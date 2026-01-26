Upskilling project managers for a developed republic

The vision to create a Viksit Bharat—transforming India into a developed nation by 2047—is a goal shared not only by political leaders but by every Indian citizen. To realize this vision within the next 21 years, India must establish mature physical infrastructure, high per capita GDP, advanced technologies, and a high standard of living commensurate with a fully industrialised nation. Skills(Shutterstock)

This ambitious goal demands immense investment, not only in physical assets but also in the country’s workforce. Over the next two decades, Indian students and professionals must master not only the sophisticated engineering and technical concepts required to design first-world infrastructure but also the project management skills that truly enable large teams to execute complex initiatives. To achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat, the country needs project specialists who can maximise project success and elevate our world.

Guided by the roadmap for Viksit Bharat, the Indian government is investing significantly in physical infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports, and inland waterways.

In the financial year 2025-26, the government earmarked a significant $ 31 billion for the ministry of road transport and highways. Today, the country is building roads at an unprecedented pace, with over 33 kilometers of highway being laid daily. On the path to Viksit Bharat, India will arrive at a critical milestone in 2037, by which time the national highway network is expected to reach 200,000 kilometers, up from approximately 146,000 kilometers today. Project managers will play a vital role in successfully realising this objective.

Land acquisition remains one of the most significant impediments to highway development in India. With rural land often divided among multiple stakeholders over generations, verifying ownership is challenging due to unreliable records. Skilled project managers possess the expertise to navigate this initial hurdle.

By harnessing the power of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, project managers can access Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to accurately identify plots and their rightful owners. Their competencies in contract management further allow them to mitigate the risks associated with land acquisition, ensuring a smoother process. Furthermore, they are trained to evaluate the socio-economic impact on landowners. Consequently, they help ensure that every stakeholder is compensated fairly, paving the way for work to commence without delay.

A second hurdle involves securing necessary clearances from various ministries, including the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, and local bodies. Trained in communication and critical path analysis, project managers can process applications with multiple ministries in parallel rather than sequentially, significantly shortening approval timelines.

Once approvals are obtained and construction begins, project managers serve as the nerve center of operations, digitally receiving inputs from thousands of professionals and workers. They are adept at using advanced GenAI tools to extract actionable insights from the continuous data streams produced daily. By leveraging large language models effectively, project managers can manage enormous datasets with ease. Consequently, project work proceeds smoothly, with resources allocated optimally and collaborators aligned on their specific tasks.

Project professionals are also skilled in Building Information Modelling (BIM), enabling the creation of digital twins that capture accurate project data, including the layout of parallel infrastructure. Through BIM, project managers gain granular visibility into project layouts. For instance, before construction begins, they can identify the location of existing assets, such as gas lines, detecting potential clashes. This not only prevents costly errors but also ensures that teams can execute their work with confidence.

Given that India’s infrastructure ambitions are commensurate with its vast geography, the country must transition from manual monthly surveys to aerial inspections using drones. Project managers have the expertise to coordinate these surveys and analyse the resulting data—including earthwork volume calculations—thereby shortening timelines and enhancing transparency.

The India Semiconductor Mission is a cornerstone of Viksit Bharat. Semiconductors will play an increasingly vital role in development in the decades ahead, making self-reliance in production crucial for national progress and security. The standard variances acceptable in traditional construction do not apply to semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs), which must be built to precise specifications with zero deviation. Over the next 10 years, India may require between 10 and 20 fabs, along with thousands of skilled project managers to build and operate them.

Project management expertise is essential for meeting the distinct specifications of fab construction. For instance, fabs must adhere to strict vibration limits, maintain a continuous supply of ultra-pure water, and feature cleanrooms that meet Class 1 and Class 1000 standards. Project professionals possess the technical oversight to incorporate these stringent requirements. Furthermore, managers are needed to onboard vendors who meet these exacting standards and to track Production Linked Incentives (PLI), ensuring that subsidies are released as projects cross pre-determined milestones.

Crucially, with the cost of building a fab ranging between $ 1 billion and $ 10 billion, scope creep can cost millions per day. This makes the project manager’s role essential in controlling costs for these highly sophisticated projects.

While India aspires to become a developed nation, it aims to do so sustainably and in harmony with the environment. Project managers are pivotal to this vision. Situated at the epicentre of every project, coordinating large teams and vendors, they act as the gatekeepers of resource procurement and deployment. By sourcing from vendors who employ sustainable technologies—including renewable energy and electric transportation—project managers can significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with major initiatives.

They are also essential in breaking down silos between departments through digital platforms. Consequently, they can synchronise the activities of various ministries—including roads, power, and telecom—ensuring that utility works, such as laying gas pipes or cables, happen simultaneously with road construction rather than sequentially. This coordination reduces man-hours and costs. Most sustainability efforts fail because they are treated as an afterthought; skilled project managers, however, can embed sustainability directly into the project scope.

For Indian managers, professionals, and students, expertise in project management aligns with the ambition of enjoying a financially rewarding career while contributing to the nation’s growth. The mandate for Viksit Bharat is vast, requiring an extensive buildout of physical infrastructure, production facilities, and sustainability initiatives for decades to come. Project managers have a key role to play in each area, making this a highly prized and sought-after expertise for the workforce of the future.

This article is authored by Amit Goyal, managing director, South Asia, PMI.