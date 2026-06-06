Children need a different approach to anaesthesia safety

When we come to think about medical care, we often make the mistake of presuming children to be smaller versions of adults. But in anaesthesia, this assumption can turn out to be dangerously misleading. From the absorption of the drugs to the way airways respond, children need fundamentally different and highly specialised care to ensure proper safety. Anaesthesia (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In comparison to adults, children’s bodies are still in their developmental stage, where their organs, mainly the liver and kidneys, process medication very differently. Their brain and respiratory systems are a lot more sensitive to sedatives and anaesthetic agents. This makes dosing a lot more difficult and less predictable, increasing the risk of both underdosing and overdosing if adult-based assumptions are applied.

One of the major differences lies in airway anatomy. A child’s airway is much narrower, more flexible and highly prone to obstructions. Minor swelling or secretions can also greatly affect their breathing. In addition, their tongue is proportionally larger in relation to their mouth, and the head and neck structure differs, making airway management during anaesthesia more technically challenging than in adults.

It is often highlighted that these anatomical differences show that even routine procedures require heightened vigilance when it comes to paediatric anaesthesia practice. A small miscalculation or delay in response can amplify the situation quickly, which is why paediatric anaesthesia is regarded as a highly specialised field within medicine.

Metabolism and drug sensitivity also vary significantly. Children have a higher metabolic rate but immature enzyme systems, which means that drugs are likely to act faster, stay longer and behave unpredictably. Anaesthetic agents that are safe in adults may cause prolonged sedation or respiratory depression in children if not carefully adjusted according to factors like age, weight, and developmental stage.

Another crucial factor is temperature regulation. Children, mainly infants, lose body heat at a much quicker rate than adults during surgery. Hypothermia becomes a real risk in operating rooms, as anaesthesia impairs their body’s natural ability to regulate temperature. Even slight drops in body temperature can affect heart function, drug metabolism, and recovery times.

Another complex procedure, when it comes to children, is monitoring. The standard equipment used for adults is usually unsuitable due to the size differences. For paediatric use, it is important for blood pressure cuffs, airway tubes, and monitoring devices to be specially designed or adjusted. Continuous monitoring of oxygen levels, heart rate, and ventilation is essential, as children can deteriorate rapidly under anaesthesia.

Managing pain adds another layer of complexity among younger kids. They might not be able to say how much pain they are in. Due to this, anaesthesiologists are required to use physical signs like heart rate, blood pressure, facial expressions, and crying patterns to identify the level of discomfort a patient is in. Special training and experience is required to correctly understand it.

Psychological and emotional needs are also quite important. Children might feel more anxious before the surgery than adults. Staying away from their parents, being in a new place and being scared of medical procedures can increase the stress, which makes it harder to get anaesthesia and recover. To lower anxiety and improve outcomes, people often use child-friendly environments, have parents present during induction, and receive counselling before surgery. They might be given some oral medicines prior to the procedure.

Modern surgery is becoming more complex, especially with the increasing use of laparoscopic and robotic procedures. These minimally invasive techniques, while beneficial, also demand greater precision in anaesthesia management in children due to unique physiological responses and positioning requirements.

In paediatric anaesthesia, pain control has become more precise with the use of ultrasound-guided nerve blocks. Paediatric anaesthesiologists can now accurately identify nerve locations related to the surgical site, allowing targeted pain relief with reduced drug dosage and improved safety.

Children may also present with various syndromes, developmental differences, or neurodivergent conditions. The incidence of conditions such as autism spectrum disorder is increasing, and these vulnerable populations require tailored perioperative care. Paediatric anaesthesiologists play a critical role in ensuring these children receive safe, calm, and individualised anaesthesia management.

Recently, the developments in paediatric anaesthesia have greatly improved the safety outcomes. Today’s anaesthetic drugs come with better safety profiles, better monitoring technologies, and stricter clinical protocols, which have lessened the risk of complications. However, experts stress that technology alone is not enough—specialised training remains the cornerstone of safe paediatric anaesthesia practice.

Simulation-based training is increasingly used to prepare anaesthesiologists for rare but critical emergencies in children, such as airway obstruction, allergic reactions, or sudden drops in blood pressure. These simulations help medical teams respond quickly and effectively in real-life situations, where every second counts.

Global medical guidelines now strongly advocate for paediatric-specific anaesthesia care rather than adapting adult protocols. Hospitals treating children are encouraged to have dedicated paediatric anaesthesiologists or teams trained specifically in child physiology and perioperative care.

The medical community has been repeatedly sending across the message that children are not small adults. They require specific medical strategies that have been tailored according to them, considering their unique anatomy, physiology, and emotional needs. Treating them would not just increase the risk but also overlooks the complexity of their developing systems.

Surgical procedures have become increasingly safe, while anaesthesia remains a crucial pillar of paediatric care. It is important to make sure that it is delivered with precision, expertise, and a child-specific understanding is essential to protecting the most vulnerable patients.

Paediatric anaesthesia doesn’t just involve adjusting doses; it is about identifying that children need an entirely different level of care. And in that recognition lies the foundation of safer surgeries and better outcomes for millions of children worldwide.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ankit Desai, founder & director, Children’s Anaesthesia Services.