Key indicators from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21 factsheet

The National Family Health Survey 2019-21 (NFHS-5), the fifth in the NFHS series, provides information on population, health, and nutrition for India and each state/Union Territory (UT). NFHS-5 includes topics such as preschool education, disability, access to a toilet facility, death registration, bathing practices during menstruation, and methods and reasons for abortion. The scope of clinical, anthropometric, and biochemical testing (CAB) has also been expanded to include measurement of waist and hip circumferences, and the age range for the measurement of blood pressure and blood glucose has been expanded. However, HIV testing has been dropped. The NFHS-5 sample has been designed to provide national, state/UT, and district level estimates of various indicators covered in the survey. However, estimates of indicators of sexual behaviour; husband’s background and woman’s work; HIV/AIDS knowledge, attitudes and behaviour; and domestic violence are available only at the state/UT and national level.

As in the earlier rounds, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, designated the International Institute for Population Sciences, Mumbai, as the nodal agency to conduct NFHS-5. The main objective of each successive round of the NFHS has been to provide high-quality data on health and family welfare and emerging issues in this area. NFHS-5 data will be useful in setting benchmarks and examining the progress the health sector has made over time. Besides providing evidence for the effectiveness of ongoing programmes, the data from NFHS-5 help in identifying the need for new programmes with an area specific focus and identifying groups that are most in need of essential services. Four Survey Schedules - Household, Woman’s, Man’s, and Biomarker - were canvassed in local languages using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI). In the Household Schedule, information was collected on all usual members of the household and visitors who stayed in the household the previous night, as well as socio-economic characteristics of the household; water, sanitation, and hygiene; health insurance coverage; disabilities; land ownership; number of deaths in the household in the three years preceding the survey; and the ownership and use of mosquito nets.

Readers should be cautious while interpreting and comparing the trends as some states/UTs may have smaller sample size. Moreover, at the time of survey, Ayushman Bharat AB-PMJAY and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) were not fully rolled out and hence, their coverage may not have been factored in the results of indicator 12 (percentage of households with any usual member covered under a health insurance/financing scheme) and indicator 41 (percentage of mothers who received 4 or more antenatal care check-ups).

This factsheet provides information on key indicators and trends for NCT Delhi. Due to the Covid-19 situation and the imposition of lockdown, NFHS-5 fieldwork in phase 2 states/UTs was conducted in two parts. NFHS5 fieldwork for NCT Delhi was conducted from January 4 2020 to March 25 2020 prior to the lockdown and from November 21 2020 to January 20 2021 post-lockdown by Population Research Centre (PRC), Institute of Economic Growth (IEG). Information was gathered from 9,486 households, 11,159 women, and 1,700 men. Factsheets for each district in NCT Delhi are also available separately

The fact sheet can be accessed by clicking here

(The piece has been authored by H. Lhungdim, Chander Shekhar, et al)