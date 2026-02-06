Why emergency response for the elderly needs a rethink in cities

In Indian cities, senior emergencies rarely begin with sirens. They begin quietly--a fall in the bathroom, dizziness that feels manageable, breathlessness dismissed as fatigue. By the time the situation is recognised as serious, the window for early intervention is often gone. Old age(Britta Pedersen/dpa/picture alliance )

India’s urban ageing story is unfolding faster than its support systems can adapt. As of the mid-2020s, around 12% of India’s population is already above the age of 60, a proportion that continues to rise steadily as life expectancy improves. By 2050, one in five Indians — nearly 20% of the population — is expected to be over 60, fundamentally reshaping demand for healthcare and daily support (UNFPA–IIPS, India Ageing Report).

The shift is even sharper at the oldest end of the spectrum. The 80-plus population is projected to grow by nearly 280% between 2022 and 2050, increasing the number of seniors living with frailty, mobility limitations, and cognitive decline. Longevity is rising--but the systems that support daily ageing, especially in cities, remain thin.

Health risks among seniors are no longer episodic. Data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) shows that over 75% of older Indians live with at least one chronic condition, including diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, or cognitive impairment. These conditions do not trigger emergencies overnight. They deteriorate slowly, often invisibly, until a crisis finally surfaces.

Yet India’s urban emergency response systems are still designed for sudden trauma, not gradual decline.

Senior emergencies are frequently the result of missed signals rather than sudden events--skipped follow-ups, inconsistent medication, poor nutrition during heatwaves, or early cognitive lapses that go unnoticed. Individually, these don’t appear urgent. Collectively, they create risk. By the time help is sought, the crisis has already escalated.

Globally, this pattern is well documented. Studies show that around 40% of hospital readmissions are linked not to medical failure, but to gaps in post-discharge support at home--missed follow-ups, lack of supervision, or difficulty managing daily routines. In Indian cities, where seniors often live alone or with limited support, these gaps are amplified.

The delay is rarely just medical. It is logistical and social.

Ambulances navigate congested roads. Security protocols slow access to gated communities. High-rise buildings without reliable lifts add physical barriers. Inside homes, seniors may struggle to communicate symptoms clearly due to anxiety, hearing loss, or cognitive decline. Emergency responders typically arrive without access to medical histories, medication lists, or recent warning signs.

Technology has tried to bridge this gap, but most emergency systems still rely on seniors initiating help--pressing a button, making a call, using an app. That assumption fails precisely when a person is disoriented, immobilised, or unconscious.

What is changing, however, is the growing recognition that emergencies among seniors are often predictable. This has driven adoption of remote health monitoring and home-based care technologies. India’s remote health monitoring segment--covering vitals tracking, alerts, and connected devices--had reached an estimated $ 250–300 million by 2025, reflecting rising use not as a convenience but as a necessity for ageing households. At the same time, the telemedicine market is expected to cross $ 4 billion in 2026, signalling that digital care is becoming structurally embedded rather than episodic.

The deeper issue is that emergency response in cities remains reactive, while ageing is not. It is a gradual, predictable process marked by increasing vulnerability and dependence on continuity of care.

Preventing senior emergencies has less to do with faster ambulances and more to do with earlier risk recognition--noticing deterioration before it becomes visible crisis. That requires continuous engagement: monitoring vitals, tracking medication adherence, ensuring follow-ups are not missed, and responding to early warning signals that rarely look dramatic on their own.

Without these everyday layers of oversight, cities are forced to respond at the most dangerous and expensive point of decline.

India’s urban future will include far more older adults living independently — often while their children live in different cities or countries. If emergency systems continue to operate only at the moment of visible collapse, they will always arrive too late.

Rethinking senior emergency response means shifting from last-minute rescue to predictive care. It means recognising that for older adults, emergencies are rarely sudden--they are usually the outcome of small, unnoticed breakdowns in daily care.

How Indian cities respond to these quiet emergencies will determine whether urban ageing becomes a story of dignity--or of preventable distress.

This article is authored by Prashanth Reddy, founder and managing director, Anvayaa.