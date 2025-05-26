J&K: Where faith both unites and divides communities

Jammu & Kashmir is known for its cultural and religious diversity. Historically, the region was emblematic of co-existence, where communities of Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Christians live in relative harmony. The unique cultural ethos imbibed in Kashmiriyat is the hallmark of the region. It is a philosophy rooted in tolerance, mutual respect, spiritual syncretism, and shared cultural identity. It is an Indigenous form of multiculturalism that emphasises values such as hospitality (mehman-nawazi), communal solidarity, and reverence for all spiritual paths. It is visible in the syncretic practices of shared festivals, joint pilgrimages, and respect for each other’s sacred spaces. Spiritual figures like Lal Ded, a Shaivite mystic poet, and Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Wali, a revered Sufi saint, embodied these ideals and are revered across religious boundaries. Kashmir (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

However, the beginning of armed militancy in the late 1980s dealt a significant blow to this equilibrium. One of the most visible ruptures was the forced displacement of the Kashmiri Pandit community, leading to a deep-seated mistrust between communities. In the following years, protracted conflict, militarisation, and political instability eroded the social spaces where interfaith trust could be nurtured. While everyday interactions between communities persisted in pockets of resilience, broader societal dialogue was increasingly overshadowed by fear, polarisation, and identity politics. The values of Kashmiriyat, though still alive in collective memory, struggled to find meaningful expression.

Religious reforms like Sufi traditions continue to promote inclusivity, introspection, peace, and harmony. Sufi orders like the Qadiri, Rishi, and Naqshbandi have focused on preaching universal love and service to humanity, cutting across sectarian and communal lines. Their dargahs (shrines) not only remained spaces for prayer but also served as social equalisers, drawing people from all faiths. In the Hindu and Sikh communities, religious institutions have also played roles in bridging boundaries. Temples and gurdwaras often serve as centres of community life and service, and in many towns and villages, they continue to engage with Muslim neighbours.

However, regional and national political discourses around religious identity have sometimes spilled into these spaces, influencing how communities relate to one another on the ground. Revoking Article 370 in 2019 and reorganising the state into two Union Territories (UTs) further complicated interfaith dynamics. While some groups in Jammu and Ladakh viewed the move as an opportunity for integration and development, many in the Kashmir Valley saw it as a threat to their cultural and religious identity. This divergence deepened regional and religious fault lines, often playing out in political discourse and media narratives. The sense of being excluded or targeted has had ramifications on political alignments and how different faith communities perceive one another. Inclusive practices like inter-community mourning rituals, shared use of shrines, and mutual caregiving are at risk in such a fractured context.

Yet, some of the region's most enduring expressions of interfaith solidarity continue to be seen around religious pilgrimages. Events like the annual Amarnath Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage to a cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, are logistically supported by thousands of local Muslims who provide food, shelter, and transport to pilgrims. Similarly, Sufi shrines such as the Hazratbal, the Baba Reshi and Shah Hamdan attract devotees from multiple faiths who participate in prayer and upkeep these shared sacred spaces. These interactions demonstrate that, despite deep fissures, a culture of interfaith service, rooted in tradition and necessity, continues to survive through pilgrimage. They also serve as powerful and lived reminders of syncretism in practice, i.e., mutual reverence, interdependence, and respect transcending religious labels.

Despite these challenges, continuing efforts at institutional and grassroots levels aim to rebuild interfaith trust. Civil society organisations, particularly youth-led initiatives, have emerged as crucial platforms for dialogue and reconciliation. Cultural festivals celebrating shared heritage, such as Sufi music gatherings, provide a counter-narrative to the discourse of division. Religious shrines that attract pilgrims across faiths remain symbolic spaces of connection, though they, too, are occasionally politicised. These efforts represent not just an appeal to peace but an attempt to revive the spirit of Kashmiriyat that focuses on diverse expressions of belief to co-exist.

The role of youths living with this complexity is especially vital. Growing up amidst conflict, they carry the potential either to perpetuate inherited divisions or to imagine new possibilities of co-existence. Education systems, however, can become the path to promoting interfaith understanding by including peace education or critical engagement with the region’s multicultural history. Schools, educators, and non-profit organisations can play a crucial role in exploring interfaith pedagogies and creating safe spaces for dialogue among students of different backgrounds. It should rest on the inclusive philosophy of Kashmiriyat, aiming to instil empathy, pluralism, and civic responsibility in the next generation.

Thus, the region and the nation must protect and promote interfaith harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. It also concerns the delicate balance between policy, memory, and grassroots action. While security concerns dominate much of the official approach to governance, sustainable peace will require intentional investment in inter-community dialogue and inclusive development. Healing the wounds of the past demands not only political will but also a reinvigoration of the values of Kashmiriyat, i.e., tolerance, mutual respect, and shared cultural pride, that allows diverse communities to see themselves not as adversaries but as brothers and sisters of a deeply multicultural tradition.

Some argue that the philosophy has lost its relevance following recent major political decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of J&K from a state to a UT. However, given its diverse society and the highly politicised nature of the UT, the revival of interfaith harmony is essential for sustainable peace.

This article is authored by Mehdi Hussain, research associate, Indian Council of World Affairs, New Delhi.