterprises, India can move beyond transactional CSR to transformational impact. This is the philosophy of Viksit Bharat—a nation where public and private sectors work together to unlock human potential and create lasting value for all.

India’s journey from startup nation to innovation powerhouse is not a sprint—it’s a long relay race that requires vision, collaboration, and relentless execution. Our challenge is not to emulate the Silicon Valley model, but to build a uniquely Indian innovation ecosystem—inclusive, scalable, and globally respected.

If we can continue to invest in AI-driven innovation, entrepreneurial skilling, and policy-backed ecosystem development, India will not just create unicorns—it will create impact champions that redefine development for the 21st century.

The next chapter of India’s growth story is being written in co-working spaces, rural incubators, AI labs, and virtual classrooms. Let’s ensure that this chapter ends not just with GDP growth—but with dignity, opportunity, and equity for every Indian.

This article is authored by Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, former director general, ICMR and Sabarish Chandrasekaran, CEO and co-founder, MediSim VR.