India at G7: Politics of de-risking and economics of supply chains

The most consequential outcome of this year's G7 summit may not be found in the leaders' communique, the photo opportunities, or even the geopolitical statements that usually dominate headlines. It lies in a quieter transformation underway across the global economy. From left, European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el Sissi, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, U.S. President Donald Trump, Kenya's President William Ruto, French President Emmanuel Macron Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pose during a group photo of G7 leaders and invited nations during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP/PTI(AP06_17_2026_000017B) (AP)

For decades, efficiency was the organising principle of globalisation. Businesses built supply chains around cost minimisation, concentrating production wherever manufacturing was cheapest and most efficient. The result was an unprecedented integration of global markets, with China emerging as the world's manufacturing powerhouse. That era is giving way to something new.

Today, resilience, trust and economic security are becoming as important as efficiency. Governments and corporations alike are reassessing their dependence on highly concentrated supply chains and seeking greater diversification across geographies. From semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to critical minerals and advanced manufacturing, the world is quietly reorganising production networks.

This shift forms the economic backdrop of the G7's growing focus on supply-chain resilience, trusted technology ecosystems and strategic partnerships. For India, it presents perhaps the most significant economic opportunity since the liberalisation reforms of 1991.

One of the most frequently used phrases in western policy circles today is de-risking. Unlike the more confrontational idea of decoupling, de-risking does not seek to sever economic ties with China. Rather, it seeks to reduce excessive dependence on any single geography for critical goods, technologies and industrial inputs.

This distinction matters.

China remains deeply integrated into the global economy and will continue to play a major role in international trade. However, policymakers in advanced economies increasingly recognise the vulnerabilities associated with concentrated production networks. Whether in electronics, batteries, rare earth processing, pharmaceuticals or strategic technologies, dependence on a limited number of suppliers creates economic and geopolitical risks.

As a result, governments and businesses are pursuing friend-shoring, near-shoring and supply-chain diversification strategies. Investments are being redirected towards trusted partners and alternative production ecosystems capable of providing resilience without sacrificing competitiveness.

The G7's discussions increasingly reflect this reality. Economic security is no longer a niche concern reserved for trade officials. It has become a central pillar of economic policy.

Yet there is a practical challenge.

Diversification requires alternatives. Supply chains cannot simply be moved on paper. They require industrial capacity, skilled labour, infrastructure, logistics networks and domestic markets large enough to support long-term investment.

This is where India becomes indispensable.

The success of global de-risking efforts depends on whether credible alternative production ecosystems emerge at scale. Very few countries possess the combination of attributes necessary to absorb significant portions of global manufacturing and supply-chain activity. India is one of them.

First, there is scale.

With a population exceeding 1.4 billion and one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, India offers both a large labour force and a substantial domestic market. Investors are not merely looking at India as an export platform; they increasingly view it as a major consumption market in its own right.

Second, there is talent.

India's engineering workforce, digital capabilities and growing innovation ecosystem provide a foundation for expansion in advanced manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and clean technologies. The country's experience in building digital public infrastructure has also enhanced its reputation as a technology partner.

Third, India offers institutional stability.

Investors making long-term commitments seek predictability. While no business environment is without challenges, India's democratic institutions, legal frameworks and policy continuity provide a degree of confidence that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

Finally, India occupies a unique geopolitical position.

Unlike many countries forced to choose between competing blocs, India has maintained productive relationships across regions. It enjoys growing partnerships with advanced economies while retaining strong engagement with the Global South. This strategic flexibility enhances its attractiveness as a manufacturing and investment destination.

Taken together, these advantages explain why India increasingly features in conversations about semiconductor supply chains, electronics manufacturing, critical minerals partnerships and emerging technology ecosystems.

The reality is simple: the G7 cannot diversify supply chains unless countries such as India become significantly larger participants in global production networks.

However, favourable global trends alone do not guarantee success.

India is not the only country seeking to attract investment arising from supply-chain diversification. Vietnam continues to strengthen its position in electronics manufacturing. Indonesia has emerged as a major player in battery and critical mineral supply chains. Mexico benefits from proximity to North American markets, while Gulf economies are investing heavily in logistics, advanced technologies and industrial infrastructure.

The competition is intense.

If India wishes to convert geopolitical interest into sustained economic gains, it must continue addressing longstanding bottlenecks. Logistics costs remain higher than those of many competitors. Manufacturing competitiveness needs further strengthening. Power infrastructure, industrial clusters, skill development and regulatory efficiency require continued attention. The challenge is not merely attracting announcements. It is creating ecosystems that encourage firms to expand operations over decades.

Supply chains do not relocate because governments announce ambitions. They relocate because businesses find reliable infrastructure, skilled workers, efficient logistics and predictable policy environments. India has made important progress in many of these areas, but sustaining momentum will be crucial if it hopes to secure a larger share of global manufacturing and investment flows.

The significance of the G7 summit for India therefore lies not in diplomatic symbolism but in economic transformation. The world is entering a period in which resilience and diversification are reshaping the geography of production. As advanced economies seek trusted partners and alternative supply chains, India's importance will continue to grow. The question is no longer whether the world wants alternatives to concentrated production networks.

The question is whether India can build those alternatives faster than its competitors. The answer may shape not only India's economic future but also the future architecture of global trade itself.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Tarun Agarwal, associate fellow, Centre of Policy Research and Governance, New Delhi.