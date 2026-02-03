Advancing sustainable development through UK–India collaboration

As India accelerates its journey towards inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth, the scale and complexity of its development ambitions require partnerships that extend beyond traditional boundaries. Achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is not solely a matter of public policy or public finance; it depends equally on mobilising private sector capability, academic expertise, and civil society engagement in a coordinated and outcome-oriented manner. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi attend the India-UK CEO Forum at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_09_2025_000275A) (AP)

Against this backdrop, recent conversations have reinforced the importance of structured international collaboration, particularly between the UK and India, in supporting India’s sustainable development priorities. These engagements have highlighted the growing convergence between national development goals, global climate commitments, and the role of responsible business in delivering solutions at scale.

India’s policy frameworks on climate action, energy transition, infrastructure development, digital inclusion, and skills reflect a clear recognition that sustainability and economic growth must advance together. However, translating ambition into implementation remains a shared challenge across emerging and developed economies alike. This is where cross-border collaboration, anchored in mutual trust and aligned interests, can play a catalytic role.

UK enterprises, universities, and institutions bring experience in areas such as clean energy deployment, green finance, sustainable urbanisation, climate-resilient infrastructure, and impact measurement. When aligned with India’s national and state-level priorities, these capabilities can support practical, scalable solutions, while also strengthening local capacity and innovation ecosystems.

The UK India Business Council recently held discussions during the Sustainability Dialogue, underscoring that sustainability is increasingly being embedded by design rather than treated as an afterthought. Examples shared by industry and academic stakeholders ranged from energy efficiency and renewable integration to water stewardship, circular economy approaches, resilient agriculture, digital connectivity, and skills development. Collectively, these efforts demonstrate how responsible private sector engagement can complement public investment and policy frameworks.

To move from fragmented initiatives to systemic impact, there is a growing need for platforms that enable coordination, learning, and partnership-building across sectors. UKIBC’s Sustainable Development Alliance (SDA) has emerged as one such initiative, bringing together UK businesses, universities, policymakers, and stakeholders in India to advance progress on the SDGs through collaboration and dialogue.

The SDA is designed to serve three interlinked purposes. First, it provides a structured space for policy dialogue, helping align private sector innovation and academic research with government priorities at the national and sub-national levels. Second, it facilitates partnerships—across business, academia, and civil society—that can pilot and scale solutions in priority areas such as climate action, sustainable infrastructure, health, education, and skills. Third, it acts as a platform for showcasing best practices and measurable impact, strengthening transparency and trust among stakeholders.

Discussions underscored that sustainability must be embedded into systems from the outset, supported by robust carbon measurement frameworks and aligned with long-term net-zero pathways. Participants highlighted the importance of moving beyond intent to design-led implementation, where sustainability considerations shape infrastructure, supply chains, and business models at an early stage. Industry shared examples of scalable transition initiatives spanning clean energy deployment, water stewardship, resilient agriculture, circular economy models, and plastics innovation—demonstrating how private sector action can support development priorities in the Global South. Digital tools emerged as critical enablers, offering new capabilities for carbon tracking, performance monitoring, and sustainability innovation. Academia was recognised as a key partner in this transition, with a central role in developing future-ready green skills through sustainability-focused curricula, applied research, and closer industry collaboration.

The dialogue emphasised that climate action must increasingly shift from mitigation alone to include adaptation, with businesses playing a pivotal role in solution development, implementation, and financing. Participants noted that procurement models such as Quality-and-Cost Based Selection (QCBS) can deliver superior sustainability outcomes compared to price-only approaches by incentivising long-term value and innovation. The need for flexible investment frameworks to support climate transition in emerging markets was also highlighted. Finally, the group stressed the importance of balanced regulatory approaches that address greenwashing risks while continuing to encourage credible and impactful sustainability efforts.

For governments and multilateral institutions, such platforms can play a valuable complementary role. By aggregating private sector action and evidence of impact, they help inform policy design, de-risk innovation, and support more effective deployment of public and blended finance.

A central theme emerging from recent discussions is the importance of ensuring that sustainability transitions are just and inclusive. India’s development pathway must deliver growth while creating jobs, enhancing skills, and supporting communities that are most vulnerable to climate and economic transitions.

Here, collaboration with international partners can add significant value. UK experience in transition planning, sustainability reporting, skills frameworks, and innovation-led growth can support Indian efforts to balance climate ambition with social and economic outcomes. Universities and research institutions also have a critical role to play in building local capacity, supporting evidence-based policymaking, and fostering next-generation skills.

The UK–India relationship is underpinned by shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and complementary economic strengths. As global development challenges become more interconnected, spanning climate risk, supply chains, health, and technology, bilateral partnerships can offer valuable models for wider multilateral cooperation.

For governments and international organisations, engaging with business- and knowledge-led platforms provides an opportunity to harness innovation, crowd in investment, and accelerate progress towards the SDGs. The focus must now shift towards deepening coordination, measuring impact, and scaling what works. Sustainable development is ultimately a collective endeavour.

This article is authored by Kishore Jayaraman, Group CEO, UK India Business Council (UKIBC).