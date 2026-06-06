Why the US and China cannot escape the Thucydides Trap

Last month, when Chinese president Xi Jinping met US president Donald Trump in the Great Hall of Beijing and asked whether “China and the United States can overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new modus operandi of relations", the question has landed with the full weight of history between Athens and Sparta. The meeting was neither merely diplomatic theatre nor a business trip. It is widely acknowledged that the world’s two powerful nations are caught in structural rivalry that 2,500 years of recorded history tell us almost never ends peacefully. The answer, much as both leaders would prefer otherwise, appears to be 'not yet'. Possibly not ever. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (@WhiteHouse)

The Thucydides Trap draws its history from the Athenian historian who chronicled the Peloponnesian War of the fifth century BCE. His diagnosis was heavy lifting: it was the rise of Athens and the fear it instilled in Sparta that made the war inevitable. Harvard political scientist Graham Allison applied this lens in modern great power competition theatre in his 2017 book Destined for War, identifying 16 instances over the past centuries where a rising power threatens to displace a ruling one. War erupted in 12 of them—a three-fourths rate of catastrophic failure. The 17th case is now on the stage. Ahead of the Beijing summit, Allison himself stated that “both Xi and Trump realise that structurally, their two nations are destined to be the fiercest rivals in history because of rising hard power capabilities.” The summit’s warm handshakes and purchase agreement are best reflected as not a resolution of rivalry but calibrated management—a pause, not a peace.

The most lucid evidence of that trap has come from the military domain. Recently China has increased its defence budget by 7% from the previous year, standing at $281 billion. And the Pentagon has reported that Beijing has expanded its nuclear arsenal to over 600 operational warheads, with a projection to exceed 1,000 by 2030. The US, meanwhile, is fighting a costly war with Iran, running down munitions stockpiles and stretching carrier groups thin across two theatres. China’s rapidly expanding modern nuclear silo fields to achieve strategic parity with the US. Parallelly, both nations' increasing tech-military fusion and rush to dominate AI, quantum computing, and hypersonic missile races break the balance of power.

Taiwan is the place where the Trap might shut up militarily. Semiconductor dominance is where it is grinding away economically. The 2025 erupted chip war with the US imposing sweeping export controls on advanced AI semiconductors and China’s response through rare earth export restrictions was not a mere trade dispute; rather, it was a battle for which civilisation controls the infrastructure wealth of the 21st-century economy.

Against this backdrop, the Beijing summit gave a partially uneasy compromise: The US cleared roughly ten Chinese firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance, to purchase Nvidia’s H200 chips under a closely managed licensing framework. However, most advanced American chips – Blackwell and the forthcoming Rubin architecture – remain beyond Beijing’s reach. To escape the vulnerability, Beijing is pouring resources into domestic chip development to get rid of perpetual dependency. This is a clear reflection of the Thucydides Trap where each move by one side to technological superiority is met by the other's determination to close the gap, and the process is reinforcing without any stable equilibrium.

The degree of economic interdependence makes the US-China case more dangerous than historical analogies. China remains one of the largest markets for US agricultural goods. American consumers are dependent on China for cheap manufacturing. Apple assembles its iPhones in China; the largest one is at Zhengzhou in Henan province. Signing of agricultural and aircraft purchase deals in Beijing acknowledged that the two economies are complexly integrated and that full decoupling and de-risking would be devastating for both.

Yet this independence is also a source of leverage and suspicion. Beijing’s ability to cut off rare earth exports is a weapon from the same supply chain integration that American businesses prize. Although economic interdependence reduces the incentives for direct military conflict, it also creates new vectors for coercion, retaliation, and miscalculation. The technological decoupling, military competition, and nationalist politics increasingly intensify strategic rivalry even as trade flow continues. The result is a paradox that defines the Trap’s modern form: The two nations are too economically interlocked for either not to afford a war, yet too strategically competitive for either to afford to trust the other.

American strategists fear a dominant China in the Indo-Pacific, which controls the sea lanes through which 40% of trade passes and sets the rules of Freedom of Navigation operations (FONOPs). The rising capacity building from AI to 5G makes space uneasy for Washington. Conversely, strategists at Beijing fear that America rings their coastline with alliances, arms their contested territories, and uses its technological manoeuvring to maintain the status quo in military and economic superiority.

At the same time, Taiwanese officials were also anxiously watching for any sign that Washington might trade their security for a trade deal. The logic of Trap is most visible in the Taiwan Strait, which represents the theatre of great power competition, where China wants unification with the mainland and the US wants to expand its military footprint in the island. However, during the summit, Xi warned Trump to exercise extra precautions on Taiwan or the two nations will have clashes and even conflicts. This is not a language of partners. It is a clear reflection of strategic rivalry between rising and declining powers at different geographical theatres. So, both countries' fear is rational, both are partially justified, and both generate the same danger of brinkmanship.

The most intriguing question is, can this trap be escaped? History guides you to a different picture. The four cases, USA Vs Great Britain (Early 20th Century), USA Vs the Soviet Union (The Cold War), Portugal Vs Spain (15th-16th Century) and France Vs Habsburg (Early 16th Century), were rising and ruling powers avoiding war because of guided mutual restraints, proper communication channels, and leaders’ satisfaction with core interests without humiliating the other side. Now, the Xi-Trump summits—in Busan; Beijing, with Washington in September; and Shenzhen in November—represent the same kind of channel. The establishment of Boards of Trade and Investment, the dialogue of AI risk, and the agreements on rare earths all demonstrate a shared preference for ‘managing rivalry rather than resolving it'.

Yet the managed rivalry is no escaped rivalry. Nuclear deterrence provides a floor that Thucydides lacked in ancient Greece. Global institutions provide a framework for dispute resolution; the sheer destructiveness of modern warfare makes both leaders ponder the opportunity cost of war. What Trap escape demands is that both sides must consciously, consistently, and simultaneously choose restraint over advantage. So, the handshake is real, but the structural forces pulling the nations apart are older, deeper and more powerful. History is watching, and it has seen this before.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amit Ranjan Alok, doctoral candidate, Chinese Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.