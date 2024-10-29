Nurses are the centre of India’s health care growth

Nurses, as the largest group of health care professionals, hold a pivotal role in patient care. Often the first responders to health emergencies, they operate on the front lines of disease prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. In many instances, nurses are the primary or sole health professionals’ patients interact with, making their initial assessments and subsequent care critical to patient outcomes. Nurse (Getty Images)

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the essential role of nurses in healthcare. Despite the evolving healthcare landscape, one constant remains: the nurse. Nurses form deep, compassionate bonds with patients and their families, often becoming the primary source of information, comfort, and emotional support. They not only educate patients about their health conditions but also empower them to take control of their long-term well-being. Evidence shows that when nurses are adequately trained and deployed at the right time, patient outcomes significantly improve.

However, the world faces a severe nursing shortage, with India being particularly affected. The country has only 1.9 nurses per 1,000 people, far below the World Health Organization's recommended ratio of 3 nurses per 1,000. This deficit places enormous pressure on the existing nursing workforce, leading to concerns about the quality of care. Despite over 3.3 million nurses registered with the Indian Nursing Council, this number remains insufficient to meet the needs of India's 1.3 billion population. A key reason for the shortfall is the large number of nurses emigrating to other countries, further exacerbating the problem.

The Indian government is making efforts to address these gaps by investing in training programmes aimed at building a robust nursing workforce and positioning India as the "care capital of the world." While expanding the workforce is crucial, upskilling existing nurses is equally important. Advanced training and specialised education not only help bridge staffing gaps but also lead to better patient care, reduced health care costs, and increased job satisfaction for nurses.

Moreover, the lack of focus on soft skills and leadership training has hindered nurses' career progression and motivation. To combat this, it is essential to invest in nursing education, boost enrollment rates, and enhance faculty resources.

Facilities like Max Healthcare offers a multidisciplinary, team-oriented environment with ample growth opportunities for nurses. The organisation has been strengthening its nursing department through biannual comprehensive audits and reviewing nursing operations. Hands-on training is provided through nurse supervisors, clinicians, the International Council of Nurses, and nurse educators, ensuring continuous professional development. New joinee nurses undergo a structured onboarding programme with great blend of knowledge and skill-based trainings under a mentor to develop their competencies for various roles.

Nurses are the backbone of health care and will remain integral to achieving our mission of serving humanity. They deserve not only our appreciation but also a commitment to building a future where they can thrive, thus ensuring the well-being of global populations. Addressing the nursing shortage, upskilling the workforce, and fostering career development are crucial steps toward securing a healthier world for all.

This article is authored by Binu Sharma, senior director, Nursing, Max Healthcare.