Global disruptions testing India’s health care preparedness

Global disruptions expose vulnerabilities, but they also create opportunities for structural change. The recent supply shocks triggered by geopolitical conflict are one such moment for health care. For India, this is not just a challenge to manage; it is a moment to act--not only to expand diagnostic capacity, but to ensure our health care system is built on technologies designed for reliability and continuity. The country is in the midst of a significant expansion of its diagnostic infrastructure, with growing investments in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and a clear push towards improving access. But as capacity scales, a more important question emerges: Can India now build a system that is not only larger, but stronger and more dependable? Health care (AP FILE)

Recent events have made the answer urgent. Supply chain disruptions affecting medical devices, components, and critical inputs have revealed how dependent modern diagnostics can be on a narrow set of global sources. When these supply lines weaken, the impact quickly extends to hospitals and, ultimately, patients. Delays in equipment availability or uptime quickly become clinical challenges. Fewer available scans can result in longer waiting times. Longer waits may lead to delayed diagnoses and, in conditions such as cancer, stroke, or neurological disorders, time lost may directly affect outcomes.

The global helium shortage is a clear example of this broader vulnerability. Helium, essential for cooling MRI magnets and sourced from a limited number of regions, became a critical bottleneck when supply was disrupted. MRI systems with higher ongoing helium requirements have become more exposed to supply disruptions, highlighting how parts of the installed base remain vulnerable. For patients, the implications were potentially significant: Delayed diagnoses, prolonged uncertainty, and slower treatment decisions.

In response to such dependencies, two broad approaches have emerged. One focuses on improving efficiency by reducing consumption and extending refill cycles to better manage limited resources. The other takes a more fundamental route: redesigning systems so that reliance on such constrained inputs is no longer required.

But this is precisely where the opportunity lies.

Helium-independent MRI technologies offer a way to break this dependency. By design, they are intended to be less exposed to supply volatility, enabling more consistent machine uptime.

More importantly, these innovations reflect a broader shift toward simpler, more self-sufficient diagnostic infrastructure: Lower service complexity, easier installation, and more reliable operation across diverse care settings. For patients, this can translate into something simple but powerful: timely access to diagnostics. Scans can be performed when scheduled, diagnoses are less likely to be delayed, and treatment pathways can begin without disruption. In other words, resilience at the technology level contributes to better care at the patient level.

India is uniquely positioned to act on this moment. Unlike more mature healthcare markets constrained by legacy infrastructure, India still has the flexibility to scale newer-generation diagnostic systems across rapidly expanding care networks. The opportunity is not only to expand access, but to prioritise technologies that are inherently more resilient and suited to India’s operating realities.

As diagnostic capacity scales, particularly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets - the focus must be on solutions that can be deployed quickly, operate reliably, and require minimal dependency on complex infrastructure or supply chains.

Technologies that enable consistent performance despite external disruptions will be critical to ensuring that expanded access translates into dependable care delivery.

For patients, the benefits are tangible. Technologies designed for reliability and scalability can be more widely deployed across varied clinical settings, from large urban hospitals to smaller diagnostic centres. This means shorter travel distances, reduced waiting times, and earlier diagnosis for millions.

India’s health care story is at an inflection point. The country has the scale, the talent, and the ambition to redefine how diagnostics are delivered - not only for India, but for other emerging markets facing similar challenges. But that potential will only be realised if this moment is recognised for what it truly is: not a temporary disruption, but a strategic opportunity.

The goal must go beyond expanding capacity. It must be to create a healthcare system where timely diagnosis is not limited by supply volatility or infrastructure. By investing in technologies designed for reliability, scalability, and continuity of care India has the opportunity to make high-quality diagnostics more accessible and ultimately more equitable for millions of patients.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Bharath Sesha, managing director, Philips, Indian Subcontinent.