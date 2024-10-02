Creating a modern guru-shishya parampara

Twenty-five third graders sit in a government school classroom, their eyes fixed on the new teacher at the front. "Can someone come and write mata-pita (mother-father) on the board?" she asks. The room remains silent, so she gently encourages a student. "Neha, would you like to try?" Nervously, Neha approaches the board. "What’s wrong?" the teacher asks softly. Confused, Neha responds, "Ma’am, I can say mata-pita, but I don’t know how to write it." Teacher and students (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

I could have been that teacher. As a government school educator for much of my life, this scene is all too familiar. Neha’s struggle is a poignant reminder of how far we had drifted from our rich guru-shishya parampara—the time-honoured tradition of experiential learning between teacher and student. Since the British Raj, this holistic approach has been overshadowed by a system dominated by rote memorisation, where students were expected to recite lessons without truly understanding them.

The consequence was that, for years, children did not acquire the foundational skills of reading, writing, and arithmetic. Without acquiring these skills before grade three, a child continued to lag in later grades, dropping out of school, and being unable to learn the essential skills necessary to thrive. Crores of children were being left behind who could have otherwise contributed significantly to our vision of a Viksit Bharat.

After more than several decades of ignoring the importance of these foundational skills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, recognising the gravity of this issue. It urgently prioritised foundational literacy and numeracy, declaring them “the highest priority of the education system.” The policy also made it clear that “the teacher must be at the centre of the fundamental reforms,” placing educators at the forefront of this crucial mission. This has paved the way for the revival of a modern guru-shishya parampara, reintroducing the detailed ritual of diksha (preparation).

Traditionally, this sacred practice involved the guru guiding their student through three stages: Sparsa-diksha (preparation by touch), vag-diksha (preparation by word), and mano-diksha (preparation of the mind). Today, these three pillars have been revived in a contemporary form.

Consider the Jadui Pitara (magical box) launched by the ministry of education, which has breathed new life into the practice of sparsa-diksha. Rather than relying on chalk and board to teach basic mathematics, a teacher uses the colourful beads from this magical box to teach concepts through touch and feel. As the teacher hands over the beads one by one, they ask, "How many green beads do you have?" “How many red ones?" "How many beads in total?" The student, engaged and attentive, answers each question with ease. With the Jadui Pitara in hand, the teacher transforms learning into a playful experience, turning abstract concepts into tangible realities through the power of touch.

Building on this foundation, print-rich teaching-learning materials (TLMs) and teacher guides play a crucial role in the practice of vag-diksha, where students advance to more sophisticated literacy skills. Imagine a classroom where students gather in a circle, with letter cards spread out before them. The teacher begins by asking a student to find a specific letter. Over time, these letters are replaced with words, and soon, students are forming sentences. This gradual progression enables students to master reading by actively listening and engaging with words. Meanwhile, the print-rich teacher guides provide educators with clear instructions on when to transition from letters to words and beyond, ensuring that each phase of the learning process is strategically timed to maximise student understanding.

This journey culminates in the final stage: Mano-diksha. Here, a child who has learnt to read begins to read to learn, setting the stage for a lifetime of curiosity, growth, and intellectual development. This is the critical phase where a student transitions from the preparatory stage of diksha to the intellectual stage of shiksha, emerging fully equipped with the skills essential for thriving in the modern world.

Some states have gone a step further by integrating technology to truly modernise and scale this age-old parampara. For instance, in my home state of Gujarat, the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gandhinagar has become the hub of technological support for teachers. During the time of the pandemic, this centre was instrumental in connecting the teachers and students virtually to conduct more than 25 crore experiential virtual classes. The kendra has also launched an e-content app, G-Shala, which has multiple learning materials that the teachers can use to improve classroom instruction.

Yet, the success and longevity of these modern Gurukuls depend heavily on a cohort of political champions across levels to enable the system to work for teachers. Chief ministers can play a pivotal role in driving systemic support for teachers, ensuring that educational reforms are implemented effectively across the board. Members of Parliament can further enhance this by ensuring accountability within their districts and monitoring student learning outcomes through DISHA meetings. Additionally, Members of Legislative Assemblies and Sarpanchs can be instrumental in the effective mobilisation of resources, providing teachers with the tools they need to continually improve their practices. When the political leadership is united in its commitment to education, it not only empowers teachers but also galvanises entire communities, laying a solid foundation for enduring and transformative change.

By empowering our teachers to truly embody the spirit of Gurus, we are not just transforming the lives of 26 crore children but positioning Bharat as a new global benchmark in education. Such an achievement would not only elevate India to the status of a vishwa guru but also establish a new paradigm for educational excellence with far-reaching impact. As our teachers lead the journey from diksha to shiksha, India stands poised to become the next Asian tiger.

This article is authored by Shobhanaben Mahendrasinh Baraiya, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha.