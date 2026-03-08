Message from Nepal’s voters: Perform or perish

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen defeated former prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in the Jhapa-5 constituency by a huge margin, marking a major political upset. According to the vote count released by the Election Commission of Nepal, Shah received 68,348 votes, far surpassing Oli, who garnered 18,734 votes. Balendra Shah (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar) (REUTERS)

Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is on the brink of a landslide victory in the country’s general election — the first since the Gen Z-led protests last year.

The election result reflects deep frustration with decades of political instability, corruption and youth unemployment. After years of Nepal’s politics being dominated by a triumvirate of parties, voters have rung the bell for change. Nepali voters aren’t just switching parties. They are replacing an old guard tainted by allegations of corruption and political impunity.

Last year, youths protested on streets against ban on social media sites as well as bigger issues of corruption and nepotism among Nepal’s political elite. The protests plunged the country into a whirlwind of violence that left 76 people dead and many injured. PM Sushila Karki took the reins of an interim government on Sept. 12 after a four-day power vacuum that left parliament, courts and government buildings in flames.

Nepal, perched between giant neighbours China and India, has struggled with political instability for decades. Since 2008, the country has seen 14 different governments, not one of which has completed a full five-year term.

Nepal’s younger generations have been hit hardest. Youth unemployment is around 20%, forcing thousands of young people to toil abroad as migrants. Incredibly, foreign-earned income amounts to a third of Nepal’s GDP.

The real test for Shah and the RSP will be in governance. Their campaign tapped into demands for anti-corruption drives and better service delivery. As former mayor, Shah earned reputation by bringing down commercial and residential buildings that were built without proper permits. He widened the pavements of Kathmandu and his administration managed garbage collection efficiently, implementing several measures to improve cleanliness, including daily road cleaning and maintenance. If the RSP ends up leading the next government with Balen Shah as the PM, as it looks likely, he should scale up that nationally. The new government should prioritise practical steps like investing in education and skills training to keep young talent at home, and accelerating infrastructure projects that can boost tourism and energy exports.

The new government should build constructive relations with neighbours. India has long been a major partner in Nepal's development. A government in Kathmandu that focuses on mutual benefits could unlock more cooperation in trade, water resources, and connectivity. Technology integration, another area Shah has emphasised, could help modernise everything from tax collection to public services, making government more transparent and responsive.

The party must also address the aspirations of rural areas and diverse ethnic groups. Job creation through private sector encouragement and sustainable development of natural resources should top the agenda. If RSP can maintain its centrist approach and avoid the ideological traps that sank previous administrations, they stand a chance of delivering the stability and change Nepalis crave.

Governing a country as complex as Nepal is no easy task, especially for a relatively new party with limited national experience. There will be economic pressures, coalition dynamics if needed, and the regional influences to navigate carefully.

Yet, Nepali voters have shown they are willing to give new leaders a shot precisely because the old ones fell short. The message from these elections is clear--perform or perish. For Nepal, this landslide offers a genuine opportunity to break free from the cycle of disappointment.

This article is authored by Brabim Karki, author, Nepal.