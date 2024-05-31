Olympics: Interplay of sports, geopolitics and diplomacy

The Olympic Games are the epitome of international sporting events, representing not only the pinnacle of athletic achievement but also a complex interaction of sportsmanship, national pride, geopolitical manoeuvring, and diplomatic engagement. As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, it is an apt moment to explore how these elements have historically intertwined and continue to shape the Games. FILE - The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital, in Paris.(AP)

For many nations, the Olympics serve as a grand stage to exhibit their strength, discipline, and excellence. Medals are not merely symbols of individual or team success but are seen as embodiments of national achievement. Countries invest heavily in their athletes, aiming to climb the medal table and, in doing so, bolster their international prestige. For example, China's significant investment in its sports programmes was evident in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where it topped the medal tally for the first time.

The sense of unity and nationalism that the Olympics can foster is profound. A nation's success at the Games can uplift its citizens, instil pride, and provide a collective identity, especially during challenging times. For instance, Usain Bolt's victories in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics not only brought glory to Jamaica but also fostered a sense of national pride and unity.

The Olympics have frequently mirrored the geopolitical tensions of their times. During the Cold War, the Games were a proxy battlefield for the ideological clash between the United States (US) and the Soviet Union.

The 1980 Moscow Olympics saw a significant boycott led by the US in protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, with over 60 countries joining the boycott. In retaliation, the Soviet bloc boycotted the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

These boycotts underscored how deeply political conflicts could penetrate the realm of sports. They also highlighted the Olympics' potential as a platform for political statements, whether by nations or individual athletes. The iconic image of Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising their fists in a Black Power salute during the 1968 Mexico City Olympics remains a powerful symbol of the intersection between sports and social justice. More recently, the decision by athletes like Colin Kaepernick to kneel during national anthems echoes this tradition of protest through sports.

Beyond the rivalries and protests, the Olympics also offer a unique avenue for diplomatic engagement. The tradition of the Olympic Truce, which dates back to ancient Greece, calls for a cessation of hostilities during the Games, promoting peace and cooperation. This although ideal, while not always achieved, underscores the Olympics' role in fostering international dialogue and understanding.

The Games provide a neutral ground where countries can engage in informal diplomacy. They create opportunities for leaders to meet and for nations to strengthen or mend their diplomatic ties. The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea, for instance, saw a rare moment of diplomacy between North and South Korea, with athletes from both countries marching together under a unified flag.

Hosting the Olympics is a significant exercise in soft power. Countries use the Games to project their culture, values, and capabilities to a global audience. A successful Olympics can enhance a nation's global image, boost tourism, and attract international investment. Barcelona's transformation for the 1992 Olympics is a prime example, as the city leveraged the Games to rejuvenate its infrastructure and tourism industry, significantly boosting its global profile.

The cultural exchange that occurs during the Olympics is another facet of this soft power. Athletes and spectators from diverse backgrounds come together, fostering mutual understanding and respect. This cultural diplomacy can have long-lasting effects, contributing to a more interconnected and empathetic world.

Despite their many positives, the Olympics are not without controversy. Host countries often face scrutiny over their human rights records, environmental practices, and the economic impact of hosting the Games. The 2008 Beijing Olympics drew significant criticism regarding China's human rights issues, a theme that resurfaced with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Similarly, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics were marred by concerns over economic instability, political corruption, and the displacement of local communities.

Political protests and demonstrations are also common, with various groups using the global platform to highlight their causes. For example, the 1972 Munich Olympics were tragically overshadowed by the terrorist attack in which 11 Israeli athletes were killed by the Palestinian group Black September. These protests and incidents highlight the challenges and complexities of hosting such a high-profile event.

As Paris gears up for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the city is placing a strong emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity. The organisers are committed to delivering a game that not only celebrates athletic excellence but also addresses global concerns such as the climate crisis and social equity. This approach reflects the evolving nature of the Olympics, where the intersection of sports, geopolitics, and diplomacy continues to adapt to contemporary challenges.

The Olympics are a multifaceted event where the worlds of sports, politics, and diplomacy converge. They are a stage where nations can showcase their strengths, engage in diplomatic dialogue, and address global issues. As the world looks forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is clear that the Games will continue to be a powerful symbol of international unity and a forum for addressing the pressing challenges of our time.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti and Gunwant Singh, scholars of international relation, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.