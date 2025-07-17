Rethinking post-hospitalisation in Indian health care

One of the most enduring images in my mind is that of a 64-year-old man from Delhi who once struggled to walk a few hundred metres without feeling winded. His heart had been recently repaired with stents, but his life—sedentary, uncertain, increasingly isolated—remained broken in quieter ways. Health care (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

He lived just four kilometres from a tertiary hospital, yet that short distance felt like an ocean. Frequent visits were a logistical strain, dietary changes overwhelming, and he had little psychological support to navigate recovery. The risks were familiar: Poorly controlled blood pressure, elevated LDL, creeping diabetes, and declining confidence. What changed wasn’t just his medication, but how care came to him—through his phone, into his home, from professionals addressing not just his condition but his context.

Over five months, his story rewrote itself. His systolic BP improved by 15%, LDL cholesterol dropped 34%, weight reduced 6%, mobility surged 60%, and his quality-of-life score tripled. These aren’t just numbers. They reflect restored agency—of a man reclaiming his body, breath, and belief.

This quiet transformation reflects a global reimagining of health care. From Nebraska’s remote plains to the UK’s NHS, remote rehab is now seen as a highly effective tool for post-discharge recovery. Studies demonstrate that structured remote cardiac rehab can rival in-person programs, especially for high-risk patients.

But India isn’t Nebraska. Our challenges are more urgent, systems more strained, and patients are more isolated.

Unlike western economies, where payers or governments underwrite chronic care, India’s system remains profoundly self-funded. Patients recovering from heart failure or a heart attack are responsible for covering out-of-pocket expenses associated not only with medications and diagnostic procedures, but for the longer journey of rehabilitation.

This establishes three essential and non-negotiable aspects: Care must be affordable, accessible, and high-agency. Affordable because most patients can’t spend ₹2,000 a week on in-person sessions. Accessible because even the nearest hospital may be 40 km away. And high-agency because without insurance nudges or systemic follow-up, the only momentum comes from within.

Consider this: in a recent Remote Cardiac Pilot project, over 40% of patients lived more than 100 km from the hospital. Yet those farther away had outcomes as good—if not better—than those nearby. Why? Because digital interventions collapsed distance. Phone and video consults, structured exercise routines, vitals tracking, and personalised diet counselling—delivered remotely—allowed patients to recover in their own context, with fewer disruptions and better compliance.

This isn’t an isolated finding. In a large real world evidence study by a leading Indian health-tech provider, patients receiving remote cardiac rehab showed stronger outcomes than those with conventional care alone. Over six months, the rehab group recorded a relative average systolic BP reduction of 14 mm Hg and a six beats-per-minute drop in resting heart rate versus standard care. Quality-of-life scores improved nearly three times more. Most strikingly, hospital readmissions and major cardiac events were nearly halved—2.4% versus 5.3%—a 55% relative drop in rehospitalisation risk

This calls for a significant shift in India’s health care thinking. In a country where 70% of people live in Tier II cities or below—and where Tier 1 city traffic makes hospital visits exhausting—tying recovery to proximity is outdated. Proximity should be defined not by geography, but access to consistent, high-quality support.

And this model works. In the same pilot, patients saw an average 16% drop in systolic BP, a 40% reduction in LDL cholesterol, and a 67% boost in quality of life. Those completing four or more remote physiotherapy sessions experienced the most significant improvements in functional outcomes. Even high-risk groups—those with multiple conditions or over age 70—demonstrated improvement across key health measures.

But these gains didn’t come from technology alone. They were an offshoot of contextual care—professionals who spoke local languages, adapted diets to regional habits, tracked adherence without judgement, and built real human relationships via digital tools.

India’s health care ecosystem is at an inflection point. While much focus remains on insurance penetration, Ayushman Bharat, and tertiary care, the real innovation may lie elsewhere—in redesigning care journeys to meet people where they are, both literally and metaphorically.

We need more studies, yes. More integration with formal health systems, more policy recognition for remote care. But even before that, we must update our imagination: Health care should no longer be seen as a fortress to access, but as a service to experience—even in the remotest home, by the most ordinary patient.

Because when recovery is digital, human, and rooted in science, even the most vulnerable can find their way back to life, one session, one walk, one breath at a time.

This article is authored by Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health.