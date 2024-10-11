Prioritising mental health: A call to action

The world post pandemic has changed drastically. What was once a routine office-based work model has now evolved into 'work from anywhere’. While hybrid working is still in its infancy, numerous organisations across the country are pushing for a return to office. This shift has had a significant impact on the workforce, particularly among Gen Z. As per the Deloitte Global 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, India Gen Z respondents mentioned that return-to-office policies have negatively impacted their mental wellbeing as well as financial health. Mental Health (Shutterstock)

Issues such as these coupled with rising fears of job loss, inroads of artificial intelligence at work, a tightening economy and layoffs in certain sectors has led to an alarmingly high anxiety- and depression-related complaints from the Gen Z and overall workforce. With this context, World Mental Health Day, which was observed on October 10, serves as a crucial reminder of the urgent need to prioritise mental health globally. This year’s theme Mental health at Work highlights the critical intersection between mental well-being and our professional environments. As we spend a significant portion of our lives at work, creating a healthy culture is crucial not only for individual well-being but also for overall organisational productivity and success.

Mental health significantly influences our ability to perform effectively at work. Issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression can impair concentration, reduce motivation, and affect interpersonal relationships among colleagues. Mental health issues are often misunderstood and viewed as signs of weakness or instability. In India, for instance, approximately 60 to 70 million people suffer from common mental disorders, yet many remain silent due to the fear of societal judgment. This stigma can lead to isolation and a reluctance to seek help, with individuals believing that their problems can be resolved without professional intervention. The lack of awareness and knowledge can further complicate this issue, making it essential to address these misconceptions directly. The recent Economic Survey 2024, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighted a significant rise in mental health issues among Indians. The survey indicates that individuals aged 25-44 are particularly affected, experiencing mental illnesses that can diminish their quality of life and hinder their potential.

What can corporate organisations do to support their employees’ well-being?

Organisations must prioritise the well-being of their employees since overlooking this area can result in decreased productivity among individuals and a rise, in both absenteeism and employee turnover rates. With 60% of the global population engaged in work, the World Health Organization emphasises the urgent need for action to mitigate risks to mental health and to promote supportive work environments. Traditional employee benefits, like health care and vacation days, are no longer enough; today’s workforce requires mental health support integrated into their benefits packages

Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) are becoming more popular these days. It offers complimentary consultations with health experts to help employees tackle personal and work-related issues effectively and discreetly. In addition to this trend, the introduction of wellness days and remote work flexibility can empower employees to balance their workload and mental well-being, fostering a healthier and more engaged workforce.

Further, technology can play a significant role in reducing stress levels; companies can utilize time-tracking tools to monitor workloads, adopt virtual meeting platforms to minimise travel-related stress, and implement mental health apps offering mindfulness exercises and counselling. Additionally, automated workflows have the potential to streamline tasks, eventually reducing overall workload and contributing to a more balanced work environment.

Research indicates that mental health remains a taboo topic, with a Deloitte global study showing that 61% of employees feel stressed at work, yet only half are comfortable discussing their mental health with employers.

Organisations can combat this stigma by fostering an environment of openness and support, which begins with training managers to recognise signs of mental distress. This training not only enhances employee engagement and retention, but also enables regular check-ins and peer support initiatives, reinforcing a commitment to wellbeing. Moreover, promoting discussions about mental health and hosting focused workshops encourage self-expression and strengthens community connections. When employees feel protected and supported, they are more likely to remain loyal to the company.

World Mental Health Day is a reminder for all stakeholders—individuals, communities, employers, and governments—to prioritise mental well-being. By focusing on raising awareness, reducing stigma, and improving access to resources, we can foster open conversations that normalize mental health discussions. This collective effort can help create a society where mental health is recognised as essential to overall well-being.

This article is authored by Sangeeta Chhabra, co-founder and executive director, AceCloud.