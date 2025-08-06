Breastfeeding: Empowering mothers, building a healthier future

As we once again celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, it's essential to recognise that this isn't just an annual observance; it's a vital call to action for the health and well-being of both our children and mothers. The World Health Organization (WHO) rightly identifies breast milk as the ideal first food for babies – a safe, clean, and powerful medicine that promotes optimal physical and cognitive development. Beyond its immediate benefits for infants, such as protection from infections and reduced mortality in the crucial first hour of life, breast milk acts as a baby’s first vaccine, packed with essential nutrients and antibodies. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding with complementary foods up to two years, is critical. This recommendation, also underscored by ICMR-NIN's 2024 dietary guidelines, isn't just about early nutrition, but about building a lifetime of optimal growth and powerful immunity, fundamentally shaping a child's future potential. Breastfeeding(Shutterstock)

The advantages of breastfeeding extend far beyond the baby, offering significant, often overlooked, benefits for mothers. Research shows that breastfeeding lowers a mother's risk of developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and type 2 diabetes. It also strengthens the bond between mother and child, fostering an emotional connection that lasts a lifetime.

However, despite its natural and essential nature, many mothers face challenges on their breastfeeding journey. According to NFHS-5, only 63% women continue exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, despite 88% mothers initiating it. This is not just about lack of awareness—it is often due to incorrect feeding practices, lack of practical guidance and lack of support. It’s a paradox: a natural act, vital for public health and wellbeing, yet often met with discomfort and a lack of understanding.

A critical yet often overlooked barrier is that many mothers are unaware of the correct way to breastfeed. These are simple but essential techniques—such as ensuring a proper latch, holding the baby in the right position, and feeding on demand—that can make all the difference. Without this knowledge, when the baby cries or appears unsettled, many mothers wrongly conclude that their breast milk is insufficient. This misconception often leads them to introduce formula or other feeds early, disrupting exclusive breastfeeding. Therefore, teaching young mothers the right breastfeeding methods is just as important as telling them about the benefits of breast milk.

To address these gaps, we must create an ecosystem where every mother feels informed, confident, and supported. Family support is crucial. Encouragement from partners and elders can significantly influence whether a woman continues breastfeeding. Fathers, in particular, must be involved—not as passive observers, but as active supporters who understand both the emotional and practical challenges.

Equally vital is community support. We must normalise breastfeeding in all public spaces—whether at metro stations, hospitals, or shopping malls. A mother should never feel ashamed or uncomfortable feeding her child in public. Breastfeeding support groups and frontline health workers can play a vital role here, offering advice, practical demonstrations, and the reassurance that no mother is alone in this journey.

For working mothers, supportive workplace policies are a game-changer. Employers have a crucial role in enabling women to continue breastfeeding for as long as they choose. In India, The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, was a crucial step—mandating six months of paid leave, access to crèche facilities, and flexible work arrangements. These aren't perks—they are rights. We must ensure employers actually implement these provisions and build a culture that sees maternal health as a workplace priority.

Finally, we must emphasise that a mother’s health and nutrition remain a critical priority. A mother's diet directly influences the quality and quantity of her breast milk. Well-nourished mothers are the foundation for healthier babies. According to ICMR-NIN’s Recommended Dietary Allowances (2020), lactating women require an additional 500–600 kcal per day to meet the demands of milk production and nutrient replenishment.

Unfortunately, women’s dietary choices are often constrained by complex factors like food access, affordability, gender inequality, and prevailing social norms. To support breastfeeding mothers, we must ensure diet diversity, provide comprehensive nutrition counselling, and offer robust support during postnatal care. These measures can significantly enhance maternal health, which, in turn, benefits the breastfeeding relationship.

As we look towards the future, our collective commitment must translate into concrete actions to support breastfeeding. We must educate and empower families, especially men, through public awareness campaigns, emphasising their crucial role in a mother's breastfeeding journey. Normalizing breastfeeding also requires accessible, welcoming spaces and a significant cultural shift. Equally important is ensuring that workplace policies are not just on paper but meaningfully implemented. Postnatal nutrition must be prioritised through comprehensive counselling and improved diet diversity. Most importantly, mothers must be taught the correct techniques of breastfeeding by healthcare providers, frontline workers, and peer counsellors.

Breastfeeding is not merely a personal choice; it is a powerful public health intervention that is key to building healthier families and securing a brighter future for our children. This World Breastfeeding Week, let us move beyond hashtags and helplines to real action. Let us pledge to stand by every breastfeeding mother—not in theory, but in buses, boardrooms, malls, hospitals, and homes.

This article is authored by Dr Hemalatha R, former director, ICMR-NIN.