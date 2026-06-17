Redefining the future of health care

For far too long, the health care narrative has placed patients at the periphery — as recipients of care, subjects in clinical trials, or end-users of therapies developed by others. While significant strides have been made in improving access, affordability, and quality of treatment, the fundamental role of patients in shaping health systems has too often remained an afterthought rather than a driving force. Health care (HT file photo)

Today, a transformative shift is underway - one where patients are emerging not just as stakeholders, but as true partners in health care. This evolution is not merely semantic. It is strategic, ethical, and foundational to building a health care system that is responsive, equitable, and impactful.

Digital transformation is accelerating this paradigm shift. New technologies are connecting patients and families to care, information, and support networks — laying the foundation for a more integrated health ecosystem.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly acknowledging the potential of technology to boost patient engagement and drive better outcomes. Digital engagement tools are transforming how patients interact with healthcare, particularly in clinical trials and product development. Leading global pharmaceutical companies are integrating unified features such as chat support, reimbursement assistance, and treatment progress tracking into single mobile applications — with successful pilot launches in ophthalmology and oncology across multiple geographies. Such integrated platforms simplify complex health care journeys and bring care closer to patients.

Therapy platforms are also playing a critical role in sustaining engagement from diagnosis through treatment and beyond. By tracking patient health histories and integrating data from wearable devices, these platforms generate real-world insights that improve both therapy design and product development — ensuring solutions are better aligned with patient needs and lived experiences.

As AI-powered intelligence advances, providers are moving from debating whether to adopt AI to determining how to govern it responsibly. The focus is on balancing citizen-led innovation with institutional governance to manage risk, ensure data privacy, and enable ethical data sharing. When implemented thoughtfully, AI can drive precision, faster diagnoses, and better outcomes — while also personalising patient engagement at scale.

Closely aligned with this shift is the growing momentum around personalised medicine. Advances in genomics, biomarker research, and data analytics are enabling therapies to be tailored to an individual’s genetic profile, disease subtype, and treatment response patterns. Particularly in areas such as oncology, rare diseases, and immunology, treatment pathways are increasingly moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach toward precision-driven interventions. Personalised medicine not only improves clinical outcomes and reduces adverse effects, but also strengthens the patient-partner model by involving individuals more deeply in decisions about their care. As diagnostics become more sophisticated and data ecosystems more integrated, personalised medicine is poised to transform health care from reactive treatment to predictive, preventive, and precisely targeted care.

Online patient communities are further strengthening this ecosystem. For individuals living with chronic or terminal conditions, digital communities offer safe spaces to share experiences, ask questions, and find emotional support. Pharmaceutical companies have developed a humanoid-enabled interface to provide companionship and emotional reassurance, helping patients feel less isolated in their journeys.

At the same time, inclusive digital transformation demands accessibility. Not all patients are tech-savvy or have seamless access to digital tools. Creating simple, user-friendly education and information portals ensures that patients and caregivers — regardless of their technical proficiency — can access, understand, and act upon reliable health information. Technology can also assist caregivers in planning hospital visits and managing care schedules more efficiently, significantly improving the overall patient experience.

Importantly, patients themselves are demanding a more active role. A recent FICCI–EY-Parthenon report found that 83% of Indian patients actively seek objective, accessible information to guide their healthcare decisions and are willing to invest more for certified quality care. This signals a decisive move away from passive compliance toward informed engagement — the cornerstone of a patient-partnered healthcare system.

Redefining patient partnership also requires reimagining how healthcare institutions work together. Providers must form innovative partnerships — not only with pharmaceutical and medtech companies, but also with technology firms, start-ups, and even competitors.

Such collaborations can expand access, manage capacity constraints, balance specialty capabilities, and strengthen financial sustainability. More importantly, they enable a shift toward holistic, preventive, and home-based care models that better align with patient needs and real-world contexts.

Partnerships in non-clinical functions — including digital infrastructure, analytics, logistics, and patient engagement platforms — allow providers to leverage economies of scale and access advanced technologies that would be difficult to build independently.

In reimagining health care for the 21st century, India stands at a pivotal moment. Our demographic diversity, rapid technological advancement, and strong community networks create fertile ground to pioneer a truly collaborative model of care — one where patients are equal partners in shaping their health journeys.

This is not only sound policy; it is good economics and ethical stewardship. Health systems that partner with patients see stronger adherence, more meaningful outcomes, and innovations that resonate deeply with those they serve.

It is time to move patient voices from the margins to the centre of health care decision-making.

Patients are not simply recipients of care — they are experts in their own lives. Recognising and respecting that expertise is not only the right approach; it is the future of health care.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anil Matai, director general, OPPI.