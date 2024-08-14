India@78: Modi’s vision in redefining education

As followers of the Bhagavad Gita, we are profoundly inspired by its timeless wisdom. Gita’s powerful teaching, “The mind is everything, what you think, you become” reveals a profound truth: Our thoughts mould our reality. By cultivating positive and purposeful thoughts, we shape our actions, character, and destiny. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, India is making remarkable strides towards a future rich with empowerment and opportunity for its youth. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Modi, embodies a revolutionary commitment to fostering talent and meeting aspirations through its five foundational pillars—access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. This policy is not just a step forward but a monumental leap towards transforming India's educational landscape and unlocking its full potential. Education (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the Mahabharata, the revered Dronacharya proclaims, “Knowledge is the greatest wealth.” This enduring wisdom reveals that true prosperity is found not in material wealth but in intellectual and spiritual enlightenment. It calls for us to prioritise education and knowledge as the bedrock of personal and societal advancement. As India celebrates its 78th year, the Modi government's education-driven transformative initiatives are propelling us towards remarkable progress and drawing us ever closer to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The Union Budget 2024–25 for Viksit Bharat stands as a resounding testament to the government's unwavering commitment to empowering our youth and aligning policy frameworks with their aspirations. This ambitious ₹2 lakh crore package, encompassing five transformative schemes, represents a decisive step towards cultivating a future-ready workforce for our 4.1 crore young citizens.

The budget’s unparalleled dedication to education is evident in its historic allocations. The department of school education and literacy has been granted an unprecedented ₹73,498 crore, marking the highest ever commitment to school education in our nation’s history. This is complemented by a substantial augmentation in higher education funding, with an increase of ₹3,525.15 crore (7.99%), reflecting a robust investment in academic excellence.

Central Universities will benefit from a significant boost, with ₹15,928 crore allocated—an impressive rise of ₹4,314.03 crore from the previous year. Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will see an allocation of ₹10,202.5 crore, up by ₹841 crore, while National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will receive ₹5,040 crore, marking a rise of ₹219.40 crore. Deemed universities have been allocated ₹596 crore, an increase of ₹96 crore.

The Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education-EAP (MERITE) programme receives a notable 100% increase with ₹200 crore, further underscoring the commitment to advancing technical education. Additionally, ₹255 crore has been earmarked for Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Artificial Intelligence (AI), supporting the establishment of three new centres pivotal for driving innovation.

The budget also introduces groundbreaking provisions for internships, offering opportunities for one crore youth to work with leading companies to gain industry-ready skills and practical experience. Financial support for students has been significantly enhanced, with up to ₹7.5 lakh annually for 25,000 students and up to ₹10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions for one lakh students each year, along with a 3% annual interest subvention.

This budget is more than a financial blueprint; it is a visionary roadmap that harnesses the potential of our youth to drive national growth and development. By investing strategically in education and skills, the government is not only preparing our youth for the future but also laying the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous India. This is a clear reflection of the transformative vision that aims to position our nation as a leader on the global stage.

As Lord Krishna stated, “The true teacher is one who helps you realise the divinity within yourself.” This timeless wisdom illuminates the fundamental purpose of education: to unlock the innate potential within every individual. The NEP 2020 embodies this transformative vision, heralding a new era for India's educational landscape.

With its progressive and future-orientated framework, NEP 2020 seeks to decolonise and modernise our education system. It is designed to break down barriers, ensuring that every student, irrespective of their socio-economic status, can realise their dreams and aspirations.

Central to this policy is the integration of technology in education and the preservation of India’s rich linguistic heritage. Initiatives such as the Bhasha Sangam programme and the Machine Translation Cell are pivotal in promoting and sustaining our diverse languages. The DIKSHA platform, bolstered by the Samagra Shiksha scheme, provides high-quality e-content tailored to the local educational context, fostering a more engaging and accessible learning experience.

Moreover, the Samagra Shiksha Scheme ensures inclusivity by addressing the unique educational needs of children with special needs, from preschool through class XII. This comprehensive approach underscores a commitment to equity and excellence, paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic educational system.

In essence, NEP 2020 is not merely a policy reform; it is a visionary blueprint for nurturing self-realisation, fostering national pride, and preparing our youth to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world. Through these transformative measures, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more equitable future.

In the words of Lord Rama, "In the happiness of his subjects lies the king's happiness; in their welfare is his welfare." Echoing this timeless wisdom, PM Modi’s launch of the NIPUN Bharat Mission represents a transformative milestone in India's educational journey. This mission goes beyond mere policy; it embodies a deep commitment to foundational literacy and numeracy, ensuring every child in India is happily equipped with the essential skills for future success, thereby contributing to their welfare and the nation’s prosperity.

By guaranteeing universal access to crucial educational resources and addressing linguistic barriers, the Modi government underscores its dedication to fostering national growth. This initiative not only integrates scientific knowledge with core values but also aims to significantly enhance learning outcomes. It lays a robust foundation for a future that is both prosperous and enlightened, setting a new benchmark for educational excellence in India.

India’s higher education landscape has seen transformative growth, with enrolment numbers soaring from 3.42 crore in FY15 to nearly 4.33 crore in FY22. This expansion is driven by increased participation from underprivileged communities and a remarkable 31.6% rise in female enrolment, from 1.57 crore to 2.07 crore over the same period.

In research and development, India has made notable strides. In FY24, nearly one lakh patents were secured, highlighting a dynamic innovation environment. The World Intellectual Property Organization has recognised India for having the highest global growth rate in patent filings, with a striking 31.6% increase in 2022.

Our ascent in the Global Innovation Index—from 81st in 2015 to 40th in 2023—demonstrates our rising influence on the global stage. Additionally, Ph.D enrolments have surged by 81.2% from FY15 to FY22, and our Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) has more than doubled, reaching ₹127,381 crore in FY21.

These achievements reflect India’s robust commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation, positioning us as a formidable force in the global knowledge economy.

The Modi government’s vision for education transcends mere academic instruction; it seeks to integrate cutting-edge scientific knowledge with time-honoured values. Education is not just a catalyst for personal advancement but also a cornerstone for creating a fairer, more progressive society. By prioritising education, we invest not only in individual potential but in the collective future of our nation.

To truly harness the power of education, we must inspire our youth to embrace critical thinking, champion nationalism, and develop problem-solving and entrepreneurial skills. Our educational framework is crafted to meet the demands of the 21st century, and it is crucial that we cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Together, let us shape a future that embodies our shared aspirations and values, fostering a society where every individual can thrive and contribute to national progress.

As we journey towards a Viksit Bharat, let us draw profound inspiration from the Ramayana, understanding that every action carries its consequences and striving to unlock our full potential with courage and resolve. The Ramayana teaches us to tap into our inner strength and resilience, guiding us through challenges and fostering self-discovery and empowerment. Maharishi Valmiki’s timeless wisdom, “Every action has its fruits, good or bad,” propels us towards progress, with our youth playing a pivotal role in this transformation.

The evolution of the Indian education system into a world-class framework epitomises the government's dedication to inclusivity and excellence. The NEP 2020 embodies fairness, impartiality, and equity, laying the foundation for a developed India. Through NEP 2020, we are not only creating a transformative education system but also one that is inclusively designed to meet the diverse needs of all students.

Let us advance with the spirit of Jai Shiksha, Jai Hind and Jai Bharat, embracing the transformative power of education to build a future that reflects our highest aspirations and values.

This article is authored by M Chuba Ao, national vice president, BJP and Sumit Kaushik, PhD candidate, OP Jindal Global University.