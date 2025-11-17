How an organisation’s leaders can empower its innovators

Disruption is the norm in the current global business landscape, and innovation is more than a buzzword—it is one of the key factors for an organisation to continue having an edge over their competitors. For organisations to thrive and not merely function, they must embed innovation into the core of their culture. The need of the hour is to transform innovation from a mere concept to an everyday practice. This change requires empowering innovators in an organisation by creating a supportive ecosystem that nurtures and enables them to push the status quo. As an extension of this shift, the big question of the hour is: how can organisations leaders facilitate this culture? Office(Unsplash)

At the core of any innovative organisation is its talent pool, which is made up of creative thinkers and innovators. To promote innovation, leaders should prioritise the development and engagement of employees across levels, fostering an environment where innovation is regarded as a collective responsibility.

According to Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report, 84% of high-performing organisations have implemented continuous learning and development programmes, directly correlating to increased innovation and adaptability. It is crucial to provide employees access to a wide range of learning platforms and equip them to own their self-learning journey and maintain a competitive edge.

Leaders should also create opportunities to ensure employees are future-ready and not merely prepared to tackle immediate concerns. Organisations should facilitate employees access to tailored training programmes, workshops and seminars that focus on the application of emerging trends and technologies. Access to diverse learning resources that cater to teams' specific needs will help deepen their understanding of the technology and inspire them to find innovative ways to apply it to their tasks. Innovative ideas and actions should be rewarded through incentives and recognition to foster a culture of innovation. A clear pathway for career advancement would also motivate employees to think creatively and take risks.

Innovation thrives on collective intelligence. Encouraging collaboration across businesses/functions can spark new ideas and solutions. To facilitate this, setting up platforms for idea and knowledge sharing, such as internal networks and innovation hubs, becomes crucial. Keeping employees informed of the new and upcoming innovations being developed at the organisation through formal communications or business events can also inspire people to come up with fresh ideas of their own.

Establishing innovation labs or think tanks within the organisation can provide dedicated spaces for teams to experiment, collaborate and develop breakthrough solutions. Internal competitions might also help drive employees to think creatively.

However, merely inspiring innovative ideas is not enough. Leaders should recognise that innovation can emerge from any part of the organisation and be open to acknowledging and actively nurturing it. Additionally, employees should feel confident enough to reach out to leaders and communicate their ideas, necessitating the creation of a culture of free-flowing communication at the workplace. Leaders must lead by example and make space for people to speak up.

Organisations should facilitate an environment where diverse perspectives are considered, and employees are encouraged to share their ideas and opinions. This can be achieved through open communication and healthy debates and discussions that stimulate critical thinking and creativity, particularly when involving employees from various career levels and age groups.

Encouraging employees to challenge norms and think outside the box is a prerequisite for innovation. Tolerance for experimentation and intelligent failure are key workforce metrics to establish when setting goals for human outcomes, as stated in Deloitte’s 2025 Global Human Capital Trends report.

Leaders should cultivate a culture of curiosity and experimentation, enabling employees to explore new ideas. Celebrating failures as learning experiences is equally important. Recognising and analysing failures provides valuable insights for improvement. This approach nurtures a culture of continuous learning and resilience, ultimately reducing the fear of failure and promoting innovative thinking.

Encouraging innovation within an organisation requires a multifaceted approach that emphasise both the innovator and the ecosystem. By extending learning opportunities, creating knowledge-sharing platforms, providing incentives and fostering a supportive workplace culture, leaders can enable their employees to think creatively and drive innovation. Additionally, by encouraging risk-taking and celebrating failures, organisations can create an environment where innovation thrives. Ultimately, the key to sustained innovation lies in acknowledging that it requires the collective effort of every member within the organisation.

This article is authored by Ajit Kumar, innovation & technology leader, Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited, and Sudeepta Veerapaneni, chief innovation officer, Deloitte India.