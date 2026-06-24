India’s falling birth rate is also a reproductive health story

For much of its modern history, India’s demographic story has been told through the lens of abundance. A young and growing population was seen both as an economic opportunity and as a governance priority. Today, that narrative is beginning to shift. Across the world, countries that once planned around population growth are now preparing for the long-term implications of fewer births. India, long assumed to be distant from this transition, is now gradually entering that conversation. Fertility (cottonbro)

The Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2024 has brought this shift into sharper focus. India’s Total Fertility Rate stands at 1.9, below the replacement level of 2.1 for the fifth consecutive year. The Crude Birth Rate has declined from 21.0 in 2014 to 18.3 in 2024. In urban India, the TFR is 1.5, a figure that has remained below replacement level for several years. These numbers have rightly opened a national conversation on India’s demographic future. However, much of this discussion has focused on birth rates as an outcome. The health realities behind those numbers deserve equal attention.

India’s declining birth rate is being shaped by two distinct realities. The first is voluntary and well understood. Many couples are choosing to have fewer children, shaped by higher education, greater workforce participation, dual-income households, changing aspirations and more considered family planning. This is an expression of choice and must be respected as such.

The second reality is less visible. There are also couples who want to have children but are unable to conceive. For them, lower fertility is not a lifestyle decision. It is a health care concern, often made harder by limited awareness, delayed diagnosis, social stigma and uneven access to the right fertility care.

This distinction is important. A modern reproductive health system must protect the right to avoid an unintended pregnancy and also support those who are unable to conceive when they want to. Family planning and fertility care are not opposing ideas. They are part of the same continuum of reproductive health, dignity and informed choice.

This is where India’s birth rate debate needs a broader lens. The question is not whether Indians should have more children. The question is whether people who want children are able to access timely medical support when they need it. Involuntary childlessness is still under-discussed in public discourse, even though it affects millions of couples and has deep emotional, social and health implications.

India has made meaningful progress in expanding health care access, strengthening maternal health services and improving family planning outcomes. The next step is to extend this progress to fertility care in a structured and inclusive manner. Fertility care does not begin with advanced treatment. It begins with awareness, early evaluation, counselling, basic diagnostics and timely referral.

The SRS data also points to another important shift. India’s age-specific fertility pattern has moved towards the 25 to 29 age group. This reflects broader and positive changes in the lives of Indian women, including higher education, career participation and more considered decisions around marriage and family. The point is not to question these choices. The point is to ensure that health care keeps pace with them.

As childbearing moves later, fertility awareness becomes more important. Many couples do not need advanced treatment at the outset. They need clarity on reproductive health, ovarian reserve, ovulation, sperm health, lifestyle factors and when to seek specialist support. Early screening can help couples make informed decisions and reduce years of avoidable delay.

The NFHS-6 data adds another layer to this conversation. Rising overweight, obesity and high blood sugar levels are already being discussed as metabolic and cardiovascular health concerns. They are also reproductive health concerns. Obesity can affect hormonal balance and ovulation in women. Diabetes and metabolic disorders can affect sperm quality and reproductive health in men. These are significant and modifiable contributors to infertility.

This makes preconception health an important missing link in India’s health conversation. Fertility care should not begin only when a couple reaches an IVF clinic. It should begin much earlier, through preventive health, metabolic screening, reproductive counselling and simple access to qualified medical advice. A woman with irregular cycles, a man with uncontrolled diabetes, or a couple trying to conceive for over a year should not have to navigate uncertainty before receiving basic guidance.

A practical way forward would be to integrate fertility awareness into existing health systems rather than creating a parallel conversation. Primary care doctors can be trained to identify common fertility risk factors. Preconception screening can be made part of routine health conversations. Insurance coverage for essential fertility diagnostics can reduce the financial barrier for couples seeking clarity. Public health programmes that already support maternal and reproductive health can include simple, accurate information on when to seek fertility evaluation.

Equally important is the need to normalise male fertility evaluation. Infertility is often wrongly seen as a women’s health issue, which delays diagnosis and adds unnecessary emotional burden. A couple-based approach, where both partners are evaluated with dignity and confidentiality, can make fertility care more accurate, timely and respectful.

India’s lower birth rate should not be read through fear. It reflects social change, women’s agency and evolving family choices. But within that transition, India must not overlook couples who are not childless by choice. Their needs deserve medical attention, financial protection and social understanding.

Taken together, the data tells a clear but measured story. India’s demographic future will be shaped not only by how many children families choose to have, but also by whether people who want children can access timely and appropriate care. Responding with awareness, preparedness and accessible fertility care will help ensure that India’s evolving demographic story remains one of choice, health and opportunity.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Abhishek Aggrawal, CEO, Birla Fertility & IVF.