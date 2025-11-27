When education produces excellence without ethics

As millions of young Indians prepare for competitive examinations and dream of entering the nation’s leading professional institutions, the conversation around education often centres on placements, salaries and rankings. These aspirations are understandable—higher education promises mobility, stability and prestige. Yet beneath the glitter of success lies a deeper truth: Professional education does not merely produce employable graduates; it shapes the character of those who will influence the country’s future. When institutions focus only on performance and ignore the formation of values, the consequences ripple far beyond individual careers. Education

In recent years, a series of disturbing incidents has revealed a growing crisis in the moral fabric of our educated class. The tragic death of a promising IPS officer, reportedly following episodes of caste-based humiliation, shows how even highly qualified individuals can perpetuate cruelty under the guise of competition. A lawyer attacking a judge within a courtroom, a space meant to embody civility and justice, indicates a professional training system that fails to nurture respect for institutions. The Red Fort tragedy, where an educated doctor used his skills and status to inflict harm, underscores the terrifying potential of knowledge untempered by conscience. These incidents are not isolated; they signal a systemic failure in how we understand the purpose of education.

India’s education system has historically prioritised academic achievement, rational thinking and professional competence. But somewhere along the way, emotional intelligence, empathy, ethical reasoning and civic responsibility were pushed to the margins. Students climb examination ladders, gather degrees and accumulate accolades, yet many remain unprepared for the human complexities they will encounter in their careers. They learn how to analyse markets, treat patients, enforce laws or interpret statutes, but often do not learn how to communicate with humility, resolve conflict with dignity, or stand up for fairness when it is inconvenient. Education becomes a set of skills rather than a formation of the self. The mind is sharpened, but the heart is left unformed.

This disconnect has profound social consequences. When professionals think only in terms of efficiency, competition, advancement or profit, they risk forgetting the people behind the systems they manage or influence. An engineer designing an algorithm may overlook its discriminatory impact. A manager focused solely on revenue may ignore the wellbeing of workers. A doctor may treat a patient as a case file rather than a human being in distress. The failure is not individual but philosophical: Many of our institutions have created environments where success is defined by achievement rather than integrity.

Rankings and metrics have deepened this problem. Frameworks such as NIRF play a useful role in assessing infrastructure, research output and placement performance, but they also create a narrow understanding of what makes an institution good. A college may top every league table, yet fail society if it produces graduates who lack ethical resilience or compassion. When institutes chase numerical prestige, they risk neglecting the cultivation of moral character. Education becomes a race, not a journey of self-discovery or responsibility.

This gap is especially dangerous in a society marked by inequality. India’s digital divide remains wide, and many young people struggle due to poor schools and limited access to higher education. Public institutions, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, grapple with inadequate funds and outdated resources. For students privileged enough to access quality education, this inequality must not be invisible. Professional training should introduce learners to the lives, hardships and dreams of those beyond their social circles. Reflection papers, simulations, policy debates and real-world immersion can help future professionals understand the ethical implications of their choices. When students encounter the human realities affected by their decisions, leadership becomes less about authority and more about responsibility.

The purpose of education, therefore, must be reframed. It is not enough for graduates to excel in technical knowledge; they must also possess the courage to act ethically under pressure, the humility to listen before leading, and the sensitivity to recognise suffering and injustice. Excellence without ethics is a hollow achievement. Many can succeed in exams or build lucrative careers, but few commit to making meaning, not just money. The future depends on those who can do both.

India stands at a crucial moment. As the country grows economically and technologically, its progress will be shaped by the values of those who design its systems, influence its policies and build its institutions. The graduates entering business schools, engineering colleges, medical institutes and law faculties today will define what kind of society we become tomorrow. If education continues to focus on performance without character, we risk creating a generation of brilliant professionals who are unprepared for the moral demands of public life.

What the nation needs are leaders who are intellectually sharp, emotionally aware and ethically grounded. Professional education must help students not just master what they learn, but reflect on who they become. Only then can academic excellence evolve into social wisdom, and only then can the promise of education truly serve the country.

This article is authored by Fr. Mukti Clarence, SJ, assistant professor, XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur.