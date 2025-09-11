How emerging technologies are reshaping education

The landscape of education has undergone profound transformations over centuries, evolving from rigid, teacher-centred models to more fluid, learner-focused paradigms. Traditional pedagogy, often characterised by one-sided lectures and rote memorisation, is increasingly giving way to dynamic, interactive environments powered by emerging technologies like the metaverse, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). This shift, accelerated by the Clovid-19 pandemic, promises to democratise learning globally while offering tailored lessons for nations like India, where access and equity remain pressing challenges. These developments also align with India's broader vision under the Digital India Mission and the goals outlined in the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), promoting inclusivity and public digital infrastructure. Technology(Pixabay)

Historically, pedagogy has progressed from ancient oral traditions to structured classroom systems in the industrial era, emphasising uniformity and discipline. Early 20th-century reformers like John Dewey advocated for experiential learning, moving away from passive absorption towards active engagement. By the late 20th century, constructivist approaches emerged, integrating technology to foster collaboration and critical thinking. Digital tools began transforming lectures into interactive sessions, with platforms enabling real-time feedback and group activities. This evolution reflects a broader societal shift towards personalised education, where learners construct knowledge rather than merely receive it. Today, these pedagogical shifts can be further strengthened by integrating health and life skills education, especially in rural and underserved schools, ensuring that technology also supports holistic student development.

The Covid-19 pandemic catalysed this change, exposing the limitations of traditional systems while propelling a global pivot to online learning. School closures affected over 1.6 billion learners worldwide, with an average of 224 days of disruption. In low and middle-income countries, learning losses were stark; for instance, in rural Karnataka, India, third-grade students' subtraction proficiency dropped from 24% in 2018 to 16% in 2020. Globally, learning poverty, defined as the inability to read and understand simple text by age 10, could rise to 70% in these regions without intervention. The crisis forced a rapid adoption of digital platforms, with 95% of education ministries implementing distance learning, though only 25% of low-income countries invested significantly in edtech compared to 96% of high-income ones. In India, edtech adoption surged, with ed-tech platforms seeing exponential growth; the sector attracted $2.2 billion in investments in 2020 alone. This transition highlighted inequities, as 463 million children globally lacked access to remote learning, disproportionately affecting rural and low-income households in India. Yet, it also demonstrated technology's potential to create interactive alternatives, such as gamified lessons and virtual collaborations, shifting pedagogy from monologues to dialogues. Importantly, this also underlined the need for public investment in digital infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and integration with initiatives such as Samagra Shiksha and the School Health and Wellness Programme.

Emerging technologies, particularly the metaverse--a 3D virtual space blending real and digital worlds--are poised to further this evolution. Defined as an immersive ecosystem using VR, AR, and AI, the metaverse enables personalised, experiential learning. Internationally, examples abound: Stanford University's 'Virtual People' course uses metaverse platforms for blended learning, reducing video fatigue and enhancing engagement. In South Korea, SNU Bundang Hospital employs virtual surgeries for medical training, allowing safe, repetitive practice. AI-driven tools personalise content, with 71% of students reporting improved outcomes in 2023. VR boosts retention by up to 90%, as learners interact with simulations, e.g., exploring ancient Rome or dissecting virtual organisms. The global VR in education market, valued at $14.55 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $65.55 billion by 2032. From a public systems lens, such innovations hold promises for training teachers, community health workers, and even public administrators, enabling cost-effective capacity-building at scale.

For India, these technologies offer vital lessons in bridging gaps. With only 14% of government schools being internet-connected versus 53% of private ones, the metaverse could extend quality education to remote areas. Initiatives like Meta's investment in AR for 10 million Indian students aim to foster immersive learning. Post-Clovid, India's edtech market boomed to $1.7 billion in 2021, driven by interactive platforms. However, challenges persist ethical concerns like data privacy (only 16% of countries guarantee it in education), infrastructure deficits, and teacher training. UNESCO reports that 50% of lower secondary schools globally are connected for pedagogy, but in India, rural disparities exacerbate the digital divide. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises online tools, yet implementation lags; only 22% of sub-Saharan African countries (analogous to India's challenges) have unique student IDs for tracking. India must also strengthen its focus on public accountability, inclusive digital content, and community participation in the design and rollout of these technologies.

Drawing from international successes, India can prioritise hybrid models, as seen in Mexico's Telesecundaria programme, which boosted enrolment by 21% via interactive broadcasts. AI and VR could address learning losses, with studies showing 30% better outcomes in personalised settings. To realise this, investments in connectivity - 85% of countries have policies for it - and teacher development is essential. The metaverse market in education, valued at $4.6 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $85.6 billion by 2032 at a 38.31% CAGR, signalling immense potential. It is equally critical to integrate these efforts with India’s school education and public health frameworks, ensuring synergies with ongoing efforts like Poshan Abhiyaan, National Digital Health Mission, and the upcoming Digital Public Infrastructure for Learning (DPI-L).

The metaverse and allied technologies herald a pedagogical renaissance, turning education from static monologues into vibrant, interactive dialogues. For India, embracing this, while addressing inequities, could mitigate Covid-19's scars and propel inclusive growth. As UNESCO and the World Bank urge, resilient systems blending tech with human elements will define the future. Policymakers must act swiftly to harness this wave. Importantly, collaboration between governments, technologists, educators, and public health professionals will be key to ensuring that emerging technologies serve not only efficiency but also equity, empowerment, and well-being.

This article is authored by K Madan Gopal, advisor, public health administration division, National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), New Delhi and Sabarish Chandrasekaran, co-founder & CEO, MediSim VR.