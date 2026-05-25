India’s next talent crisis is not brain drain

For years, India worried about brain drain. The country’s best engineers, researchers and professionals left for Silicon Valley, Wall Street, London, Singapore or global universities in search of opportunity and scale. Brain Drain (File photo)

That era has largely changed. India today retains far more of its top talent than it did two decades ago. Its startup ecosystem is among the world’s largest, global capability centres employ hundreds of thousands, and Indian professionals increasingly occupy leadership positions across technology, finance and consulting. Yet, beneath this success lies a quieter structural challenge that receives far less attention. India’s problem is no longer that talent is leaving the country. It is that too little of it is flowing toward the country’s hardest problems.

At one level, this is understandable. Markets naturally attract talent toward sectors with high compensation, prestige and visibility. Over the past decade and a half, India has successfully made entrepreneurship aspirational. A generation of ambitious graduates now wants to build companies, scale products and create wealth. This is unquestionably positive for the economy. But it has also created an unintended imbalance.

A disproportionate share of India’s managerial and analytical talent is now concentrated around relatively narrow segments of the economy such as consumer technology, digital commerce, finance and advisory services or those models which serve the top ten percentile of the population. And sectors critical to long-term national capability continue to face deep talent deficits.

This becomes visible in the contrast India increasingly presents. A country capable of building one of the world’s most sophisticated digital public infrastructure systems still struggles to deliver consistent foundational learning outcomes. A nation producing world-class founders still faces severe shortages of execution capability in public health systems, employability programmes, municipal governance and rural development. The issue is not intent. Nor is it necessarily funding. The issue is institutional capability which is ultimately built by people.

Over the last decade, India has also seen the emergence of a new category of organisations attempting to bridge this gap: mission-driven professional institutions that combine the analytical rigour of private-sector consulting with the developmental orientation of the social sector. These organisations have increasingly attracted professionals from consulting, technology, finance and public policy backgrounds to work on state transformation, education reform, livelihoods, skilling and governance delivery.

Their significance lies not merely in the projects they execute, but in the talent ecosystems they create. Much like the early role played by institutions such as PRADAN in rural development, these emerging platforms are beginning to demonstrate that governance and public systems can become intellectually rigorous, professionally credible and high-impact career pathways for ambitious young Indians.

Some of India’s most important development institutions understood this decades ago. Take PRADAN. Since the early 1980s, PRADAN has consistently attracted highly educated professionals into rural livelihoods and community institution-building work across some of India’s poorest regions. Its long-term significance extends beyond the programmes it implemented. Over time, PRADAN became a leadership institution. Alumni have gone on to influence government programmes, multilaterals, philanthropy and development organisations across the country. In effect, it helped create a professional talent pipeline into rural development. Similarly, Teach For India changed how urban educated youth viewed education inequity. While the direct classroom impact matters, its broader contribution has been the creation of a generation of professionals who moved into public policy, governance, education entrepreneurship and system reform. SELCO Foundation demonstrated that innovation for low-income communities could combine technological sophistication with deep grassroots understanding. Today, many alumni from such institutions are helping build the next generation of enterprises focused on affordability, inclusion and the needs of the next half-billion Indians.

There are similar examples emerging across sectors. Organisations working in governance advisory, public systems transformation, livelihoods and state capability are increasingly becoming training grounds for professionals who later move into governments, multilaterals, philanthropic institutions and mission-driven enterprises. In many ways, these institutions are quietly creating India’s future public leadership pipeline. But these examples remain exceptions relative to the scale of India’s challenge.

The reality is that much of India’s social sector and public systems continue to operate with thin leadership benches and limited managerial depth. Many organisations attempting to solve large-scale national problems still struggle to attract specialists in operations, product management, data systems, behavioural science, technology and organisational transformation. This creates a paradox unique to modern India. The country is simultaneously talent-rich and capability-poor. Few nations at India’s income level have had access to such a large pool of globally competitive managerial and technical talent. Yet relatively little of that capability is systematically deployed toward strengthening the foundational systems that ultimately determine societal productivity and mobility.

Economic history suggests this matters enormously. Countries that sustained long-term developmental transitions did not merely create successful private enterprises. They also built strong institutions in education, urban management, industrial capability and state execution. South Korea’s transformation was not driven only by chaebols, but also by State capacity and human capital investments. Singapore institutionalised elite talent within public administration. Even the US, during periods of major national expansion, saw top scientific and managerial talent move toward public systems, research ecosystems and nation-building infrastructure. India is now entering a similar moment.

Over the next decade, the country’s growth trajectory will increasingly depend not only on capital formation, but on the quality of its human capital systems. Employability, learning outcomes, public health delivery and urban governance will become central economic variables, not merely social concerns. This is where the next phase of institutional innovation must emerge.

Recently, there has been growing policy attention toward building Indian equivalents of globally dominant professional institutions. The government’s push to encourage the emergence of Indian alternatives to the Big Four accounting and advisory firms reflects a broader recognition that countries of India’s scale require indigenous professional capacity. But this thinking should extend beyond accounting and taxation.

India also needs globally respected institutions in governance consulting, public systems transformation and developmental execution. As the complexity of governance challenges increases, states will increasingly require organisations capable of combining policy understanding with implementation depth, technology capability, behavioural insight and large-scale operational execution. In the coming decade, governance capability itself may become a strategic sector.

Governments will therefore need to rethink how they attract and utilise specialised talent. The traditional distinction between public sector and private sector capability is becoming increasingly obsolete in a world where complex governance challenges require multidisciplinary expertise. States that successfully create high-agency mission-oriented governance platforms are likely to gain disproportionate developmental advantages.

The social sector, too, will need to evolve. Many organisations still depend excessively on individual sacrifice rather than durable institutional capability. The next generation of development institutions will need stronger operating models, deeper management layers and clearer leadership pipelines. They will need to become places where ambitious professionals can build intellectually rigorous, high-impact careers; not merely spend short exploratory stints before moving elsewhere.

Equally, philanthropy must move beyond programme funding toward institution-building itself. Encouragingly, some Indian philanthropies have started moving in this direction. But far more capital needs to support organisational capability, leadership development and sustainable institutional models including for-profit and hybrid structures that can attract high-quality long-term talent at scale. The larger point is this: India’s next leap may depend less on producing more talent, and more on redirecting existing talent toward foundational national challenges. Because the defining question for India’s future is no longer whether the country can produce world-class entrepreneurs. It is whether enough of them and enough of the country’s best operators, technologists and managers choose to help build world-class institutions.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ankur Bansal, founder and CEO GDi Partners.