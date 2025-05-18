Roadmap to address vitamin D deficiency in India

India, the world’s most populous country, suffers from widespread micronutrient deficiencies, with Vitamin D deficiency emerging as a silent epidemic. It affects individuals across all age groups, income groups and professions, from children, sportspersons, and outdoor workers to health care workers, leading to severe health conditions such as rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults. Beyond its health impacts, it threatens national productivity, diminishes workforce efficiency, and contributes to rising health care costs. Vitamin D (Shutterstock)

Given this, the objective of the study is to create a roadmap to eradicate Vitamin D deficiency and help India achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) 2030, particularly SDG 3 of good health and well-being and SDG 2.2, of eradicating all forms of malnutrition by 2030. The study is based on secondary data and information analysis, systematic and meta-analysis of literature, key informant interviews (KIIs) and a stakeholder consultation.

After examining the initiatives taken by international organisations, the best practises of other countries and a comprehensive review of literature on Vitamin D deficiency with a focus on its economic and health impact and the impact of policy interventions, this report presents an overview of the status of the deficiency in India, identifies the reasons behind the deficiency, examines existing policies, and makes recommendations for the Centre and states. The report presents a structured framework to address the Vitamin D deficiency, through strengthening inter-ministerial and Centre-state coordination. It presents innovative ways for affordable testing and treatment, options to scale up food fortification and Vitamin D supplementation programmes, enhance public awareness, and multi-stakeholder’s engagement and collaborative partnerships to create a ‘Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat’.

This paper is authored by Arpita Mukherjee, Aashish Chaudhry, Latika Khatwani, Trishali Khanna, Pallavi Verma – ICRIER, New Delhi.