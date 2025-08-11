India’s three-pronged war strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined the dynamics of bilateral relations with Pakistan. In this, he has unveiled a strategic framework for his approach to countering terrorism coming from the Pakistani deep state, including the Army and the spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The new strategy is anchored in three vectors: political, military, and psychological. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO)

Each of these vectors or components work synergistically to target and dismantle terrorism at its core. This comprehensive strategy has been at work since 2019, when India abrogated Article 370 and 35A, carried out the Balakot air strikes and hit terror launch pads located right near the International Boundary (IB) with Pakistan. This time, India hit deep inside Pakistani territory, enabling New Delhi to decisively elevate its efforts to combat the persistent threat from its western neighbour.

At first glance, it may appear that Operation Sindoor was initiated by the Indian armed forces as a direct response to the tragic execution of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam. However, the true objective is broader and more strategic, designed to dismantle the entire framework of terrorism that has been cultivated, orchestrated, and sustained by the Pakistan since the Afghan jihad project of the 1980s.

The targeted attacks in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, provided India an opportunity to test the waters for creating theatre commands and “jointness” – included in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2024 manifesto that clearly mentioned that theaterisation of military commands to be established under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for “better coordination in the military,” and “more efficient operations.”

Operation Sindoor was the first such test for the government when it came to fulfilling the objective of creating military theatres on India’s borders. The ministry of defence stated that the operation that went on for four days from May 7-10, “marked a turning point in India’s defence doctrine”.

