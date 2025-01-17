Prioritising the mental health of children and primary caregivers in India

A report, National Mental Health Survey 2015-16 revealed that an estimated 150 million persons need mental health interventions and care in both urban and rural populations. Among them, 3.4% of children carry the burden of mental health issues. For youths aged 13 to 17, the percentage is about 7%, and it is similar for both boys and girls. Common mental health challenges among children include depression, intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, phobic anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Further, according to an article by the National Library of Medicine, 2016, postpartum depression is thought to impact 22% of new moms in India. Maternal mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression during and after pregnancy, can have a major impact on the physical, mental, and cognitive development of the unborn child as well as the mother.

Mental health issues hinder children’s ability to grow, develop, learn, and engage in daily social activities. However, if untreated, these problems may have negative long-term effects.

Cultural perceptions in India often view mental health issues through a lens of stigma and misunderstanding. Due to scholastic pressure or trauma, many youngsters feel anxiety, depression, and stress. Postpartum depression may also strike new moms, and carers frequently experience emotional burnout from their duties.

Children are often hesitant to seek help due to fears of being judged or labeled, which hampers early intervention. It is imperative to stress the need to normalize conversations around mental health and create safe spaces for people with mental illness to seek help. Superstitions regarding mental health diseases are frequent in rural settings and could induce individuals to postpone or avoid treatment completely stating karmic retributions.

Moreover, India suffers a substantial scarcity of mental health experts, with only around 9,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists available for a population of 1.4 billion. This significantly hampers access to care, especially for women and children.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, mental health disorders in India will cost the country's economy $ 1.03 trillion between 2012 and 2030.

The strain of juggling the demands of the family, society norms, and financial strains can be particularly difficult on mothers and other primary carers, who frequently have serious mental health issues. This constant pressure can cause stress, worry, and sadness, which will ultimately affect their capacity to provide their children with the best care possible.

A child's emotional and psychological development greatly depends on the mental health of their carers; when carers are not well, it can show up in a variety of ways, including behavioural problems and emotional discomfort in children. Emerging support networks, such as community groups and hotlines, try to support moms and carers despite the lack of resources.

Encouraging involvement in these networks is crucial because they can improve the well-being of carers and foster an environment where children feel more supported. We promote better family dynamics by attending to carers' mental health needs.

The government has taken great strides towards making mental healthcare accessible to all. The Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 decriminalises suicide and ensures that everyone has access to mental health services, promoting a humane approach to mental health emergencies. With the expansion of its services to include mothers, adolescents, and children, the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) has brought mental health support into primary health care. Ayushman Bharat's School Health Programme also seeks to identify and support children who are struggling with mental health issues. Further, adolescents can receive mental health counselling from the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK), which addresses problems like anxiety and depression while fostering emotional resilience.

Additionally, through low-cost services in community centres, schools, and mobile health units, civil society organisations offer crucial psycho-social assistance and counselling. Numerous of these organisations provide specialised services, such as counselling that is child-friendly and mental health care for mothers. To increase awareness and provide mental health training for teachers and community health workers, ChildFund India, for instance, works with communities with technical help from government mental hospitals.

Digital tools and social media are essential for educating people, linking them to services, and bringing mental health to the public's attention. Internet campaigns that address the difficulties mothers, caregivers, and children encounter with their mental health can contribute to the development of an informed and encouraging online community.

In addition to mental health education having to be included in the curriculum, schools should be safe spaces where children can discuss any concerns pertaining to their mental health. Teacher support staff and students can get continuing psychological support, group therapy, and counselling by setting up dedicated counselling programs in schools.

The stigma attached to mental health issues must be eliminated in order to treat children's mental health, and communities, health care systems, and educational institutions must provide them with the support they require. Establishing environments where children feel at ease expressing their feelings and recognising the early warning signs of mental illness are critical tasks for adults, including parents, teachers, and other carers. Building a stronger, more resilient society will depend on giving children, mothers, and carers the crucial assistance they need as India's healthcare strategy continues to prioritise mental health.

This article is authored by Rajesh Ranjan Singh, board member and Pratibha Pandey, senior specialist, health, ChildFund India.